Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Record-tying cargo ship joins Jacksonville rotation

A containership tying the record for the largest to visit Jacksonville arrived at JaxPort this week, the Jacksonville Port Authority announced. The ZIM USA has a cargo capacity of 11,923 TEU and is one of four new ships replacing smaller vessels in ZIM’s weekly container service, according to a JaxPort news release.
Action News Jax

Hiring event at JIA for airport service positions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Airport and Prospect Air Services, Inc. will be holding a hiring event tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 15. The event will be held at the Jacksonville International Airport, 2400 Yankee Clipper Dr., from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Positions that are available include baggage handlers, passenger service assistants,...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Historic building on North Main Street sold for $1.825 million

A building designed by architect Henry John Klutho that served as Florida’s first Cadillac dealership sold Dec. 5 for $1.825 million. Property investor Chris Hionides sold the former Claude Nolan Cadillac dealership building at 937 N. Main St. through Shoppes of Lakeside Inc. of Mayport. The buyer was Ollivanders...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

Buyer: First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buyer: Fields Motorcars of Florida Inc. Buyer: Jacksonville Portfolio Opportunity Phase I LP. Buyer: A&B Marketing Inc. Seller: New Vision Properties Inc. DUVAL. $2,975,000. 8500 Blanding Blvd., Jacksonville. Type: Planned Blue Penguin Car Wash. Parcel size: 1.18 acres. Buyer: Jacksonville EXP CW LLC. Seller:...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Shad Khan's Four Seasons development: Cost rising on the river

Costs are rising for Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s plans to build a Four Seasons hotel and office building on the Downtown Northbank riverfront. The city’s investment could be rising, too. Downtown Investment Authority records show that the price for the riverfront project near TIAA Bank Field is...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Winn-Dixie opens new Jacksonville location in Florida

Winn-Dixie has opened a new supermarket in a Jacksonville, Florida, suburb and plans to add another location in that market plus a new store in Central Florida next year. The roughly 41,500-square-foot Winn-Dixie store, opened Wednesday, anchors the Grand Cypress shopping center in St. Johns, Florida, and has an adjoining 2,000-square-foot Winn-Dixie Liquor outlet with its own entrance.
Action News Jax

Detours on I-10 expected much of next week

Jacksonville, Fl — We want you to be prepared for traffic trouble next week - pay close attention if you take I-10 as part of your daily routine. Multiple detours are scheduled for next week as part of the years-long widening project. From Sunday through Thursday (Dec. 22) crews...
First Coast News

Ask Anthony: Several complaints from parents against All Florida Safety Institute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several parents have emailed First Coast News about a statewide driving school called All Florida Safety Institute. It opened in Northeast Florida in 2016. There are locations in Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra, Fleming Island and St. Augustine. Parents say they paid hundreds of dollars, some more than a $1,000, in order for their children to get driving lessons. They say the driving school took the money and they got nothing in return.
Julie Morgan

County commissioners get update on plans for new youth sports complex

Youth athletes on the soccer fieldPhoto byRobo Michalec. The Clay County Board of County Commissioners got an update on site work progress and design plans for the Clay County Regional Park. This park has been called different names, including the Clay County Youth Sports Complex and Northeast Florida Multipurpose Youth Sports Complex. Information presented by Carlton Construction Tuesday night dubs it as the Clay County Regional Park.
cltampa.com

The Tampa Bay mansion of former Jacksonville Jaguars president David Seldin is for sale

A waterfront Tuscan farmhouse built by the guy who helped bring the Jaguars to Jacksonville is now on the market in Tierra Verde. Located at 1571 Oceanview Dr., the home was built in 2001 by Anzu Partners co-founder and investor David Seldin, who is arguably best known in Florida as the Jags president for the first five years of the franchise's history, you know, when they were good.
Action News Jax

Black Santa Jax hosting 4th Annual Toy Giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This Saturday, December 17, Black Santa Jax will be hosting their 4th Annual To Giveaway! Over 300 children have signed up to receive a toy from Santa this holiday season. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The event will be hosted at Ndani Villiage Located...
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Delta Cave Still Enjoying Life to the Fullest at 106

Delta Cave recently celebrated her 106th birthday, December 9, 1916. To commemorate Cave’s historic birthday, family and friends held a private dinner at her southside home. Adding festiveness to the day were visits from local news networks and a day of prayer at her church, New Apostolic Shiloh Holiness Church.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

