FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness says cylinder-shaped object was size of Navy shipRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Update: Parents can pick children up from Green Cove Springs Junior High due to Code Yellow lockdownZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Jacksonville restaurants fined, temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
County commissioners get update on plans for new youth sports complexJulie MorganClay County, FL
Have the Northern Lights Ever Been Visible in Florida? Will They Be Visible Again?L. CaneFlorida State
Household Hazardous Waste & Electronic Waste Mobile Collection Event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The City of Jacksonville’s Solid Waste Division will host a Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) and Electronic Waste (e-waste) Mobile Collection event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Blue Cypress Park (4012 University Blvd. N. – 32277). >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Jacksonville Daily Record
Record-tying cargo ship joins Jacksonville rotation
A containership tying the record for the largest to visit Jacksonville arrived at JaxPort this week, the Jacksonville Port Authority announced. The ZIM USA has a cargo capacity of 11,923 TEU and is one of four new ships replacing smaller vessels in ZIM’s weekly container service, according to a JaxPort news release.
Hiring event at JIA for airport service positions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Airport and Prospect Air Services, Inc. will be holding a hiring event tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 15. The event will be held at the Jacksonville International Airport, 2400 Yankee Clipper Dr., from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Positions that are available include baggage handlers, passenger service assistants,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Historic building on North Main Street sold for $1.825 million
A building designed by architect Henry John Klutho that served as Florida’s first Cadillac dealership sold Dec. 5 for $1.825 million. Property investor Chris Hionides sold the former Claude Nolan Cadillac dealership building at 937 N. Main St. through Shoppes of Lakeside Inc. of Mayport. The buyer was Ollivanders...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Buyer: First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buyer: Fields Motorcars of Florida Inc. Buyer: Jacksonville Portfolio Opportunity Phase I LP. Buyer: A&B Marketing Inc. Seller: New Vision Properties Inc. DUVAL. $2,975,000. 8500 Blanding Blvd., Jacksonville. Type: Planned Blue Penguin Car Wash. Parcel size: 1.18 acres. Buyer: Jacksonville EXP CW LLC. Seller:...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Shad Khan's Four Seasons development: Cost rising on the river
Costs are rising for Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s plans to build a Four Seasons hotel and office building on the Downtown Northbank riverfront. The city’s investment could be rising, too. Downtown Investment Authority records show that the price for the riverfront project near TIAA Bank Field is...
Fed raises interest rates another half point: How this could impact you
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Federal Reserve raised interest rates Wednesday by a half point, in its latest effort to ease inflation. The range between 4.25 percent and 4.5 percent is the highest level in 15 years. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Michael Brunswick has lived in his...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Winn-Dixie opens new Jacksonville location in Florida
Winn-Dixie has opened a new supermarket in a Jacksonville, Florida, suburb and plans to add another location in that market plus a new store in Central Florida next year. The roughly 41,500-square-foot Winn-Dixie store, opened Wednesday, anchors the Grand Cypress shopping center in St. Johns, Florida, and has an adjoining 2,000-square-foot Winn-Dixie Liquor outlet with its own entrance.
Winn-Dixie hosts the famed Budweiser Clydesdales at select North Florida stores
PONTE VEDRA, Fla — Winn-Dixie will host the famed Budweiser Clydesdales at select North Florida stores this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Winn-Dixie on 290 Solana Road, Ponte Vedra Beach. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This event will be to celebrate the season...
FL Dept. of Education cites DCPS for compliance concerns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Education cited Duval County Public Schools for possible compliance issues with the Parents’ Bill of Rights, which includes the Parental Rights in Education or as critics call it, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Detours on I-10 expected much of next week
Jacksonville, Fl — We want you to be prepared for traffic trouble next week - pay close attention if you take I-10 as part of your daily routine. Multiple detours are scheduled for next week as part of the years-long widening project. From Sunday through Thursday (Dec. 22) crews...
Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year finalists announced
Superintendent David Broskie and leadership from the Clay Education Foundation named Clay County’s top five finalists for School-Related Employee of the Year and Teacher of the Year. They surprised them at each of their school sites on Wednesday.
Ask Anthony: Several complaints from parents against All Florida Safety Institute
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several parents have emailed First Coast News about a statewide driving school called All Florida Safety Institute. It opened in Northeast Florida in 2016. There are locations in Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra, Fleming Island and St. Augustine. Parents say they paid hundreds of dollars, some more than a $1,000, in order for their children to get driving lessons. They say the driving school took the money and they got nothing in return.
Banana Leaf Asian Bistro will have you coming back for Cambodian food!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hey Foodies!. Here's a spot that's sure to be one of your new go-to's: Banana Leaf Asian Bistro. Banana Leaf specializes in Cambodian food. It's on Cassat Avenue right off I-10 in Jacksonville and at lunch time plenty of people inside will tell you how good it is.
‘Nuisance’ home in Fernandina Beach sees partial cleanup, still out of compliance
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Action News Jax has gathered new information about a home in Fernandina Beach deemed a “nuisance” and the push from neighbors to prevent situations like it. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. On Tuesday, we told you how a homeowner on Pine...
County commissioners get update on plans for new youth sports complex
Youth athletes on the soccer fieldPhoto byRobo Michalec. The Clay County Board of County Commissioners got an update on site work progress and design plans for the Clay County Regional Park. This park has been called different names, including the Clay County Youth Sports Complex and Northeast Florida Multipurpose Youth Sports Complex. Information presented by Carlton Construction Tuesday night dubs it as the Clay County Regional Park.
Fernandina Beach homeowners express concern over proposed town homes
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach Planning Advisory Board says it doesn't support the request to replat the Tringali Homes on fourth street. The homes, owned by the Tringali family, could be replaced with town homes. Many neighbors aren't happy with the project and say the homes should...
cltampa.com
The Tampa Bay mansion of former Jacksonville Jaguars president David Seldin is for sale
A waterfront Tuscan farmhouse built by the guy who helped bring the Jaguars to Jacksonville is now on the market in Tierra Verde. Located at 1571 Oceanview Dr., the home was built in 2001 by Anzu Partners co-founder and investor David Seldin, who is arguably best known in Florida as the Jags president for the first five years of the franchise's history, you know, when they were good.
Black Santa Jax hosting 4th Annual Toy Giveaway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This Saturday, December 17, Black Santa Jax will be hosting their 4th Annual To Giveaway! Over 300 children have signed up to receive a toy from Santa this holiday season. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The event will be hosted at Ndani Villiage Located...
jacksonvillefreepress.com
Delta Cave Still Enjoying Life to the Fullest at 106
Delta Cave recently celebrated her 106th birthday, December 9, 1916. To commemorate Cave’s historic birthday, family and friends held a private dinner at her southside home. Adding festiveness to the day were visits from local news networks and a day of prayer at her church, New Apostolic Shiloh Holiness Church.
