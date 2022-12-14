Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
$31 million boost for UQ medical research
Researchers from The University of Queensland (UQ) have secured more than $31 million from the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) to progress life-changing health and medical research. UQ researchers received 31 awards in total from the NHMRC, including 26 awards from the Ideas Grant scheme, 4 grants from...
myscience.org
Germany’s strongest university in business sciences
Germany’s strongest university in business sciences. TUM has retained its ranking as Germany’s strongest research university in business sciences. The latest issue of the WirtschaftsWoche rankings not only reaffirms the number one position of the TUM School of Management - it also highlights the work of individual researchers. Three scientists placed in the top 10 and three in the top 100. Five researchers are ranked among the 100 best for "Lifetime achievement". The "Best under 40" category includes four management researchers.
myscience.org
UQ bestows Honorary Awards on outstanding community leaders
Indigenous Elders, senior figures in Queensland law and leaders in education are among The University of Queensland’s seven 2022 Honorary Award recipients. UQ Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Deborah Terry AO said that Honorary Doctorates and the new UQ R.H. Roe Award were among the highest honours bestowed by the University.
myscience.org
MIOIR Researchers launch new report on the Adoption of Digital Technologies and Skills in Greater Manchester
Silvia Massini, Mabel Sanchez-Barrioluengo, Xiaoxiao Yu have published a report exploring the key findings from ADiTS survey, in collaboration with the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce. High costs and a lack of access to people with the relevant skills are significant barriers to businesses adopting digital technologies across Greater Manchester,...
myscience.org
Top diplomat and Indigenous songwriter honoured at ANU
One of Australia’s most decorated diplomats and a member of the ARIA Hall of Fame are among those who have been celebrated with honorary degrees from The Australian National University (ANU) this week, as part of the University’s end-of-year graduation ceremonies. Frances Adamson AC was the first woman...
myscience.org
University of Glasgow publishes independent review
- Content Advisory: The content of this communication relates to sexual violence. If you would like to access support, without reading further, please follow this link Dignity at Work and Study Support, Guidance and Reporting - this includes resources on sexual harassment, assault and violence. The University of Glasgow has...
myscience.org
Risk of population disruption as a result of decarbonisation
Researchers including Göttingen University analyse resources, demographics and disruption in energy transition. Research led by University of Queensland (UQ) and including the University of Göttingen analysed the effects of decarbonisation strategies by linking global resource inventories with demographic systems to generate a matrix showing the risks and benefits. The research suggests that increased demand for energy transition metals (ETMs) could be more disruptive to some communities than winding back production of thermal coal. The team calculated that while a complete phase-out of coal could disrupt mine-town systems with a minimum of 33.5 million people, an additional 115.7 million would be at risk from disruption by ETMs. The results were published in Nature Communications.
myscience.org
University of Glasgow engineers lend support to calf pneumonia diagnosis project
- Researchers from the University of Glasgow’s James Watt School of Engineering are part of a new consortium which is developing the first commercial one-step rapid test for calf pneumonia. Global Access Diagnostics (GADx), a social enterprise prioritising equitable access to diagnostics and driving local manufacturing, today announced the...
myscience.org
How do people view and justify inequalities in society?
A project led by Simone M. Schneider, a professor with the Department of Political and Social Sciences at UPF, funded by an ERC Starting Grant of 1.5 million euros, analyses the impact of public institutions on social perceptions and the formation of preferences. Increasing economic inequality in countries around the...
myscience.org
Empa and EPFL to join a 120+ Mio EU Priority Program
EuPRAXIA is the first European project that develops a compact particle accelerator research infrastructure based on novel plasma acceleration concepts and laser technology. An Empa Team led by Davide Bleiner and scientists from EPFL are able to contribute thanks to the compensation funding by the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI).
myscience.org
Featured video: Fernanda De La Torre’s long journey to MIT
The MIT PhD candidate grew up in Mexico and crossed into the US on foot at age 12. Today she’s working in two different labs in the Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences. Fernanda De La Torre went through a long journey before becoming a doctoral candidate in MIT’s...
myscience.org
The promise and peril of ChatGPT
The promise and peril of ChatGPT, a remarkably powerful AI chatbot. The viral language-model artificial intelligence app recently released by OpenAI holds great promise and frightening potential, says Tinglong Dai, an AI expert at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School. Analysts and pundits predict that would bring about everything from...
myscience.org
UK needs to use phosphorus sustainably
Phosphorus use in the UK needs to be better managed and used in a much more sustainable way to reduce river pollution and increase resilience over rising fertiliser prices, say researchers. Despite phosphorus being a key nutrient in the agricultural sector for which there is no alternative, the food and...
myscience.org
Australian abortion service access limited despite legal status: study
Abortion services and advice in Australia are limited despite being legal, a new study has found. Published in the Australian Journal of Primary Health , the Monash University Department of General Practice-led study found that even where public hospitals did provide abortion services, access was extremely limited. It found there...
myscience.org
Oxford Ebola vaccine manufactured and shipped in record time by SII
More than 40,000 doses of Oxford’s Ebola vaccine have been manufactured by SII (Serum Institute of India) in just 60 days and doses shipped to Uganda. Oxford’s Ebola vaccine candidate has been shipped to Uganda, just 80 days after WHO declared a Sudan ebolavirus outbreak, having been manufactured by its partner the Serum Institute of India and working in close partnership with the WHO.
myscience.org
Fewer laboratory animals needed for research on heart failure
Research into the development of heart failure cannot yet be done without animal testing. But thanks to improved techniques, half as many animals are now needed to study the metabolism of heart cells in the development of heart failure. For her work to reduce the number of laboratory animals, Agnieszka Brouns-Strzelecka, a technician at the Department of Genetics and Cell Biology, received the ’Alternatives to Animal Testing’ award. The prize was awarded by the Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality.
myscience.org
Faculty of Science and Engineering launches science communication training, support and funding programme
As of right now, FSE researchers can apply for one of five spots in the Science Communication Incubator: a brand-new pilot programme covering both theoretical and practical aspects of science communication. The programme’s aim is to foster and support a group of researchers that bring science communication skills and knowledge into their teams.
myscience.org
New figures provide latest data on veterans suicide
Serving in the military for longer periods of time, and serving on operational tours were associated with reduced suicide risk; while younger veterans and those who left after a short career were more at risk. A new study from The University of Manchester has found that veterans are at no...
myscience.org
Emeritus Robert Balluffi, multifaceted materials scientist, dies at 98
Researcher with broad expertise in an interdisciplinary field saw combat in World War II. Robert W. Balluffi, professor emeritus in the MIT Department of Materials Science and Engineering (DMSE), died Dec. 8 at his home in Ithaca, New York. He was 98 years old. Described by colleagues as the last...
myscience.org
4,6 million euros for UT research on light conduction
A main award of 4.6 million euros within the nine Perspectief programs will go to the research on light conduction by UT professor Willem Vos (TNW). In addition, UT is a partner in three other Perspective programs, including the studies: ’Secure against water extremes’, ’A breath of fresh air for COPD patients’ and ’A sustainable accessible city, without private cars’.
Comments / 0