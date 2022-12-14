Read full article on original website
MIOIR Researchers launch new report on the Adoption of Digital Technologies and Skills in Greater Manchester
Silvia Massini, Mabel Sanchez-Barrioluengo, Xiaoxiao Yu have published a report exploring the key findings from ADiTS survey, in collaboration with the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce. High costs and a lack of access to people with the relevant skills are significant barriers to businesses adopting digital technologies across Greater Manchester,...
4,6 million euros for UT research on light conduction
A main award of 4.6 million euros within the nine Perspectief programs will go to the research on light conduction by UT professor Willem Vos (TNW). In addition, UT is a partner in three other Perspective programs, including the studies: ’Secure against water extremes’, ’A breath of fresh air for COPD patients’ and ’A sustainable accessible city, without private cars’.
UrbanTwin: seeing double for sustainability
A consortium of Swiss research institutes, led by EPFL, has begun working on UrbanTwin to make an artificial intelligence driven and ecologically sensitive model of the energy, water and waste systems of the town of Aigle. The aim: to help boost sustainability. Twins are a fascinating phenomenon: observing how identical...
Faculty of Science and Engineering launches science communication training, support and funding programme
As of right now, FSE researchers can apply for one of five spots in the Science Communication Incubator: a brand-new pilot programme covering both theoretical and practical aspects of science communication. The programme’s aim is to foster and support a group of researchers that bring science communication skills and knowledge into their teams.
ESA Council announces new Directors for Science and Technology, Engineering and Quality
The ESA Council met today in its 314th session and took some important decisions regarding the Executive’s senior management. ESA’s 22 Member States approved the Director General’s proposal to appoint a new Director of Science (D/SCI) and a new Director for Technology, Engineering and Quality (D/TEC). The expected take up duty dates are in the course of 2023.
Machines that can improvise
Computers are already capable of making independent decisions in familiar situations. But can they also apply knowledge to new facts? Mark Winands, the new professor of Machine Reasoning at the Department of Advanced Computing Sciences, develops computer programs that behave as rational agents. This means they can independently think through the consequences of a decision-yet another leap forward in artificial intelligence (AI). But Winands has no time for doomsday predictions on how AI is set to outstrip humans. "Generic reasoning systems are laughably bad."
Empa and EPFL to join a 120+ Mio EU Priority Program
EuPRAXIA is the first European project that develops a compact particle accelerator research infrastructure based on novel plasma acceleration concepts and laser technology. An Empa Team led by Davide Bleiner and scientists from EPFL are able to contribute thanks to the compensation funding by the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI).
New Executive MBA in Green and Digital Transition
The university course Executive MBA in Green and Digital Transition at TU Graz combines the topics of the future digitalization and decarbonization. The course will be launched in March 2023, with an early booking bonus until 24 December. With a focus on new technologies, digitalization, decarbonization and climate neutrality, the...
Preventing Collisions of Small Satellites
Using artificial intelligence methods to prevent collisions of nanosatellites in orbit: This is the aim of a new project in which students are leading the pen. Small satellites with a mass of up to 20 kilograms are increasingly being used for commercial purposes, for example for telecommunications services, Earth observation missions or for testing new technologies in space. This entails risks: With the increasing number of small satellites, the probability of collisions in orbit increases.
Achieving Diamond Open Access across Europe
University of Göttingen leads EU project on publishing and reading free from fees. In Diamond Open Access, there are no fees for publishing or accessing scientific publications, whether you want to read or research. The University of Göttingen will lead an EU project with 23 partners in 14 European countries from January 2023. The aim is to strengthen and develop institutional publishing using the Diamond Open Access model across Europe. The European Commission has funded the project "Creating a Robust Accessible Federated Technology for Open Access (CRAFT-OA)" for three years, awarding a total of 4.8 million euros.
Using quantum-inspired computing, University of Toronto Engineering and Fujitsu discover improved catalyst for clean hydrogen
Researchers from the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering and Fujitsu have developed a new way of searching through ’chemical space’ for materials with desirable properties. The technique has resulted in a promising new catalyst material that could help lower the cost of producing...
3.1 million in funding for new research projects at PSI
Scientists at the Paul Scherrer Institute PSI are to receive two prestigious SNSF Starting Grants from the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF), amounting to 3.1 million Swiss francs. These will fund new projects in solid-state physics and physical chemistry. In view of Switzerland not currently being linked to the European...
From molecules to organisms
How did life on Earth first emerge? And how was it able to prosper and evolve? researchers are involved in the quest to find answers to these fundamental questions. Since time immemorial, humanity has pondered the question of how life on Earth first began. Ancient cultures declared the creation of the world and the origin of life to be the work of gods and other divine beings. Science has always taken a different route. Drawing on the fundamental laws of physics, chemistry and biology, generations of researchers have advanced theories and hypotheses about the origin of life. In the process, they have amassed a vast fund of knowledge.
