Top diplomat and Indigenous songwriter honoured at ANU
One of Australia’s most decorated diplomats and a member of the ARIA Hall of Fame are among those who have been celebrated with honorary degrees from The Australian National University (ANU) this week, as part of the University’s end-of-year graduation ceremonies. Frances Adamson AC was the first woman...
$31 million boost for UQ medical research
Researchers from The University of Queensland (UQ) have secured more than $31 million from the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) to progress life-changing health and medical research. UQ researchers received 31 awards in total from the NHMRC, including 26 awards from the Ideas Grant scheme, 4 grants from...
UQ bestows Honorary Awards on outstanding community leaders
Indigenous Elders, senior figures in Queensland law and leaders in education are among The University of Queensland’s seven 2022 Honorary Award recipients. UQ Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Deborah Terry AO said that Honorary Doctorates and the new UQ R.H. Roe Award were among the highest honours bestowed by the University.
Can restricting blood flow to athletes’ limbs while training boost performance? University of Toronto researchers investigate
Can restricting blood flow to athletes’ limbs while training boost performance? University of Toronto researchers investigate. Ischemic preconditioning (IPC), a technique used to prepare an organ or tissue for a lack of blood or oxygen supply, was originally developed for use in clinical settings where there is an expected lack of blood and oxygen supply, for example during surgery or after an adverse event like a heart attack.
Speech pathology graduate with Tourette syndrome begins dream job
Lachlan Scott knows what it’s like to struggle to be heard. The 2022 Valedictorian of UQ’s Bachelor of Speech Pathology has Tourette syndrome, which presents as vocal and physical tics. "My Tourette’s is considered pretty mild and is well-managed now, but it was enough to have me singled...
Australian abortion service access limited despite legal status: study
Abortion services and advice in Australia are limited despite being legal, a new study has found. Published in the Australian Journal of Primary Health , the Monash University Department of General Practice-led study found that even where public hospitals did provide abortion services, access was extremely limited. It found there...
University of Glasgow engineers lend support to calf pneumonia diagnosis project
- Researchers from the University of Glasgow’s James Watt School of Engineering are part of a new consortium which is developing the first commercial one-step rapid test for calf pneumonia. Global Access Diagnostics (GADx), a social enterprise prioritising equitable access to diagnostics and driving local manufacturing, today announced the...
Empowering Vulnerable Communities in Brazil through Language Mediation: A Freirean Approach
Institut für Theoretische und Angewandte Translationswissenschaft. https://translationswissenschaft.uni-graz.at/de/neuigkeiten/detail/article/online-lecture-prof.-claudia-v.-angelelli-15.12.2022-1800-cet/. Veranstaltungsort:. Andere. Teilnahme. Termin vormerken. Online-Lecture by Claudia Angelelli (Heriot-Watt University, UK) Communicating effectively, understanding and being understood, prioritizing essential information, as well as differentiating between reliable and fake news, require cognitive and social skills learnt through socialization and education. While these...
Living Lab for Sustainable Care involved in the NZa’s National Impact Analysis on Concentration of Services for Congenital Heart Disease
Last week, the Dutch Healthcare Authority (NZa) published an i mpact analysis about concentration of care for patients with congenital heart disease (in Dutch often referred to as ’kinderhartchirurgie’) in Dutch Academic Medical Centers. As part of this analysis, Anne van den Bulck and Arianne Elissen (Creating Value-Based Healthcare) conducted a Delphi-study among stakeholders to identify important impact indicators for assessing the effects of concentration on patients, professionals, organizations, and regions.
Valeria Robayo is putting her own twist on the pre-med experience
Some might find the MIT senior’s studies in management and German to be an odd fit for an aspiring physician. Robayo would disagree. From a young age, Valeria Robayo has taken the lead in her own education. At age 3, her family moved from Bogotá, Colombia, to Houston, Texas, to seek better opportunities for Robayo, and later, her sister. She spent summer days at the local library while her parents worked to support the family. Her parents, who were teachers, encouraged her to make her own lesson plans and study what was interesting to her.
Racism is ’fundamental cause’ of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among ethnic minorities
Racism is the ’fundamental cause’ of COVID-19 vaccination hesitancy among ethnic minority groups, according to a newly published briefing from the Runnymede Trust and The University of Manchester’s Centre on the Dynamics of Ethnicity. During the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in the UK, explanations for...
Faculty of Science and Engineering launches science communication training, support and funding programme
As of right now, FSE researchers can apply for one of five spots in the Science Communication Incubator: a brand-new pilot programme covering both theoretical and practical aspects of science communication. The programme’s aim is to foster and support a group of researchers that bring science communication skills and knowledge into their teams.
Why a healthy lifestyle is not enough to prevent dementia
Dementia is on the rise in Germany. In the absence of treatment options, the focus is shifting to preventing dementia. In particular, a healthy lifestyle is considered beneficial for brain health. A study by the Faculty of Medicine now shows that opportunities for a healthy lifestyle are unequally distributed: being socially disadvantaged is associated with a higher risk of dementia. The current findings have been published in the -Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease-.
UCLA-developed soft brain probe could be a boon for depression research
The probe is flexible enough to monitor the brains of research subjects as they move and perform everyday activities. The ability to continuously measure neurotransmitters would improve our understanding of how these chemicals affect psychological states. Anyone familiar with antidepressants like Prozac or Wellbutrin knows that these drugs boost levels...
Indigenous-led study to improve child health and wellness
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is leading a long-term study to improve health and wellness for Indigenous children, with collaboration from Indigenous leaders and communities, First Nations Health Authority, and researchers from Simon Fraser University and the University of Alberta. The project, called Hishuk-ish tsawalk (everything is one, everything is connected):...
New figures provide latest data on veterans suicide
Serving in the military for longer periods of time, and serving on operational tours were associated with reduced suicide risk; while younger veterans and those who left after a short career were more at risk. A new study from The University of Manchester has found that veterans are at no...
Long COVID: New evidence for cause of fatigue syndrome
The diagnosis and treatment of long COVID syndrome (LCS) is still very difficult, and there is only little knowledge about the factors causing accompanying symptoms. Researchers at the Joint Metabolome Facility of the University of Vienna and the Medical University of Vienna have now presented new evidence of triggers for fatigue following SARS-COV-2 infection. The team led by chemist Christopher Gerner showed that an exaggerated anti-inflammatory response is likely to be responsible for LCS. The study has been published in -iScience-.
Frequent genetic cause of late-onset ataxia uncovered by a Quebec-led international collaboration
Discovery will improve diagnosis and open treatment possibilities for thousands of people with this debilitating neurodegenerative condition worldwide New England Journal of Medicine reports the identification of a previously unknown genetic cause of a late-onset cerebellar ataxia, a discovery that will improve diagnosis and open new treatment avenues for this progressive condition.
Fewer laboratory animals needed for research on heart failure
Research into the development of heart failure cannot yet be done without animal testing. But thanks to improved techniques, half as many animals are now needed to study the metabolism of heart cells in the development of heart failure. For her work to reduce the number of laboratory animals, Agnieszka Brouns-Strzelecka, a technician at the Department of Genetics and Cell Biology, received the ’Alternatives to Animal Testing’ award. The prize was awarded by the Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality.
Subtle biases in AI can influence emergency decisions
But the harm from a discriminatory AI system can be minimized if the advice it delivers is properly framed, an MIT team has shown. It’s no secret that people harbor biases - some unconscious, perhaps, and others painfully overt. The average person might suppose that computers - machines typically made of plastic, steel, glass, silicon, and various metals - are free of prejudice. While that assumption may hold for computer hardware, the same is not always true for computer software, which is programmed by fallible humans and can be fed data that is, itself, compromised in certain respects.
