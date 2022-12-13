Read full article on original website
Researchers identify ’born to be bad’ colorectal cancer tumours
An international research team has identified ’born to be bad’ colorectal tumours in people with early stage cancer, which could help medical experts pinpoint and better treat aggressive tumours. The team from Monash University , CRUK Beatson Institute in Glasgow and Queens University in Belfast found a feature...
Winged robot that can land like a bird
Researchers have developed a method that allows a flapping-wing robot to land autonomously on a horizontal perch using a claw-like mechanism. The innovation could significantly expand the scope of robot-assisted tasks. A bird landing on a branch makes the maneuver look like the easiest thing in the world, but in...
Scientists tackle rusty plant threat
University of Queensland scientists have developed an environmentally friendly RNA-based spray to help combat myrtle rust, which has wiped out many Australian plants. Developed in collaboration with Department of Agriculture and Fisheries forest pathologists, the spray induces RNA interference (RNAi) - a natural way to shut down protein translation - which means it could stop the spread of myrtle rust through bushland, home gardens and nurseries.
Class opens the door to a new world of mechanical engineering
Students compete to design a compression-resistant nanoscale material - and win possibly the world’s smallest trophy. When Peter Williams was taking 2.002 (Mechanics and Materials II) this past semester, he won a trophy whose height is approximately equal to the width of three human hairs. Rather than feeling short-changed over his minuscule prize, the senior in mechanical engineering considered it a fitting award for a contest in which he and his classmates were asked to design a nanoscale material able to withstand compression.
Global study presents first results on the longer-term effects of therapies for the treatment of critically ill patients with COVID-19
Published today in The Journal of the American Medical Association ( JAMA ), the study is part of the ongoing Randomized Embedded Multifactorial Adaptive Platform for Community Acquired Pneumonia (REMAP-CAP) trial and was led by Monash University’s Dr Lisa Higgins from the School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.
