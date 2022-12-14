ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

Silva-Soto comes through in clutch for East Hartford

By Carl Adamec / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A7XW4_0jhuSjTk00
Buy Now Photos from the East Hartford at Enfield girls basketball during the first half of the game, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Enfield High School. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) JIM_MICHAUD

ENFIELD — Victoria Silva-Soto is much the same player she was a year ago for the East Hartford High girls basketball team but with an expanded role now that she’s a senior.

The hard-nosed defense she played in the Hornets’ run to the CCC and Class LL state tournament championships was on display in their opener Tuesday. But with the graduation losses of Shailyn Pinkney and Kayla Henry, a leadership role needed to be taken along with the willingness to take big shots at the biggest times.

So Silva-Soto filled those voids, like a senior should.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

West, RHAM take charge

The Coventry High girls basketball team got the first punch in against RHAM Thursday with its 1-2 combination of two-time All-State senior guard Charlotte Jordan and Anaka Eaton. But the Raptors showed they had plenty of fight in them the rest of the way. All-State senior Sarah West scored 24...
COVENTRY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester built Ford tough

Quentin Ford and his teammates on the Manchester High boys basketball team knew the opportunity they had in front of them in their season opener Thursday. The Red Hawks were matched up against reigning Division II state champ Bristol Central on the road. The junior took advantage of the opportunity.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Rockville makes itself at home in 'The Den'

The Rockville High boys basketball team faced a stiff road test Friday night. But Weston LaBrecque and the rest of the Rams weren’t fazed by the atmosphere inside “The Den” at Granby High. The senior scored a game-high 27 points to lead Rockville to a 60-47 win...
ROCKVILLE, CT
Journal Inquirer

Girls basketball: Oswell, Stafford roll at home

Before the 2022-23 season began, Stafford High girls basketball coach Scott Martin called Drea Oswell “the heartbeat” of the Bulldogs. The senior forward showed why Wednesday night. Oswell recorded a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead Stafford to a 47-19 win over Portland in a...
STAFFORD, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Hartford’s Next Mayor Should Make Annexation of West Hartford A Priority

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced on Nov. 29 that he would not seek re-election for a third term. Mr. Bronin came into office in 2016 with a push for regionalization between Hartford and its surrounding suburbs. In an appearance in West Hartford, he told that town’s residents that they “couldn’t expect a suburb to thrive if its urban core collapses.” Mr. Bronin was right, both in what he said and his push to encourage regionalization. The next mayor of Hartford needs to follow Mr. Bronin’s lead, and go one step further. Hartford and West Hartford should seriously begin discussions of annexation, combining both municipalities into one.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Northwest corner of CT is used to getting snow when everyone else doesn’t

NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - The northwest corner of Connecticut was forecasted to potentially have the greatest snow impact from Friday’s nor’easter. “It’s been snowing for nonstop since 1 pm yesterday so I had to drive through that and it didn’t get better until past Albany just two hours driving through snow and slush,” said Owen Wollenberg, Simsbury.
SIMSBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

Stingers Indoor Golf brings cutting-edge technology, fun atmosphere to New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – Stingers Indoor Golf has opened in town offering a new twist on playing the game. “Stingers is an indoor virtual golf facility where we serve beer and wine,” said Frank Sgammato, owner. “And what’s good about this system is it caters to every level of golfer. So you could be someone looking for something to do on the weekends with your friends, you could be someone who wants to improve, or you could be a regular who just wants to stay sharp during the winter months.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Connecticut still doesn't think housing shortage is an emergency

Maybe the economic recession that has begun will loosen up Connecticut's housing market, but it will take a while even as the poor get poorer. The housing shortage is already making life desperate for many of the poor. But state government doesn't yet consider it an emergency, not even in the face of what seems about to happen in Danbury.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Woman shot in Hartford overnight

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was the victim of an overnight shooting in Hartford, according to police. They said the 18-year-old woman was shot in the area of 3229 Main St. around 1 a.m. Police were first notified by ShotSpotter, their gunfire detection system. When they arrived at the...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Invest in yourself this New Year at Albertus Magnus College

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — 2023 is right around the corner and with a new year, comes resolutions. Instead of trying to give up something, Albertus Magnus College wants you to invest in something…yourself!. “When you set that goal to achieve your master’s degree or finish your undergraduate...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Tolland OKs $11.35M for bridge projects

TOLLAND — The Town Council unanimously approved the appropriation of $11.35 million to go toward three bridge projects following a public hearing on Tuesday. The bridges all travel over Gages Brook. The Gerber Drive bridge is estimated to cost at $4.21 million, while the projects for Industrial Park Road East and West are estimated at $3.57 million each.
TOLLAND, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
248
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy