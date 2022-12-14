Silva-Soto comes through in clutch for East Hartford

Buy Now Photos from the East Hartford at Enfield girls basketball during the first half of the game, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Enfield High School. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) JIM_MICHAUD

ENFIELD — Victoria Silva-Soto is much the same player she was a year ago for the East Hartford High girls basketball team but with an expanded role now that she’s a senior.

The hard-nosed defense she played in the Hornets’ run to the CCC and Class LL state tournament championships was on display in their opener Tuesday. But with the graduation losses of Shailyn Pinkney and Kayla Henry, a leadership role needed to be taken along with the willingness to take big shots at the biggest times.

So Silva-Soto filled those voids, like a senior should.