Read full article on original website
Related
The Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Unleashed History's Most Terrifying Tsunami
The asteroid that pummeled Earth 66 million years ago transformed life on this watery planet, decimating the dinosaurs and bringing on a new era in biology. The asteroid also created a monstrous tsunami thousands of times bigger than any wave ever witnessed in humanity's blip of existence, according to new research.
Click2Houston.com
A volcano erupts in the United States
This is the Extreme Weather newsletter, a blog by KPRC 2′s weather team that’s delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hello and welcome back to the Extreme Weather Blog! Caroline here, and it has been an active week across the globe. We’ve seen extreme flooding in Saudi Arabia, snowfall in Seattle, and deadly storms producing tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Although these are all undoubtedly extreme, I wanted to focus on the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii.
Scientists may have found something unfathomably massive living under Antarctica
Climate change is currently posing a massive risk to the ice shelves down in Antarctica, which has only fueled research in the area to increase more and more, and for good reason. Now, a group of scientists working in the southernmost region of our planet has discovered something massive living under Antarctica.
Monstrous 'gorgons' survived a mass extinction, but they were a 'dead clade walking'
About 90% of all species went extinct during the "Great Dying" around 252 million years ago, but in the case of one paleo-beast — the so-called gorgon — reports of its death were greatly exaggerated, new research finds.
Five Volcanoes Erupting At The Same Time Rounds Out A Year That Started With The Historic Eruption In Tonga
Volcanic EruptionPhoto byUSGS, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Volcanos erupting everywhere? That would seem to be the status of the world. Authorities and the scientific community are monitoring active eruptions and potential eruptions in not one but four different countries. If you haven't been paying attention to the news, that's a lot of hot gas (CO2), ash, and lava spewing into our atmosphere.
A Huge Volcano Just Erupted Next to the Deepest Place on Earth
Discoloration at the water's surface suggests to scientists that the underwater volcano could have been erupting since mid-October.
Daily Beast
WATCH: Lava Erupts From Sciara Del Fuoco in Italy, Triggering Tsunami
A volcanic eruption on the Italian island of Stromboli on Sunday created a large tidal wave as a dark cloud of ash and hot gas rushed into the sea. Dramatic footage of the blast also showed volcanic lightning discharging in the cloud as lava poured out of the Sciara del Fuoco ridge. The blast also sparked warnings from officials as a 5-foot tsunami wave was generated in the eruption, though authorities later said there were no reports of victims and only minor damage had been caused. Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) reported that the eruption was unconnected to a 4.6 magnitude earthquake earlier Sunday around 30 miles away near the island of Vulcano.
scitechdaily.com
Violent Supershear Earthquakes Are Much More Common Than Previously Thought
Supershear earthquakes occur when a fault ruptures faster than seismic shear waves can travel through rock. The events were thought to be rare because scientists had mostly looked for them on land. The findings suggest that disaster planning assessments should include whether a fault is able to produce supershear quakes,...
watchers.news
About 20 m (65 feet) of foreshore disappears during a swarm of earthquakes at Taupo volcano, New Zealand
About 20 m (65.6 feet) of foreshore in Wharewaka, Lake Taupo, New Zealand disappeared after a strong and shallow M5.6 earthquake and numerous aftershocks at Taupō volcano at the end of November 2022. As a result, the Taupō District Council is urging residents and visitors to keep away well...
Freethink
What the new Earth-threatening asteroid means for humanity
Looming over Earth lies a great extinction-level threat: asteroid impacts. The K-Pg extinction event from 65 million years ago reminds us of this grave threat. A ~kilometer-sized or greater object could wipe out every human on Earth. Our greatest hope for survival relies on early detection and successful intervention. NASA’s...
Dozens of earthquakes swarm Hawaii as the world's largest volcano erupts
The eruption is so far not threatening downhill communities or affecting flights
The Deadliest Volcanic Eruptions in the Last 500 Years
The recent eruption of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, serves as a reminder that volcanoes can also cause natural disasters. What’s more, the most recent eruption of Kilauea, a nearby volcano, has been ongoing since September 2021. Although hot lava continues to gush from Mauna Loa, the volcanic activity is not expected […]
natureworldnews.com
Massive Volcanic Eruption Occured Near the Earth's Deepest Point
Near the lowest point on Earth, a massive volcano hundred feet beneath the water's surface has begun to erupt. More over 3,700 miles to the west of Honolulu, Hawaii, in the Pacific Ocean, beneath the Northern Mariana Islands, is a massive submarine volcano called the Ahyi Seamount. Ahyi Seamount. About...
Scientists Have – Literally – Unearthed a Whole New Species of Tardigrade
Tardigrades are tiny, incredibly tough animals that can withstand a wide range of dangers, including many that would obliterate most other creatures known to science. Different tardigrade species have adapted to specific habitats all over the Earth, from mountains to oceans to ice sheets. Their resilience can also help them survive accidental adventures beyond the safety of their native habitats, which can lead to opportunities.
California’s last series of violent volcanic eruptions created a national park
While Hawaii is experiencing the reawakening of the world's largest active volcano, it has been more than 100 years since California's volcanoes have seen any action.
IGN
Scientists Have Stumbled Upon an Ancient Shark Graveyard on the Ocean Floor
A team of scientists has discovered an ancient shark graveyard teeming with teeth hidden over 5,000 meters below the surface of the Indian Ocean. Some of the teeth are thought to be millions of years old, and may have belonged to the direct ancestor of the Megalodon shark. As reported...
Brain drain: Zimbabwe fears losing teachers to the UK
After an exodus of nurses, Zimbabwe now faces losing its teachers as a new British recruitment policy threatens a fresh brain drain in the southern African country confronting a devastated economy. Some in Zimbabwe have warned that the prospect of its teachers relocating to the UK threatened to tip over an already wobbly schooling system.
WATCH: Drone Footage Provides Mesmerizing View of Massive Volcanic Eruption
Few people have witnessed a volcanic eruption from a bird’s-eye view and lived to tell the tale, but thanks to some drones that flew over the top of the active mountain, we’re able to witness the moment when magma bubbles up past the earth’s crust, transitioning to full-blown lava. The footage is nothing short of mesmerizing and terrifying.
watchers.news
Earthquake swarm under Takawangha volcano continues, Alaska
Earthquake swarm under Takawangha volcano, Alaska continues since mid-November. The Aviation Color Code remains at Yellow and the Volcano Alert Level at Advisory. The last known eruption at this volcano took place in 1550 CE (VEI unknown). The earthquakes are generally shallow, having preliminary depths of about 3 to 11...
watchers.news
Large pyroclastic flow at Stromboli volcano generates a local tsunami, Italy
Intense explosions and large pyroclastic flows took place at Stromboli volcano, Italy on December 4, 2022, generating a small local tsunami. Seismic tremor at the volcano started increasing around 14:00 UTC, followed by lava overflowing from the North crater area at 14:10 UTC in conjunction with intense explosive activity. An...
Comments / 0