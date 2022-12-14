ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Opportunity Called, Darius Miles Answered

By Mason Smith
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H19Lm_0jhuSV4S00

With Nimari Burnett out, Miles got a chance to produce against a tough Memphis team.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With Nimari Burnett out 6-8 weeks with a wrist injury, it forced Nate Oats to adjust his guard rotation against a Memphis team that just knocked Auburn from the rank of the unbeatens.

Jaden Bradley, who is usually the first guard off the bench, was moved to the starting lineup, but who would also step up to help fill the void left by the Texas Tech transfer?

Answer: Darius Miles

The 6-foot-6 wing has had a rough start to the season, first battling a foot injury that limited his playing time, then ultimately being out of the rotation, playing a total of 17 minutes in three games.

It was hard to see how Miles would create an opportunity, with Mark Sears and Burnett as the starters, then Bradley, Jahvon Quinerly and Rylan Griffen all ahead of him in the rotation.

Then, about 30 minutes before tip-off, the news broke that Burnett was out, and without the guy who limited Marcus Sasser on Saturday in Houston, it meant that Burnett's role was going to be filled by the committee of Bradley starting, then Quinerly, Griffen and Miles off the bench.

By the final buzzer, Miles had played the most minutes in any game this season, 14, and contributed seven points, five rebounds and two assists, including getting key stops against Memphis' Kendric Davis, who still finished with 30 points, but struggled to get his pull-up jumper over Miles' length.

"I thought he played well," head coach Nate Oats said about Miles' performance. "He came in, hit the one 3-pointer, five rebounds in 13 and a half minutes. Played hard and got some stops."

Oats would also say how Miles has made plays in the past and that he would like to see him practice better (not the first time he's said that) and build up his confidence.

"He's got some stuff we can use," Oats said.

Miles is also known as a high-energy guy, and Mark Sears pointed out postgame how it helped the team in the win.

"[Miles] brought a lot of energy," Sears said. "You see it out there on the court, he really brought energy and life into us. Everybody played harder because of him."

Oats said the team will be off on Wednesday, then practice Thursday and Friday ahead of its game against Gonzaga on Saturday. He also said that all the guards will have a chance of a bigger role in Burnett's absence.

Saturday will be the day fans will see who earned more minutes going forward, but if the Memphis game is any indication, the win against the Tigers may only be the start for Darius Miles.

See also:

No. 4 Alabama Basketball Outlasts Memphis in Gritty 91-88 Win

BamaCentral Courtside: No. 4 Alabama 91, Memphis 88

Get your Crimson Tide basketball tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis

Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

Another starter hits the portal

About an hour before the first South Carolina Gamecocks football bowl practice, another starter appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Gilber Edmond jumped into the portal on Thursday afternoon. Just moments after news was posted to TheBigSpur, the third-year defensive end posted his announcement. This season, Edmond had 39 tackles,...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend

Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Legendary Women's Basketball Coach Died Thursday Morning

Legendary basketball coach Billie Moore passed away on Thursday morning, surrounded by friends and family. The UCLA women's basketball team broke the news with an official release. "It is with immense sadness that we report the death of Billie Moore, a legendary basketball coach that graced Westwood with her presence....
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Jackson State assistant Gary Harrell says it's 'very important" for Deion Sanders to coach in Celebration Bowl

Despite Deion Sanders' status as Colorado's new head coach, Sanders is still coaching Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central on Saturday. Sanders was not present for the bowl's press conference last week, with assistant Gary Harrell fielding questions instead. Harrell told reporters Sanders remains committed to finishing what he started at Jackson State.
JACKSON, MS
atozsports.com

5-Star QB Nico Iamaleava has arrived at Tennessee

2023 five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava has officially joined the Tennessee Vols. A family member posted a video of Iamaleava in Tennessee’s locker room on Thursday. The video showed Iamaleava doing push-ups after accidentally stepping on the Power T in the Vol locker room. Check out the video in the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Grizzlies players pulled disrespectful move during blowout win over Bucks

The Memphis Grizzlies had some fun (perhaps a little too much fun) at the Milwaukee Bucks’ expense during their game this week. The Grizzlies turned the Bucks into pudding on Thursday night, humiliating them in Memphis by the final of 142-101. Ja Morant led the charge with a 25-10-10 triple-double while seven other Grizzlies also... The post Grizzlies players pulled disrespectful move during blowout win over Bucks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Michigan Lands Major Transfer From Big Ten Rival

The Michigan Wolverines are going to be getting a lot of fresh faces next season. But one of those new players is joining them after playing a full year with a Big Ten rival. On Thursday, linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced that he is transferring from Nebraska to Michigan. Taking to Twitter, he called the move his "next chapter."
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

CBB world mourns loss of Big East legend

Syracuse basketball legend Louis Orr, who played between 1976 and 1980 and was a member of Jim Boeheim’s first recruiting class, has died at the age of 64 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Orr and teammate Roosevelt Bouie formed the “Louie and Bouie Show” and propelled Syracuse into...
SYRACUSE, NY
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy