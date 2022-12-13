Read full article on original website
whitewaterbanner.com
Local Residents Graduating from UW-Milwaukee
According to a press release, the following individuals from our area are among the 1,890 prospective candidates for degree attending University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee commencement exercises Sunday, December 18, 2022 in Milwaukee. UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with over 22,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Marijose...
whitewaterbanner.com
Edgerton Hospital adds Mental Health Services in Milton
Edgerton Hospital and Health Services is pleased to expand access to mental health services with the addition of a new psychiatric nurse practitioner. Beginning on Monday, January 9, 2023, Rebecca Beese, DNP, APRN, PMHNP-BC will see patients at the hospital’s Milton Clinic location, 831 Arthur Drive, Milton. The appointment line is now open, 608-868-3526. No referral is needed.
whitewaterbanner.com
UW-W to host Special Olympics in 2023
More than 1,800 Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes and coaches will gather at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to compete in the 2023 State Summer Games. The event is scheduled to take place June 8-10 and will include competitions in powerlifting, gymnastics, track and field, tennis, soccer and cornhole. “We are honored...
whitewaterbanner.com
Jolly Holiday Party at the Aquatic & Fitness Center
Members and friends of the Whitewater Aquatic and Fitness Center were invited to a “Jolly Holiday Party” on December 9. They were promised a special visit from Santa, together with food, games and open swim for all to enjoy. Admission was free with a nonperishable food item donation. All collected food items were donated to the Community Space. Photos are courtesy of Tom Ganser.
whitewaterbanner.com
Boys’ Swim Hosts Burlington Co-op
On Tuesday, December 13, the Whippet Boys’ Swim Team competed against Burlington Co-op in their first home meet of the season. Many tried new events, while others swam their go to events and had some best times. Notable swims from the night include:. Jack Hefty going best times in...
whitewaterbanner.com
#FlashbackFriday with the Historical Society: U.S. Post Office
It’s time once again for #FlashbackFriday with the Whitewater Historical Society. Yesterday, December 15, was the busiest day for the U.S. Postal Service during the Christmas season, so what better image to present than Whitewater’s own post office building. The building, completed in 1936 is a fine example...
CBS 58
Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
Former owner of Waunakee Vet Clinic charged with animal abuse; allegations include kicking, hitting animals
WAUNAKEE, Wis. — The former owner of the Waunakee Veterinary Clinic is charged with six counts of intentionally mistreating animals. Court records said a Dane County Public Health Environmental Health supervisor contacted Waunakee police in July of this year, with concerns about reports that Dr. Wesley Arnett had kicked and struck animals in his care several times at the clinic....
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee Zoo offers free admission during 'Frosty Free Week'
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Zoo will host "Frosty Free Week" between Dec. 26-30, in which all visitors will get free admission. The zoo said it wanted to give back to the community and let visitors roam the grounds for free. Regular concession rates still apply and the free admission doesn't apply to the Wild Lights event.
Fundraiser started for mother who lost 3 kids, house in fire
A person who identifies as a family member started the GoFundMe with a $25,000 goal. She says the mother was at work when the house caught fire.
CBS 58
UW Health doctor discusses the difference between flu, COVID-19, RSV
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Along with the gloomy weather in Milwaukee has come flu season, while everyone still keeps a vigilant eye on COVID-19 and RSV. Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health Chief Quality Officer joined us on Tuesday, Dec. 13 to offer his insight on how to tell the difference between these illnesses.
denver7.com
ABC apologizes after Wisconsin marching band joke on 'The Conners'
WAUKESHA, Wis. — MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — An episode of ABC's "The Conners" received backlash after a joke referenced hitting a marching band with a car. In the episode, a character was asked if they heard a "bump bump" while driving from Wisconsin. The character responded, "I could run over a marching band and not feel a thing in that RV."
715newsroom.com
Mild Symptoms? Stay Put
Health care providers in the Madison area are joining together in asking people to stay home if they don’t have serious illnesses. University of Wisconsin Health, SSM Health, UnityPoint Health-Meriter, Access Community Health Centers, and Group Health Cooperative of South-Central Wisconsin released a joint statement today saying they’re seeing longer wait times and need people with moderate and mild sickness to stay home. The hospitals say they want to cut down on wait times and care for people with the worst symptoms.
Wisconsin taxpayers to pay nearly $80 million more for local schools starting this month
(The Center Square) – Public schools in Wisconsin are getting more expensive in the latest round of property tax bills that are being mailed this month. A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum says taxpayers will pay more than $78 million for K-12 schools on their latest property tax bills.
Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments
A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
On Milwaukee
Sausage World Cup kicks off at Old Germantown farmhouse restaurant
This article is presented in partnership with The Lowlands Group. For the lowdown on more upcoming Lowlands events, beers and more, click here. As FIFA’s soccer World Cup continues to captivate what seems to be the entire planet, Milwaukee quietly got a World Cup of its own. Last Friday,...
A Tree is Growing in the Middle of this Beautifully Unique Wisconsin Home
I'm at a loss for words to describe this home. I love it, it scares me, I think it's beautiful, unique, a big fixer-upper. I feel like there's not one appropriate word or phrase that describes this house that's for sale in Wisconsin. I would seriously love to own this...
Wisconsin Idiot Kills Bald Eagle, Faces $100K Fine And Jail
There are certain things in life that I've never been able to fully understand. Like killing things for absolutely no reason other than to kill something. If there's a thrill, or an incredible sense of joy that comes with doing that, I simply cannot wrap my head around it. Then,...
wpr.org
Passenger rail, Bugs as food, Indigenous collaboration
We learn how passenger rail could expand in Wisconsin with a potential new Amtrak station in Madison. Then, we talk to the owner of a Wisconsin company that raises crickets for human consumption. Later, we learn about how the White House is inviting indigenous leaders to collaborate on policy.
973rivercountry.com
Country Thunder 2023 Is Ready To Go.
The line-up for this summers Country Thunder is stacked with talent. Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Jason Aldean, and Keith Urban headline the festival July 20th through 23rd in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. Get the full line up at countrythunder.com/wi-lineup. Listen for your shot to win tickets if you’re a “Country Club” member at 973RiverCountry.com.
