We have too much sand and silt in the waterways in the Dutch Wadden Sea and Westerschelde. To keep these waterways accessible for ships and ferries, a lot of dredging is done. At the same time, we want the coast to be able to grow with the sea level when it will rise faster in the next century, for which we need sand and silt. Many projects and interventions for coastal safety, accessibility and nature work in terms of years. But it is not well known how these projects affect each other, which in turn leads to questions for current management and nature conservation. We also do not yet have a good grasp of how current interventions may respond on the long term and the consequences of faster rising sea levels.

