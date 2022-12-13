Read full article on original website
travelnoire.com
You No Longer Need To 'Airplane Mode' Your Smartphone While Flying
On your next trip to Europe, you’ll no longer need to put your devices on airplane mode. This is thanks to the latest policy added by the European Commission. As of last week, passengers will be allowed to use their phones, laptop, and other devices without any restrictions on airplanes. Airlines also have the opportunity to implement 5G services so customers can stay connected their whole trip.
lonelyplanet.com
No more airplane mode: passengers on flight in EU can make calls from next summer
By June 2023, air passengers in the EU will be allowed to access 5G to use their cell phones in-flight © iStock / Getty Images Plus. One of the last bastions of phone-free travel is about to get connected, eliminating the need for airplane mode – at least in the European Union.
This Bonkers Single-Seat Drone Lets You Hit the Skies Like the Jetsons
Ever since George Jetson climbed into his personal, portable flying car 60 years ago, the world has dreamt of doing the same. And according to Peter Ternström, cofounder of Stockholm-based Jetson, piloting one of its personal electric aerial vehicles is about as easy as it looked in the cartoons. Getting the hang go the brand’s new Jetson One, with deliveries starting in late 2023, requires all of five minutes. “It’s super intuitive,” he says. “We developed a fly-by-wire system that helps the pilot with functions like auto hover, stable flight and landing.” A veteran of the luxury-car industry, Ternström partnered with...
myscience.org
UrbanTwin: seeing double for sustainability
A consortium of Swiss research institutes, led by EPFL, has begun working on UrbanTwin to make an artificial intelligence driven and ecologically sensitive model of the energy, water and waste systems of the town of Aigle. The aim: to help boost sustainability. Twins are a fascinating phenomenon: observing how identical...
myscience.org
Risk of population disruption as a result of decarbonisation
Researchers including Göttingen University analyse resources, demographics and disruption in energy transition. Research led by University of Queensland (UQ) and including the University of Göttingen analysed the effects of decarbonisation strategies by linking global resource inventories with demographic systems to generate a matrix showing the risks and benefits. The research suggests that increased demand for energy transition metals (ETMs) could be more disruptive to some communities than winding back production of thermal coal. The team calculated that while a complete phase-out of coal could disrupt mine-town systems with a minimum of 33.5 million people, an additional 115.7 million would be at risk from disruption by ETMs. The results were published in Nature Communications.
myscience.org
Machines that can improvise
Computers are already capable of making independent decisions in familiar situations. But can they also apply knowledge to new facts? Mark Winands, the new professor of Machine Reasoning at the Department of Advanced Computing Sciences, develops computer programs that behave as rational agents. This means they can independently think through the consequences of a decision-yet another leap forward in artificial intelligence (AI). But Winands has no time for doomsday predictions on how AI is set to outstrip humans. "Generic reasoning systems are laughably bad."
myscience.org
4,6 million euros for UT research on light conduction
A main award of 4.6 million euros within the nine Perspectief programs will go to the research on light conduction by UT professor Willem Vos (TNW). In addition, UT is a partner in three other Perspective programs, including the studies: ’Secure against water extremes’, ’A breath of fresh air for COPD patients’ and ’A sustainable accessible city, without private cars’.
myscience.org
40 million euros for research on innovative technologies in nine new Perspectief programmes
Nine consortia of researchers, companies, government bodies, and societal organisations have been awarded a total of almost 40 million euros to develop technological innovations targeting societal challenges. TU Delft is leader in three awarded consortia and participates in three other consortia, related to our societal themes Resilient Cities & Mobility, Health & Care and Climate & Energy.
myscience.org
Tech for Energy | Thank you!
This donation will bring the Control Room of the Future up to speed to contribute to a resilient, green, and fair power system of the future. In 2022, Delft University Fund together with donors of the Tech for Energy campaign has supported the university’s ambtion to play a pioneering role in the field of energy transition. Day in day out, Delft scientists are working on projects that speed up this process.
myscience.org
Lithium, the new white gold for the green transition?
With the sale of new internal combustion vehicles to be banned in the European Union in 2035, lithium has become the new white gold for the energy transition. Christel Laberty-Robert, head of the RMES 1 team at the Paris Condensed Matter Chemistry Laboratory (in French) and a specialist in batteries and materials chemistry, sheds light on the importance of this ubiquitous metal in our daily lives, the production of which is controversial.
myscience.org
UK behind European countries on home upgrades to combat bills and climate crisis
The UK-s efforts to upgrade homes to combat energy bills and climate change are trailing behind European countries, according to a new Imperial paper. UK residents are heading into winter with some of the least efficient houses on the continent, and the authors of the paper say the government could do more to help people.
myscience.org
Better understand the effects of human activities on aquatic ecosystems
As we are constantly reminded, intensive human land use is increasingly threatening aquatic ecosystems and endangering resources such as drinking water. This situation requires a better understanding of the impacts of human activity on aquatic environments so that they can be better protected. This is the task to which the Canada Research Chair on Ecosystem Exchange, recently obtained by the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR), will be dedicated.
myscience.org
’Breakthrough’ as fusion experiment generates excess energy for the first time
Scientists have hailed a ’true breakthrough’ as a fusion reaction has successfully generated more energy than was used to create it. For over seventy years, scientists have been attempting to harness thermonuclear fusion - the power source of stars - to generate energy. This is a true breakthrough...
myscience.org
Future-proofing the Dutch coastal system
We have too much sand and silt in the waterways in the Dutch Wadden Sea and Westerschelde. To keep these waterways accessible for ships and ferries, a lot of dredging is done. At the same time, we want the coast to be able to grow with the sea level when it will rise faster in the next century, for which we need sand and silt. Many projects and interventions for coastal safety, accessibility and nature work in terms of years. But it is not well known how these projects affect each other, which in turn leads to questions for current management and nature conservation. We also do not yet have a good grasp of how current interventions may respond on the long term and the consequences of faster rising sea levels.
travelnoire.com
France Bans Domestic Flights In Areas With A Train Alternative To Cut Down On Carbon Emissions
France is on a mission to cut down on carbon emissions through travel. The European country is banning domestic flights in areas with a train alternative. The decision, approved by the European Commission, applies to routes with a train that takes less than two and a half hours to get to your destination.
myscience.org
RNA sponge controls bacterial communication
Researchers from the Cluster of Excellence ,,Balance of the Microverse" and the University of Jena were able to identify an RNA sponge that controls the dynamics of quorum sensing and the associated formation of biofilms in the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. Cholerae bacteria do not form the disease-causing biofilm until they reach a certain cell density, which they determine using quorum sensing. The team led by Professor Kai Papenfort published their results in the journal Nature Communications.
myscience.org
Methane from manholes and historic landfills: significant sources of gas go unrecognized
Cities are responsible for almost 1/5 of the global methane emissions caused by human activities. But most cities don’t capture information about the full range of sources of this powerful greenhouse gas. In 2020, a team led by McGill University, measured methane emissions from various sources across the city of Montreal. The researchers found that two of the four most important sources of methane emissions in the city (historic landfills and manholes) are not included in the city’s municipal greenhouse gas inventories, making it difficult to tackle the problem fully, or reach the city’s goal of being carbon neutral by 2050 .
myscience.org
Cause of puzzling tsunami near Sulawesi unraveled
When tectonic plates collide and thrust over each other and cause an earthquake, a tsunami can occur. That should not happen in an earthquake where the plates slide past each other. And yet that was exactly what happened on 28 September 2018 near Palu Bay (Sulawesi, Indonesia), mere minutes after an earthquake of that second category. The earthquake and tsunami killed 4,000 people. Geologists then pondered the cause of this unexpected wave. A team of researchers led by Utrecht University earth scientist Taco Broerse has a new solution to the riddle: under certain conditions, earthquakes of this type can indeed cause tsunamis. Similar situations are also found near Istanbul. If such a metropolis of millions were ever hit by an earthquake - and that chance is not inconceivable - it too could be followed by a tsunami.
myscience.org
A new era of weather forecasting begins
The Meteosat Third Generation Imager satellite, set to revolutionise short-term weather forecasting in Europe, lifted off on an Ariane 5 rocket at 21:30 CET (17:30 local time in Kourou) on 13 December from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. The satellite separated from the rocket 34 minutes later and then Malindi ground station in Kenya received the signal from MTG-I1, indicating the satellite is in good health.
myscience.org
World’s first net zero transatlantic flight to fly from London in 2023
Researchers will work with Virgin Atlantic to launch the world’s first transatlantic flight powered solely by sustainable aviation fuel. The passenger flight from London to New York will be fuelled by 100 per cent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), combined with carbon removal through biochar credits - a material that traps and stores carbon taken from the atmosphere - making the flight net zero. The initiative is funded by the UK government’s Department for Transport.
