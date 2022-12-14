Read full article on original website
Engadget Podcast: LensaAI selfies and ChatGPT dominated our socials this week
This week, many of us saw our social media feeds taken over by colorful, surreal pictures of people we follow, except they don't quite look like themselves. The images were generated by Lensa AI, and it's the latest in what feels like a now-annual trend to use a new app to create mockups of your face in various scenarios. Alongside Lensa, some folks also saw blocks of text from another AI generator, ChatGPT. So on this episode of the podcast, Devindra and Cherlynn chat the appeal, implications and possible future of these types of AI, before being joined by Engadget editor-at-large James Trew for a check in on the state of action cameras.
Distillery Live Streaming Whiskey Aging... Yay or Yawn?
Distillery Live Streams Whiskey Aging An Ohio distillery is offering customers the boozy equivalent of watching paint dry. Hayner Distilling Co. has launched its Whiskey Webcam program in which subscribers can choose a barrel of whiskey and live stream the inside as it ages via webcam over the course of four to six years. Interested parties will pay $149 to subscribe to Hayner’s Whiskey Webcam: $139 at first, and then another $10 in four to six years to get your bottle. You’ll also get a sample every year to try, 24/7 access to the webcam and other gifts. According to Hayner, the camera is sealed inside a port on the top of the barrel and LED lights are used to illuminate the inside without emitting UV rays that could be harmful to the whiskey.
