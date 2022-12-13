Read full article on original website
Khloe Kardashian Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit
Khloe Kardashian is stunning in gorgeous photos as she rocks a baby blue and sheer bodysuit while promoting sister Kourtney Kardashian's new wellness brand, Lemme. The 38-year-old made headlines this week for featuring on the vitamin company's Instagram. Of course, Khloe was dolled up and looking sensational while also flying the flag for 2022's biggest see-through rend. Khloe went blingy in a rhinestone bodysuit that drew attention to both her curves and her recent weight loss. She also made sure that the Kardashian family continues to be a well-oiled machine - sisters helping sisters.
Fans Are Begging Khloé Kardashian To 'Stop The Photoshopping': 'She's Shape Shifting Again'
Not a month goes by without a member of the Kardashian/Jenner family being accused of over-editing their pictures. And right on cue, Khloé Kardashian has been accused of Photoshopping one of her most recent Instagram posts!. Khloé Kardashian Photoshops Her Good American ‘Diamond Life’ Campaign Pictures.
Khloe Kardashian Reveals If She’s Still Sleeping With Tristan Thompson During Lie Detector Test
Good American founder Khloe Kardashian, 38, was asked by her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 43, whether she is still sleeping with her ex, Tristan Thompson, 31, during a lie detector test for Vanity Fair on Dec. 15. “Is there anything else you’d like me to ask you? Anything you’d like to clear up, any rumors?”, Kourt asked at the end of the test. “Oh! Are you sleeping with Tristan?” Koko quickly replied, “No, I am not. I’m really not.” And when the Lemme founder asked if Khloe was being truthful, the polygraph examiner confirmed that she was. “I would die if it said I was,” the 38-year-old added.
Jennifer Lopez shops for holiday presents in a gorgeous coat
Like all of us, Jennifer Lopez is scrambling for Holiday presents. Unlike most of us, she looks very stylish while doing it, wearing a gorgeous fur coat that she paired with some jeans and boots. RELATED: Ben Affleck chooses Starbucks over Dunkin’ during romantic outing with...
Kylie Jenner Holds Her Son, 9 Months, & Hugs Travis Scott In Rare Family Photos
Kylie Jenner reflected on some recent “highlights” on Nov. 28. At the start of the Instagram gallery the makeup mogul uploaded on Monday, Kylie, 25, held her and Travis Scott’s 9-month-old son while standing next to their daughter, Stormi Webster, 4. Kylie kept her son’s face away from the camera, and in another shot (fourth in the gallery), she held her hand up above her boy’s face while they sat on her well-manicured lawn. Later in the gallery, Kylie snuggled her daughter while they wore matching pajamas. Kylie also gave some love to Travis, 31, leaning in to kiss the “Sicko Mode” rapper.
Offset Celebrates 31st Birthday In Jamaica With Cardi B: 'Blessed To See Another Year!'
JAMAICA - Offset turned 31 years old this week, and to celebrate, he flew to Jamaica for a getaway trip with his wife Cardi B. Footage of the Migos rapper’s birthday vacation surfaced online on Tuesday (December 13), showing the power couple enjoying their time on the Caribbean island.
Khloe Kardashian Trolls Kim Kardashian for Posting a Throwback Photo of Her And Chicago: ‘This Was Just Because It Went With Your Feed’
Keeping it real. Khloé Kardashian lovingly trolled her sister Kim Kardashian for sharing a picture of her — and revealed the apparent reason for the post. “Awwwwww. I know this was just [posted] because it went with your feed but the caption got me 🫶🏽🥹,” Khloé, 38, commented on an Instagram photo of her and […]
Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Sparkles in Rainbow Gucci Dress & Ballet Flats at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose Blackstock had a mother-daughter date-night at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6. The duo joined a slew of A-list stars at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. River Rose served as her mother’s plus one at the annual ceremony. Her young brother Remington Alexander Blackstock was not in attendance. River Rose looked adorable for the evening out. The 8-year-old made a sparkling appearance in a beige Gucci dress. The piece had short puffy sleeves and was decorated with sequin rainbow accents throughout. The garment was also embossed with Gucci near the...
Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart’s Daughters Are Bonding Amid Their Developing Romance (Exclusive)
Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, have been dating since August and the good news is their daughters Penelope Disick, 10, and Delilah del Torro, 11, totally “get along.” A source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kimberly and Scott have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and it has been incredibly refreshing for the both of them. They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully. They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other. Kimberly’s daughter Delilah gets along well with Scott’s daughter Penelope, as she also does with his two boys.”
A Look Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Holiday Christmas Party
The Kardashian-Jenner clan are back again with another lavish Christmas party, but this time it was for the businesses behind the family and all of their teams. The celebration took place at Casa Vega, a KarJenner family favorite, and saw Kylie Jenner behind (and in front of) the lens to give fans a sneak peek at what the night entailed. In attendance were the teams behind Kim Kardashian’s award-winning shapewear brand, SKIMS, alongside Khloé Kardashian‘s Good American brand, Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila and Kylie Jenner’s KylieSkin makeup line.
Khloe Kardashian Runs Errands In Gray Sweatpants & Controversial Yeezy Sneakers
Khloe Kardashian, 38, looked chic in grey sweatpants on Wednesday but was also wearing Yeezy sneakers amid Kanye West‘s antisemitic remarks controversy. The Kardashians star stepped out in the casual look while out running errands in Los Angeles on Dec. 14. Koko’s ensemble featured a grey zip-up jacket, sweatpants, and a pair of Yeezy Boost 350 kicks. She wore her honey-blonde locks in a half-up-half-down style and completed the outfit with a pair of dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. The TV personality was also seen carrying a black Hermes Birkin, along with a Christian Dior tote bag for the afternoon outing.
Tracee Ellis Ross Dances For The ‘Gram In A Loewe Look
Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to serve a look in a sexy Loewe ensemble.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Flatters Her Baby Bump in Crystal Mesh Dress & Wrapped Stilettos at People’s Choice Awards 2022
“Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae El Moussa gave maternity style a glamorous makeover at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. While arriving at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. for the occasion, Heather posed with her husband Tarik El Moussa in a dramatic mesh gown atop a black bandeau and lingerie. Heather’s ensemble was crafted from thin black mesh, featuring long sleeves and a floor-length hem with a dynamic thigh-high slit. Giving her see-through piece a glamorous twist were allover crystals, allowing her to sparkle from head to toe. She completed her ensemble with rectangular sapphire and diamond drop earrings for an elegant...
Kylie Jenner Reunites With Kendall Jenner, Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian in Leopard Print & Balenciaga Boots
The Kardashian-Jenners reunited for a sharp style moment together on TikTok this week. Kylie Jenner shared a new video on the social media app, wearing black pants and a “Matrix”-worthy matching leather jacket with thin white-framed sunglasses. In the clip, Kourtney Kardashian — also dressed in a leather coat, worn with a leopard-printed minidress and dark tights — leaps into her arms for a hug, while Khloe Kardashian poses nearby in a leopard-printed handbag and brown bodysuit. Completing the clip is Kendall Jenner, leaning into the camera in black pants with a fluffy leopard-printed coat. @kyliejenner♬ original sound – Christine “I just don’t...
Leah Messer’s 3 Daughters Look So Grown Up In Family Photo For Addie’s Holiday Concert: Photos
Leah Messer, 30, got into the holiday season with her three daughters when she attended one of their concerts. The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram to share several new photos of her, Aleeah and Aliannah, 12, and Adalynn, 9, posing in red and white outfits at Adalynn’s show. They were all smiles and all four of them had their hair down as they showed off various poses for the camera.
Kim Kardashian Brings Biker Chic Energy to Art Basel in a Bjork Tee, Black Leather Slacks and Stiletto Boots
Kim Kardashian was spotted making the trek to Art Basel yesterday in Miami alongside her sister Khloe Kardashian and Serena Williams. Just like Kardashian and her famous friends, many celebrities make the pilgrimage to the annual for-profit, privately owned and operated international art fair to catch a glimpse of some of the world’s most incredible pieces. Mirroring her motocross look from yesterday, Kardashian wore a bright blue cropped Bjork graphic T-shirt with the sleeves rolled up. The edgy biker chic look was rounded out with sturdy black leather trousers with a baggy quality and a high-waisted fit. Always one for dramatic accessories, the...
Celebrity Christmas Cards 2022: Tori Spelling, Kris Jenner & More Holiday Cards From Stars
With the year winding down, it’s always nice to touch base with your loved ones. Though old school, holiday cards have always been a great way let people connect with family and friends wide and far. A photo and a little life update is all you really need to make grandma or that great-aunt happy! And nowadays with social media, you can even spare the stamps and post that family Christmas message directly to the web instead of via a postcard or letter.
Kim Kardashian Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ While Sharing Beach Photo With Her Children
Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram Happier than ever. Kim Kardashian shared her blissful mood with a sweet family photo on Sunday, December 11. "Fulfilled," the Skims founder, 42, captioned a beach snap via Instagram. The photo showed her with daughter North, 9, son Saint, 7, and daughter Chicago, 4, dipping their feet into the ocean, seemingly […]
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Mason and Reign
Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her sons Mason and Reign, who both share the same birthday. The Instagram post was shared with a caption which read “December 14th… one of the best days of my life, twice and forever. my birthday boys.”
Dixie D’Amelio Shines in Lace Burberry Dress and Silver Sandals for Art Basel
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dixie D’Amelio brought slick glamour to Burberry and W Magazine‘s Art Basel celebration this weekend. The TikTok influencer arrived for the event in Miami Beach in a full Burberry look, prominently featuring a wrinkled silk dress. Her two-toned ensemble featured a light pink minidress with a deep neckline — as well as a keyhole accent and trim crafted from delicate pink floral lace. Similarly textured white silk trousers with knee-high slits completed her outfit. D’Amelio coordinated her accessories in a shiny...
