San Luis Obispo, CA

KEYT

Safety agency: Washington small plane crashed on test flight

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal safety agency says that four people who died when a small plane crashed north of Seattle last month were conducting test flights to gather baseline information before the Cessna 208B was modified with a new aerodynamic drag reduction system. The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Saturday on the Nov. 18 crash in Snohomish, Washington. The agency says the crew of the Cessna 208B had already done three days of test flights before the day of the crash. Those killed included two experienced pilots, a flight test director and an instrumentation engineer.
SNOHOMISH, WA
calcoastnews.com

Arroyo Grande couple used COVID relief money to buy a condo in Hawaii

An Arroyo Grande couple allegedly scammed the federal government out of more than a million dollars they used to purchase two SUVs and for a down payment on a condo in Hawaii. The couple, Christopher and Erin Mazzei, obtained $1,365,000 in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan funds intended for COVID-19 relief for their film production and catering companies, according to a federal indictment. The indictment alleges the couple submitted fraudulent loan applications based on false payroll expenses.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
New Times

SLO Dems denounce threats leveled against entire community

As we watch the news of heavily armed MAGA militants invading drag performances to shut them down, domestic terrorists attacking the electrical infrastructure in North Carolina for the same purpose, and the recent anti-gay murder spree at Club Q in Colorado Springs, our first reaction might be to say it can't happen here in blue California—certainly not in San Luis Obispo.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 12/05 – 12/11/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. December 06, 2022. 00:44— Sean Edward...
ATASCADERO, CA
New Times

Georgia Brown parents request to delay transfer of schools

Paso Robles' parents and community members made yet another plea to halt the transfer of Glen Speck Elementary School students and staff from the 24th Street campus to the 17th Street campus at the Dec. 13 meeting. Citing safety and financial concerns, 17 parents signed a formal request that new...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Fire at homeless encampment spreads to vegetation in SLO

A fire broke out at a homeless encampment in San Luis Obispo Thursday evening and spread to palm trees before firefighters extinguished the blaze. . Shortly before 9 p.m., a caller reported the fire burning at an encampment by Santa Rosa Street and Boysen Avenue near Cal Poly, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. Firefighters battled flames in the palm trees and extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading farther.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

NASA rescheduled its Falcon rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base to early Friday morning

LOMPOC, Calif. – NASA is scheduled to launch a Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite aboard a Falcon 9 series rocket on Thursday, Dec. 15 around 3:46 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The post NASA rescheduled its Falcon rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base to early Friday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LOMPOC, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 13-14

Joyce Adams, age 86, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 13. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Cheryl Irene Hartman, age 75, of Atascadero, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. The Paso Robles...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Retail corporation ordered to pay $2.05-million for unlawful hazardous waste disposal

Waste included items such as aerosol cans, batteries, electronic devices, cleaning agents. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced that last week, a $2.05-million stipulated judgment against The TJX Companies, Inc. was entered by the Monterey County Superior Court. This resolves allegations that the corporation, which owns approximately 340 T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods stores in California, unlawfully disposed of hazardous waste. TJX has four facilities in San Luis Obispo County.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

