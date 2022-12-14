Read full article on original website
Mountain lion sighted in Paso Robles
A mountain lion was sighted by a resident on Vista Cerro Drive off Golden Hill Road around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Paso Robles Police Department. The post Mountain lion sighted in Paso Robles appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KEYT
Safety agency: Washington small plane crashed on test flight
SEATTLE (AP) — A federal safety agency says that four people who died when a small plane crashed north of Seattle last month were conducting test flights to gather baseline information before the Cessna 208B was modified with a new aerodynamic drag reduction system. The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Saturday on the Nov. 18 crash in Snohomish, Washington. The agency says the crew of the Cessna 208B had already done three days of test flights before the day of the crash. Those killed included two experienced pilots, a flight test director and an instrumentation engineer.
Long-awaited coastal trail connecting Morro Bay and Cayucos takes a big step forward
The pathway will create safe access between the communities along Highway 1.
calcoastnews.com
Arroyo Grande couple used COVID relief money to buy a condo in Hawaii
An Arroyo Grande couple allegedly scammed the federal government out of more than a million dollars they used to purchase two SUVs and for a down payment on a condo in Hawaii. The couple, Christopher and Erin Mazzei, obtained $1,365,000 in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan funds intended for COVID-19 relief for their film production and catering companies, according to a federal indictment. The indictment alleges the couple submitted fraudulent loan applications based on false payroll expenses.
Seven Central Coast restaurants awarded a $3K "restaurant resilience" grant
Just in time for the holidays, seven Central Coast restaurants have been awarded a "restaurant resilience" grant from the California Restaurant and PG&E Corporation Foundations.
New Times
SLO Dems denounce threats leveled against entire community
As we watch the news of heavily armed MAGA militants invading drag performances to shut them down, domestic terrorists attacking the electrical infrastructure in North Carolina for the same purpose, and the recent anti-gay murder spree at Club Q in Colorado Springs, our first reaction might be to say it can't happen here in blue California—certainly not in San Luis Obispo.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Dec. 5-11
On Dec. 5, Manuel Rojadelacruz, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 3400 block of Spring St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Dec. 5, Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 3000 block of...
Red Light Roundup 12/05 – 12/11/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. December 06, 2022. 00:44— Sean Edward...
Lompoc Unified School District announces new superintendent
Dr. Clara A. Finneran has been selected as the new Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent set to begin in January of the new year. The post Lompoc Unified School District announces new superintendent appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Program allows free overnight RV parking in SLO County. What could change?
The program “does bring in money,” one local property owner said, but critics foresee problems.
New Times
Georgia Brown parents request to delay transfer of schools
Paso Robles' parents and community members made yet another plea to halt the transfer of Glen Speck Elementary School students and staff from the 24th Street campus to the 17th Street campus at the Dec. 13 meeting. Citing safety and financial concerns, 17 parents signed a formal request that new...
Preparing for the next storm or local emergency
"One of the biggest things we recommend is creating a preparedness kit. A 72 hour kit making sure everyone in your household can be self-sufficient for at least three days."
calcoastnews.com
Fire at homeless encampment spreads to vegetation in SLO
A fire broke out at a homeless encampment in San Luis Obispo Thursday evening and spread to palm trees before firefighters extinguished the blaze. . Shortly before 9 p.m., a caller reported the fire burning at an encampment by Santa Rosa Street and Boysen Avenue near Cal Poly, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. Firefighters battled flames in the palm trees and extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading farther.
NASA rescheduled its Falcon rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base to early Friday morning
LOMPOC, Calif. – NASA is scheduled to launch a Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite aboard a Falcon 9 series rocket on Thursday, Dec. 15 around 3:46 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The post NASA rescheduled its Falcon rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base to early Friday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Parents of man killed in SLO crash express frustration with police
The parents of a man who was killed along with his girlfriend and dog in a crash in San Luis Obispo last month are expressing frustration with the investigation.
Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru to start Thursday night following rain postponement
Santa Maria's Christmas in the Country drive-thru will start Thursday night, Dec. 15, following its postponement due to forecasted rain over the Dec. 10-11 weekend. The post Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru to start Thursday night following rain postponement appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Death notices for Dec. 13-14
Joyce Adams, age 86, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 13. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Cheryl Irene Hartman, age 75, of Atascadero, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. The Paso Robles...
Retail corporation ordered to pay $2.05-million for unlawful hazardous waste disposal
Waste included items such as aerosol cans, batteries, electronic devices, cleaning agents. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced that last week, a $2.05-million stipulated judgment against The TJX Companies, Inc. was entered by the Monterey County Superior Court. This resolves allegations that the corporation, which owns approximately 340 T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods stores in California, unlawfully disposed of hazardous waste. TJX has four facilities in San Luis Obispo County.
Driver crashes into pole near San Luis Obispo onramp
An onramp to Highway 101 was closed in Santa Luis Obispo Thursday morning due to a crash. Police say a medical condition caused the crash.
Developer of failed SLO bowling alley project convicted of fraud over fundraising efforts
Jeremy Pemberton’s theft crimes totaled more than $500,000, a San Luis Obispo jury found.
