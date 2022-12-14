ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Teacher at Ohio deaf school on leave after allegedly throwing student

By Emily Crane
 3 days ago

A teacher at a school for deaf children in Ohio has been placed on leave after she was accused of throwing a 9-year-old student to the floor last week.

The alleged incident, which was partially captured on surveillance video, occurred on Dec. 6 at the St. Rita School for the Deaf in Evendale and has left the girl’s mom fuming, WCPO reported.

“No matter what way you watch it, it’s very obvious that that was a malicious act. It wasn’t accidental,” Alexys Wells, the girl’s mother, told the outlet.

In the school’s surveillance footage, which Wells recorded on her cellphone and later posted on social media, the unidentified teacher was captured scooping the girl up and carrying her down the hallway.

The video appears to glitch at the moment the teacher allegedly tossed the student. The child could then be seen on the floor with the teacher storming away.

The teacher is spotted carrying the child down the hall.
The teacher throws the child to the floor on camera.
A male and female staffer were briefly shown in the video standing over the girl as she continued to lie on the floor.

“When I had first seen the video, I was so outraged that I had to take a minute. I was completely speechless, couldn’t really focus on what I wanted to say,” Wells said.

The mother said her non-verbal daughter also relayed the alleged incident to her.

“She’s completely non-verbal so the very first thing that she did was demonstrate what had happened with her teacher,” Wells said.

The Cathedral Basilica of Saint Peter in Chains serves as the seat of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cincinnati.
“She just continuously was like ‘My teacher threw me, my teacher threw me, my teacher threw me, she was angry, she threw me.'”

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the alleged incident and Well claims the school hasn’t divulged anything to her.

She said they referred to it as a “minor incident.”

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati, which oversees the school, said the unnamed teacher had been placed on leave after local police were notified.

It wasn’t immediately clear who alerted authorities.

“Any actions by a St. Rita School staff member that do not exemplify respect and dignity for the children entrusted to our care are addressed promptly,” a spokesperson for the archdiocese said.

“The safety of students and staff at St. Rita School is of paramount importance.”

Kaos
3d ago

The other teacher looked like she was going to turn and walk away and the other one just stood there. They should all be looked into.

Retired at last
3d ago

On leave? She should’ve been fired and her teaching license revoked by the state. And the entire school investigated. Others watching this take place? What’s wrong with them? So much for religious schools being a safer place for kids.

Sharon Neafsey
3d ago

Those three should be fired. The teacher should never threw a child across the hallway. She could have been hurt. the other 2 dumbfounded do not understand how to help this child. they should be either put on administrative leave or fired. But the first teacher should definitely be remove and get fired.

