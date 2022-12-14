Report: Dortmund 'Don't Want' To Sell Youssoufa Moukoko

Dortmund reportedly do not want to sell their striker Youssoufa Moukoko to Chelsea.

With his contract winding down, it is natural that the future of Yousouffa Moukoko is widely discussed in the media. Clubs across Europe are interested in the promising young striker, who would be an astute piece of business for whoever brings him in.

It is no secret that Chelsea have struggled to fill the striker position in recent years, leading them to be interested in the German. Their interest is well documented by reputable sources such as David Ornstein , who claims other clubs believe a deal with Chelsea is advanced.

According to Bundesliga reporter Christian Falk, Dortmund do not wish to sell the striker to Chelsea this January window. The 18-year-old will be a free agent in the summer but the German club seem to be holding out hope they can agree on a contract before then.

With the club's interest having been confirmed by very reputable sources, keep an eye on this deal in January as Chelsea look to deal with Armando Broja's recent injury.

