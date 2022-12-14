ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Prediction: Ohio State Buckeyes set to flip coveted 4-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz

By Andrew Nemec
 3 days ago

When Lausanne Collegiate School (Tennessee) four-star quarterback Brock Glenn flipped his commitment from the Ohio State Buckeyes to Florida State Seminoles in late November it started turning the quarterback carousel.

Looking for a replacement, Ohio State almost immediately scheduled an official visit with Washington Huskies pledge and T.F. Riggs (South Dakota) star Lincoln Kienholz , the nation's No. 13 quarterback .

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound signal-caller took that visit late last month and has been tight-lipped ever since.

But there has been a growing belief that Kienholz could be on the move to Columbus.

The latest bit of evidence - and perhaps a "tell" - came Tuesday evening, as Washington offered West Linn (Oregon) quarterback Sam Leavitt, a Washington State Cougars commit who also recently visited the Michigan State Spartans.

So, what's the move?

Prediction: Lincoln Kienholz to Ohio State

The writing has been on the way for the past couple of weeks, but Leavitt's offer proves that Washington is already moving on from Kienholz and actively seeking another quarterback for the class of 2023.

It appears it's only a matter of time before Kienholz announces his commitment.

What is Ohio State getting?

A dual-threat quarterback whose stock has risen substantially over the past year.

During his junior and senior campaigns, Kienholz combined for 6,781 yards and 83 touchdowns passing with an additional 2,628 yards and 36 scores rushing.

Senior season highlights

