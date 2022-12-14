Read full article on original website
Badgers Trounce Buffaloes 83-56 : Tenette scores 27, Hilton 22
Photo: 1 Uriah Tenette continues to rise above the competition, averaging 28 points a game this season. The Prescott Badgers got the bad taste from the loss to Deer Valley out of their mouths quickly as they hit the road and took it out on the Tempe Buffaloes 83-56. Uriah...
Michael Lamar Resigns as Prescott City Manager: will stay on until mid-February
Prescott City Manager Michael Lamar has resigned his position with the City to pursue other interests in the private sector. Lamar will stay on with the City until February 14, 2023. In his letter to Council Members, Lamar said “The past six years working for the City of Prescott have...
ChristkindlMarket Street Closures December 15-19: Goodwin Street Closed Between Montezuma and Cortez
The Prescott Christmas Village and ChristkindlMarket will take place Friday, December 16 from 4-8 p.m., Saturday December 17 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday December 17 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Goodwin Street, between Montezuma and Cortez. Due to the extensive set up for the market, Goodwin will be closed starting Thursday December 15 at 7 a.m. until Monday December 19 at approximately 2 p.m.
Prescott Valley Police ask Public’s Help to Locate Stolen Trailer
On Thursday, December 15, the Prescott Valley Police Department received a report of a stolen trailer from the area of South State Route 69 in Dewey, Arizona. The trailer, a 2019 PJ 18’ long flatbed trailer (similar trailer in photo) was removed from a gated yard. A Wyoming license plate of 063458 was mounted on the left fender and a homemade 2’x2’x8’ dimension plywood toolbox was mounted to the front of the trailer. Evidence was left on scene, and it is believed the trailer was likely taken within the last four days.
YC Child Development Center Teachers Honored For Saving Child Experiencing Life-threatening Emergency
Photo: “Hero” teachers Karely Rodriguez and Melissa Markgraf are flanked by Yavapai College leadership, including YC President Dr. Lisa Rhine, third from right, and police officials after receiving life-saving awards for working quickly and in tandem to save the life of a child in their care. Two mentor...
