On Thursday, December 15, the Prescott Valley Police Department received a report of a stolen trailer from the area of South State Route 69 in Dewey, Arizona. The trailer, a 2019 PJ 18’ long flatbed trailer (similar trailer in photo) was removed from a gated yard. A Wyoming license plate of 063458 was mounted on the left fender and a homemade 2’x2’x8’ dimension plywood toolbox was mounted to the front of the trailer. Evidence was left on scene, and it is believed the trailer was likely taken within the last four days.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO