Read full article on original website
Related
prescottenews.com
SRP researches cloud seeding in White Mountains to create snow amid historic drought – Cronkite News
Photo: A rack of hygroscopic flares is loaded onto a turboprop Piper PA31T Cheyenne II airplane. These flares are used to create rain in summer months. (Photo courtesy of Gary Walker/SOAR) Arizona has been looking to a myriad of solutions to stem its worsening drought, including cloud seeding. The Salt...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police ask Public’s Help to Locate Stolen Trailer
On Thursday, December 15, the Prescott Valley Police Department received a report of a stolen trailer from the area of South State Route 69 in Dewey, Arizona. The trailer, a 2019 PJ 18’ long flatbed trailer (similar trailer in photo) was removed from a gated yard. A Wyoming license plate of 063458 was mounted on the left fender and a homemade 2’x2’x8’ dimension plywood toolbox was mounted to the front of the trailer. Evidence was left on scene, and it is believed the trailer was likely taken within the last four days.
Comments / 0