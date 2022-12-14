ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival

Meet 150 of the country’s top artists at the 26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival as they showcase their work on the streets of Downtown Dunedin. View work spanning genres including jewelry, photography, ceramics, painting and sculpture. The 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival will be held on Main Street Downtown Dunedin this Saturday, January 7 & Sunday, January 8 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
DUNEDIN, FL
Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?

Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
PALM HARBOR, FL
20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’

Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
FLORIDA STATE
Unsolved Mystery Noise Taking Over South Tampa At Night

In South Tampa there’s been an unsolved mystery happening for a while and no one seems to have an answer. Everyone’s wondering what’s that strange noise?. Thousands of people have been running to their social media to complain about a deep bass that can be heard and felt every weekend evening with zero answers. The complaints start in Port Tampa to north Kennedy and even over to Davis Islands all with the same frustrating issue. Some residents speculated that it could be a passing party boat driving around the Bay. Others have blamed what they thought was a house party or even MacDill Airforce Base but apparently none of those guesses are correct.
TAMPA, FL
Buccaneer-led nonprofit provides presents, meals for 23 families

TAMPA — Successful Jocks, a nonprofit organization founded by Tampa Bay Buccaneer Sean Murphy-Bunting and his mother, Kim Murphy, hosted its second annual 23 Days of Christmas Blessings Dinner on Dec. 13, providing Christmas presents and a holiday meal to 23 Tampa Bay-area families ahead of the holidays. In...
TAMPA, FL
Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House

A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
FLORIDA STATE
NWS confirms tornado touched down in St. Pete

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An EF1 tornado touched down in southern Pinellas County Thursday amid a round of severe storms that pummeled much of the Tampa Bay area, the NWS confirmed in a preliminary report to News Channel 8. The weather service said the EF1 Tornado reached wind speeds of approximately 100 mph and […]
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Southwest adds three season flights for spring

Spring break plans for trips to a pair of Northeastern cities and one in the upper Midwest will be easier to book in 2023 now that a leading player at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is adding a trio of seasonal nonstops. Southwest Airlines on Tuesday announced Saturday-only direct service from...
SARASOTA, FL

