destinationtampabay.com
26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival
Meet 150 of the country’s top artists at the 26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival as they showcase their work on the streets of Downtown Dunedin. View work spanning genres including jewelry, photography, ceramics, painting and sculpture. The 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival will be held on Main Street Downtown Dunedin this Saturday, January 7 & Sunday, January 8 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
995qyk.com
Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?
Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
Bay News 9
Tornado confirmed in St. Petersburg, Hillsborough homeless population grows and St. Pete man speaks out after being beaten by strangers
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Clouds are lingering on the backside of the front, but expect clearing skies for Friday with cooler air on the way. Morning lows will start in the 40s north of Tampa and low to mid 50s south. Sunshine will...
995qyk.com
20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’
Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
Clearwater Christmas Parade returns after 20 years
The Clearwater Historical Society hosted the "Making Spirits Bright Parade" as part of their 12 Days of Christmas celebration this month.
wild941.com
Unsolved Mystery Noise Taking Over South Tampa At Night
In South Tampa there’s been an unsolved mystery happening for a while and no one seems to have an answer. Everyone’s wondering what’s that strange noise?. Thousands of people have been running to their social media to complain about a deep bass that can be heard and felt every weekend evening with zero answers. The complaints start in Port Tampa to north Kennedy and even over to Davis Islands all with the same frustrating issue. Some residents speculated that it could be a passing party boat driving around the Bay. Others have blamed what they thought was a house party or even MacDill Airforce Base but apparently none of those guesses are correct.
Hundreds of Floridians have tested positive for horse tranquilizer after death
Data shows that a combination of fentanyl and an animal tranquilizer called xylazine has been quietly killing people in the Tampa Bay area for years. A short walk from the beach, Cody Heilig took his last breath inside a Gulfport shed in May 2020. “I was scared, shocked. I didn’t...
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings to Open New Convenience Store Model in New Port Richey
Local franchisee Paul Rezkalla, whose restaurant will be family-run, says they hope to open more locations inside convenience stores should this one prove successful.
Tornado watch ends in Tampa Bay
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for all counties in the Tampa Bay area.
tampabeacon.com
Buccaneer-led nonprofit provides presents, meals for 23 families
TAMPA — Successful Jocks, a nonprofit organization founded by Tampa Bay Buccaneer Sean Murphy-Bunting and his mother, Kim Murphy, hosted its second annual 23 Days of Christmas Blessings Dinner on Dec. 13, providing Christmas presents and a holiday meal to 23 Tampa Bay-area families ahead of the holidays. In...
Tornado causes thousands of dollars of damage in St. Pete, none injured
The 50-plus foot high oak tree that shaded his house for years had snapped in half near the base by the EF-1 tornado and its 100 mile-per-hour winds that briefly popped up in Pinellas County. In an instant, it undid the new backyard he and his wife finished just a month and a half ago — on her birthday.
After 48 years, Dunedin’s Chatterbox Family Restaurant has closed
Its last day in operation was yesterday, Monday, Dec. 12.
wild941.com
Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House
A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
Man fatally shot on 20th Street in Tampa
Police are investigating at a homicide after a man was shot to death at a home in Tampa Tuesday evening.
Videos show woman swiping packages from South Tampa home, apartment complex mailroom
Tampa police are looking for a woman who was caught on video swiping packages from a South Tampa home and an apartment complex mailroom.
Florida woman wins $1,000 a week for life from 7-Eleven lottery ticket
A Pasco County woman won $1,000 a week for life from a CASH4LIFE drawing, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.
NWS confirms tornado touched down in St. Pete
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An EF1 tornado touched down in southern Pinellas County Thursday amid a round of severe storms that pummeled much of the Tampa Bay area, the NWS confirmed in a preliminary report to News Channel 8. The weather service said the EF1 Tornado reached wind speeds of approximately 100 mph and […]
Longboat Observer
Southwest adds three season flights for spring
Spring break plans for trips to a pair of Northeastern cities and one in the upper Midwest will be easier to book in 2023 now that a leading player at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is adding a trio of seasonal nonstops. Southwest Airlines on Tuesday announced Saturday-only direct service from...
Tampa police find body floating under Davis Islands Bridge
The Tampa Police department announced a death investigation Tuesday that is taking place near the Davis Island Bridge.
Tornado Watch issued for parts of SWFL
A tornado watch has been issued for Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties until 4:00 p.m. this afternoon.
