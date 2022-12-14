ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Corinne Comments: Christmas celebration this Thursday; decorating contest nearing deadline

By Sandra Neff Leader correspondent
Herald-Journal
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Journal

Slightly Off Center: A mixtape of Christmas low points — both figurative and literal

Barring a heat tsunami, it looks like we are guaranteed a white Christmas, so we have that going for us. However, the Tabernacle is still under renovation, so there will be no giant Nativity Scene. There is also a gaping hole in the urban scape across the street and the future library is still an empty array of steel beams. It won’t be a perfect Christmas, but that’s just fine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy