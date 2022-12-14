ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Odessa city attorney, city manager ‘terminated’ Tuesday night after council vote

By Rob Tooke
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uaAPa_0jhuNuC600

ODESSA, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – On Tuesday night, more than 100 people packed Odessa City Hall for two hot-button issues near the top of the agenda : discussion on the termination of the city attorney, Natasha Brooks, and discussion on the termination of the city manager, Michael Marrero.

Around 6:20 P.M., Brooks and Marrero asked for their evaluation as city employees to be discussed behind closed doors in an executive session. Their requests were granted. City councilmembers exited and returned in approximately 10 minutes. The public murmured.

Upon their reentry, at-large councilmember Denise Swanner made a motion to remove Brooks as city attorney, effective immediately. Councilmember Greg Connell of District 4 seconded the motion. The motion passed, 5-2.

Dan Jones was appointed interim city attorney. In the wake of Brooks’ dismissal, Jones is responsible for finding a new city attorney, according to Odessa Mayor Javier Joven who explained the transition during the meeting.

Then, Joven made a motion himself: to terminate city manager Michael Marrero. Councilmember Chris Hanie of District 5 seconded the motion. It, too, passed, 5-2.

The city’s Director of Collection and Billing, Agapito Bernal, is now the interim city manager.

After the firings, Brooks and Marrero promptly exited the room. The reasons behind the motion to terminate Brooks and Marrero were not shared with the public.

These decisions were not made without interruption.

Local attorney Gaven Norris interjected immediately after Brooks and Marrero’s terminations, demanding to know why city council would choose to hear public comments after the decisions were made, and not before the votes.

“Mister Mayor, you’re not going to hear the citizen comments that were turned in properly prior before this meeting?” Norris asked, seemingly exasperated.

Norris said he will file a federal lawsuit against the city. After a heated back-and-forth with Mayor Joven, Norris said:

“It’s okay. We will just file a suit against the city since you don’t want us to speak on the items as you have them on the agenda.”

Several dozens attendees clapped in response. Some even cheered in support.

*****

After the firings, the public had a chance to speak. A number of Brooks and Marrero’s supporters spoke at the podium in three-minute slots. No one spoke in favor of the terminations.

“I want to especially bring out the mentorship that Michael has placed in the Hispanic community here in Odessa. He not only follows the rules, but he was a mentor to us for 30-40 years, as we started our first nonprofit organizations in Odessa. He was part of everything we did because he was a good mentor and good leader. He still will be,” said Carol Uranga, head of Hispanic Heritage of Odessa. “You have made a decision and I know it doesn’t make a difference anymore. I was hoping whenever I spoke, one of you could sway your mind.”

Former city councilmember Filiberto Gonzalez said, “Coming into city council with a vote in your pocket is not the way to run the city of Odessa… What happened today is y’all removed a couple of the appointees from when I was on city council. I stand by those people. They are good people. Miss Brooks did her job well. Michael Marrero did, too. I’m flabbergasted by what just happened today.”

An unidentified woman was called to the podium and said, “Well, unfortunately, what I was going to say doesn’t mean much anymore. My plea was to the new councilmembers. Please take the time to get to know these good employees and the work that they are doing.”

Gene Collins of Odessa NAACP was next: “You didn’t come to the people and say, ‘We’re having problems.’ You went and hid yourself behind closed doors and made a decision. I am very much appalled by that.”

After another back-and-forth with Mayor Joven, Gaven Norris spoke at the podium, saying in part, “You eliminated two people tonight just because your petty, personal biases and grievances… Mister Mayor, please understand, I am filing suit against the city tonight. You’ve disenfranchised my voice… I am up here tonight to announce, we are filing a federal lawsuit against you, Mister Mayor, and each person on the city council. We are filing a federal lawsuit based on your actions this year which have violated the First Amendment establishment clause, the Fifth Amendment equal protection, and the 14th Amendment protection.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Did party politics cost a Texas city manager and attorney their jobs?

LUBBOCK — When Progressive-era advocates pushed for municipal elections to be nonpartisan, they sought to remove party politics from local government. More than a century later, party politics appear to have seeped back into down-ballot races, injecting political ideology into municipal affairs in places like Odessa — an oil town in West Texas.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa mayor releases statement on firing of city officials

ODESSA, Texas — In an Odessa City Council meeting Tuesday night, two 5-2 votes determined that City Manager Michael Marrero and City Attorney Natasha Brooks would be fired from their positions. Brooks and Marrero were asked to leave the meeting following the votes. It was also announced that the...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessans threaten lawsuit, recalls over firing of city attorney and city manager

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday night’s Odessa City Council meeting was contentious. Wednesday, much of that anger remained. The Odessa City Council voted 5-2 to fire City Attorney Natasha Brooks and City Manager Michael Marrero. In doing so before seeking public comment, the council violated its agenda, creating cries of corruption and disenfranchisement.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Ready Midland asking Midland County residents to report any damage experienced from the earthquake

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Ready Midland, Midland County’s Emergency Management Agency, is asking Midland County residents to report any damage experienced of the 5.3 earthquake that occurred on December 16, 2022. The Damage Assessment Form can be found here: https://veoci.com/v/p/form/xhvbcqfx646k. Please note that reporting damage to Emergency Management is...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Police Department responded to deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 1:26 a.m., officers responded to The Ranch Apartments, located at 4315 Neely Ave, in reference to a call for shots fired. Officers found two gunshot victims identified as 20-year-old female Anjaya L Saddler...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa artist paints ornament for Capitol tree

AUSTIN (KMID/KPEJ)- An ornament designed and painted by an Odessa artist hangs in the State Capitol this Christmas season. Tabata Ayup, of Odessa, hand painted the ornament. Her painting captures the West Texas spirit, depicting a sunset, a blooming agave plant, a windmill, and the mythical jackalope. “Tabata created a true work of art,” State Representative […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Two gunshot victims found dead in Midland apartment

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Two people were found dead inside of a Midland apartment early Saturday morning. According to a City of Midland spokesperson, on Saturday, December 17, at approximately 1:26 a.m., officers with the Midland Police Department responded to The Ranch Apartments, located at 4315 Neely Ave, in reference to a call for shots fired. Officers […]
MIDLAND, TX
KTSM

5.3 magnitude quake shakes West Texas, felt all the way in El Paso area

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Permian Basin around 5:40 (CST) Friday afternoon. The quake registered in Stanton, about 12 miles east of Midland but ripples from the event spread as far Juarez, Fabens, West and Northeast El Paso 17-year-old Hagen Jack, of Odessa, felt the shocks in Odessa, while playing […]
EL PASO, TX
B93

Grand Opening! Cowboy Prime in Midland Is Now Open!

Steak anyone? Heck yeah! The Permian Basin's newest Steakhouse is now open in Midland, Texas! And, it's PRIME for business!. • COWBOY PRIME IS LOCATED AT ALLY VILLAGE IN MIDLAND!. Located in the beautiful ALLY Village in Midland, Cowboy Prime is the newest addition to Ally Village located at 200...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland County tackles the tripledemic

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – When it comes to the tripledemic, the Midland Health Department says the data isn’t in yet for RSV, but they have seen an increase in flu and COVID-19 cases. “We have seen an increase of 67% in our COVID cases from October to November. As far as our flu cases […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Driver killed in two-vehicle Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Martin County on Wednesday. According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at approximately 9:20 AM on State Highway 349 at mile marker 313. 41-year-old Valentine Junior Carrasco of Midland was driving southbound in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado. Another […]
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

OPD investigates incident at 96th & Hawthorne

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is investigating a situation at 96th & Hawthorne Thursday morning. According to OPD, officers responded to a residential alarm call around 4:15 a.m. When officers approached and tried to make contact with the residents of the home, a gun was fired through...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Convicted thief accused of shoplifting again

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after he was allegedly caught on camera stealing from a grocery store. Michael Wayne Bizzell, 45, has been charged with Theft of Property.  According to an affidavit, on December 14, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the HEB store on west […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Hero firefighter calls it a career

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Friday afternoon, Odessa city leaders and much of Odessa Fire Rescue honored a local hero. Assistant Fire Chief Rodd Huber called it a career after 27 years of protecting his community. The retirement celebration may have been all about Assistant Chief Huber, but the assistant chief’s retirement speech certainly wasn’t. […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy