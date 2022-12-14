Odessa city attorney, city manager ‘terminated’ Tuesday night after council vote

ODESSA, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – On Tuesday night, more than 100 people packed Odessa City Hall for two hot-button issues near the top of the agenda : discussion on the termination of the city attorney, Natasha Brooks, and discussion on the termination of the city manager, Michael Marrero.

Around 6:20 P.M., Brooks and Marrero asked for their evaluation as city employees to be discussed behind closed doors in an executive session. Their requests were granted. City councilmembers exited and returned in approximately 10 minutes. The public murmured.

Upon their reentry, at-large councilmember Denise Swanner made a motion to remove Brooks as city attorney, effective immediately. Councilmember Greg Connell of District 4 seconded the motion. The motion passed, 5-2.

Dan Jones was appointed interim city attorney. In the wake of Brooks’ dismissal, Jones is responsible for finding a new city attorney, according to Odessa Mayor Javier Joven who explained the transition during the meeting.

Then, Joven made a motion himself: to terminate city manager Michael Marrero. Councilmember Chris Hanie of District 5 seconded the motion. It, too, passed, 5-2.

The city’s Director of Collection and Billing, Agapito Bernal, is now the interim city manager.

After the firings, Brooks and Marrero promptly exited the room. The reasons behind the motion to terminate Brooks and Marrero were not shared with the public.

These decisions were not made without interruption.

Local attorney Gaven Norris interjected immediately after Brooks and Marrero’s terminations, demanding to know why city council would choose to hear public comments after the decisions were made, and not before the votes.

“Mister Mayor, you’re not going to hear the citizen comments that were turned in properly prior before this meeting?” Norris asked, seemingly exasperated.

Norris said he will file a federal lawsuit against the city. After a heated back-and-forth with Mayor Joven, Norris said:

“It’s okay. We will just file a suit against the city since you don’t want us to speak on the items as you have them on the agenda.”

Several dozens attendees clapped in response. Some even cheered in support.

*****

After the firings, the public had a chance to speak. A number of Brooks and Marrero’s supporters spoke at the podium in three-minute slots. No one spoke in favor of the terminations.

“I want to especially bring out the mentorship that Michael has placed in the Hispanic community here in Odessa. He not only follows the rules, but he was a mentor to us for 30-40 years, as we started our first nonprofit organizations in Odessa. He was part of everything we did because he was a good mentor and good leader. He still will be,” said Carol Uranga, head of Hispanic Heritage of Odessa. “You have made a decision and I know it doesn’t make a difference anymore. I was hoping whenever I spoke, one of you could sway your mind.”

Former city councilmember Filiberto Gonzalez said, “Coming into city council with a vote in your pocket is not the way to run the city of Odessa… What happened today is y’all removed a couple of the appointees from when I was on city council. I stand by those people. They are good people. Miss Brooks did her job well. Michael Marrero did, too. I’m flabbergasted by what just happened today.”

An unidentified woman was called to the podium and said, “Well, unfortunately, what I was going to say doesn’t mean much anymore. My plea was to the new councilmembers. Please take the time to get to know these good employees and the work that they are doing.”

Gene Collins of Odessa NAACP was next: “You didn’t come to the people and say, ‘We’re having problems.’ You went and hid yourself behind closed doors and made a decision. I am very much appalled by that.”

After another back-and-forth with Mayor Joven, Gaven Norris spoke at the podium, saying in part, “You eliminated two people tonight just because your petty, personal biases and grievances… Mister Mayor, please understand, I am filing suit against the city tonight. You’ve disenfranchised my voice… I am up here tonight to announce, we are filing a federal lawsuit against you, Mister Mayor, and each person on the city council. We are filing a federal lawsuit based on your actions this year which have violated the First Amendment establishment clause, the Fifth Amendment equal protection, and the 14th Amendment protection.”

