UNITED KEEPS UP THEIR DOMINANCE OF THE EOAC
COLUMBIANA OH- United traveled to Columbiana Thursday looking to cement their place at the top of the EOAC standings. Despite a late rally by the Clippers, the Eagles survived 47-38 claiming their 6th straight victory. UnIted started off quickly behind the inside play of Taylor Cope. Cope scored 8 of...
BLUE DEVILS BUST IN ON LOWELLVILLE
LOWELLVILLE OH- This Rivalry has been around since the mid 2000s with both teams getting the upper hand during the decades. However for the Lady Rockets of Lowellville, they haven’t beaten the Blue Devils of Western Reserve since 2012 and were looking to end that losing streak. That would fall short on Thursday as the Lady Blue Devils came around, continuing the streak alive winning 54-40.
GIRARD SPOILS RAIDERS HOME OPENER
CANFIELD OH- It has been a tough start to the season for South Range. They spent the first four games of the year on the road. After seeing all four of those games fall against them, they finally came back home for their home opener on Friday. It wasn’t an easy task to get back on track, Girard came to town atop of the NE8. The Indians spoiled the home opener with a gun show winning the contest 54-37.
TIGERS DON’T GIVE IN TO MINERAL RIDGE
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Mineral Ridge was off to a high flying start to the season. After gaining their first conference win earlier in the week, the Rams were excited to measure their merit against a league favorite in Springfield. The Tigers never gave in to the upset bid of the Rams and ran away with a 43-23 win.
CARDS HAVE GOOD HANDS AGAINST FITCH
AUSTINTOWN OH- The All-American Conference (AAC) is a perennial gauntlet year in and year out. Whether you are on the boys or the girls side, it always presents eight hard-nosed, drag-out contests throughout the regular season, despite there only being five teams. On Wednesday night, that was no different as two AAC contests went down, including a battle of the birds with Canfield traveling to Austintown to battle The Falcons on the girls’ side.
GARFIELD SURVIVES MIGHTY CHAMPION EFFORT
GARRETTSVILLE OH- You can never count out a Champion team, that is a lesson Garfield learned all too well on Thursday night. To say the start of the season has been bumpy for Champion would be an understatement. Plagued with injuries the Flashes have had to put players in to new situations with little to no experience. They’ve taken their lumps, but a win on Thursday against an undefeated Garfield team could have sparked a huge turnaround. They got close. In the end it was the G-Men that showed grit and battled through Champion’s biggest punch to keep their perfect season alive 46-43.
SPARTANS NEVER SAY DIE
HOWLAND CENTER, OH – The Boardman Spartans pulled off a comeback age for the ages. On the road at Howland, they would claw back from a 30-11 second-quarter deficit as they edged the Tigers 53-49 to open up AAC play. It all started when they used a 17-4 run to end the first half to only be down 34-28 at the break. In fact, the Spartans trailed throughout the majority of the game before they took the lead with less than two minutes to go.
QUAKERS WIN THIRD STRAIGHT OVER WEST BRANCH
SALEM OH- Last season, Salem swept the season series over their bitter rivals West Branch. The Warriors aren’t an easy team to have a long win streak against, but the Quakers came in to Wednesday with a solid chance to make it 3 wins in a row against the girls in green. From the jump the Quakers seized control and emphatically got the job done 53-27.
SOUTH RANGE GIRKS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 2) WITH JEFF FISHEL
CANFIELD OH- Jeff Fishel has officially begun his fourth season as the head coach of South Range girls basketball. Fourth years are always exciting to see how the players have developed over their entire high school career. This season has started much like last season. The Raiders scheduled two very tough opponents to open the gates. Edgewood and Boardman both handled South Range and put them in a position where hitting the panic button wouldve been easy. But that’s not how this program operates. Last they started 0-2, and still went on to be one win away from an NE8 championship. They didn’t let the start phase them this year either. After their opening losses, the Raiders took care of their first two league opponents in Hubbard and Jefferson. Now it sets up the game that has decided the conference every year, the match up with Poland. Poland vs South Range round 1 of this season is set for Thursday at 7:00.
Mount Union falls short in Stagg Bowl 28-21
Mount Union finishes the season 14-1 after playing for the NCAA DIII championship for the 22nd time.
Watch as WKBN surprises Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year
Canfield senior quarterback Broc Lowry was named the 2022 WKBN Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year on Thursday night.
Mount Union football plays for Division III title as the son-in-law also rises – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mount Union, don’t they always win the Stagg Bowl?. It seems like that for the Division III powerhouse in Alliance.
WKBN announces 5 Blocks of Granite: Valley’s top linemen award revealed
Watch the video to see this year’s award winners
Man charged with flying plane too low over YSU game arrested
A man has been arrested after he was charged for flying his plane too low over a YSU game.
$7.3 million winning Lucky For Life lottery ticket sold in Akron: See where
AKRON, Ohio — A $7.3 million jackpot-winning ticket for the Lucky For Life drawing on Friday, Dec. 16, was sold at the Circle K in Akron located at 1178 S. Arlington St., the Ohio Lottery has announced. The cash option for Friday's jackpot is more than $5 million. The...
This Is The Coldest City In Ohio
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Planes grounded at Youngstown Air Reserve Station
The sound of C-130s flying makes you feel at home in Youngstown, but it's been quieter lately.
After 20 years, Mosquito Lake marina under new ownership
In August, we brought you a story about plans to rebuild the marina at Mosquito Lake. Today, the previous owners found out they will no longer be owning the marina.
Pa. gelato business to expand into Youngstown
A little scoop of happiness is coming to Youngstown. A local YSU student is opening his third gelato shop inside Penguin City.
Warren detective reaches new rank
Eric Laprocina was officially sworn into his new role at the Warren City Council Chambers Thursday morning.
