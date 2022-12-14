CANFIELD OH- Jeff Fishel has officially begun his fourth season as the head coach of South Range girls basketball. Fourth years are always exciting to see how the players have developed over their entire high school career. This season has started much like last season. The Raiders scheduled two very tough opponents to open the gates. Edgewood and Boardman both handled South Range and put them in a position where hitting the panic button wouldve been easy. But that’s not how this program operates. Last they started 0-2, and still went on to be one win away from an NE8 championship. They didn’t let the start phase them this year either. After their opening losses, the Raiders took care of their first two league opponents in Hubbard and Jefferson. Now it sets up the game that has decided the conference every year, the match up with Poland. Poland vs South Range round 1 of this season is set for Thursday at 7:00.

CANFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO