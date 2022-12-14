Read full article on original website
‘It’s just scary’: Locals call for safer streets after high speed, suspected DUI crash
Many in the northeast valley have called for safer streets after police said a man was arrested for driving 98 miles per hour while allegedly under the influence early Friday morning.
Las Vegas man accused of 3rd DUI found asleep in car after driving in circles: police
Las Vegas Metro police officers said a man accused of his third DUI was driving around in circles in a hotel parking lot before officers found him asleep. Though charged with his second DUI in months, he was out of custody as of Friday, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed said.
LVMPD investigating homicide near Fuchsia Vine Court
Police say the homicide happened at apartments located at the 4800 block of Fuchsia Vine Court Thursday night. A media briefing is set to occur at 12:30 a.m. Friday.
news3lv.com
Police: Deadly shooting in northwest Las Vegas valley might be self-defense
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported in the northwest Las Vegas valley Thursday night as a possible case of self-defense. The incident was reported around 10:44 p.m. at a home on Fuchsia Vine Court, near Decatur Boulevard and Elkhorn Road, said Officer Aden OcampoGomez with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning suspected DUI crash
news3lv.com
Police search for robbery suspect in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are searching for a suspect in a robbery near the northeast Las Vegas valley. According to LVMPD, the robbery occurred at the 4100 Block of N. Las Vegas Blvd. near Nellis Blvd around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. Officers describe the suspect as...
Las Vegas police: Man, 21, drove nearly 100 mph before hitting pole, block wall in deadly suspected DUI crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 21-year-old man who was allegedly under the influence before driving onto the wrong side of the road and causing a crash that killed his passenger was also driving nearly 100 mph, according to Las Vegas police. Jesus Martinez-Ruiz, who sustained minor injuries in the crash, is facing charges of DUI, […]
Las Vegas police recruit arrested on domestic violence charges
Police arrested a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) recruit on multiple charges of domestic violence
Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed by mother’s boyfriend in northwest valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the northwest Las Vegas valley.
NCSO: Man shot while committing home invasion in Pahrump
A man was shot while attempting to break into a home in Pahrump on Thursday night, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.
Las Vegas teenager faces 70 charges in robbery spree, posted photo on Instagram with stolen car: police
A Las Vegas teenager faces 70 charges connected with a string of store robberies and a carjacking, where he later posted a photo of the stolen car on Instagram, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Family of 2 toddlers killed in suspected DUI crash hope others will learn from tragedy
North Las Vegas Police have identified the two women they said were involved in a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers. 8 News Now spoke with the family of the two girls who were killed as they hope others will learn from the tragedy.
Fox5 KVVU
Home invasion suspect held victim captive for 8 hours before robbing him, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A homeless man is facing felony charges for allegedly invading an elderly man’s home and kidnapping him for hours - even showering in the apartment - before running off with the man’s belongings, according to authorities. Nathan Maynard, 33, is charged with domestic...
Public asked to avoid area after shooting in Nye County
The Nye County Sheriff's Office reported a shooting on Thursday evening in Pahrump with few details.
Families, Clark County DA upset over proposal to commute all sentences on death row
Families of loved ones who were murdered in Las Vegas are calling a proposal by the Nevada Board of Pardons to commute all the sentences of inmates on death row infuriating, disappointing, and traumatizing.
Fox5 KVVU
Third suspect in Summerlin shooting arrested; others plead guilty
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The third of three suspects involved in a shooting in September that left two people injured has been arrested, while the other two suspects have pleaded guilty in court. Haley Ferree, 19, is charged with conspiring to commit murder and five counts of attempted murder...
news3lv.com
Up to $50k reward offered as USPS officials look to identify suspects in recent robbery
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officials with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are asking for the public's help locating the suspects responsible for a recent robbery of a U.S. Postal Service Letter Carrier in Las Vegas. The incident happened on Friday, December 9, at around 11:30 a.m. at 3525 Jungle...
Fox5 KVVU
Video captures delivery driver held at gunpoint, robbed in southwest Las Vegas
UPDATE (Dec. 15) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says two suspects accused in an armed robbery of a delivery driver were taken into custody Wednesday night. The two suspects were identified by police as Ricardo Atkins and Deiondre Peterson. According to Las Vegas police, both Atkins and Peterson...
8newsnow.com
Update: Police find missing 15-year-old Las Vegas girl
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are trying to locate a missing 15-year-old girl and are asking the public for help. Lidia Chavez-Flores was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 13 around 3:30 p.m. near the 8200 block of Creek Water Lane near Windmill Lane and Paradise Road. Las...
8newsnow.com
Vanished in Vegas: Father searches for missing teen two years after disappearance
The fear of a missing child is something far too many have felt in Las Vegas and all around the world. Vanished in Vegas: Father searches for missing teen …. The fear of a missing child is something far too many have felt in Las Vegas and all around the world.
