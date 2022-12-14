ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Police: Deadly shooting in northwest Las Vegas valley might be self-defense

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported in the northwest Las Vegas valley Thursday night as a possible case of self-defense. The incident was reported around 10:44 p.m. at a home on Fuchsia Vine Court, near Decatur Boulevard and Elkhorn Road, said Officer Aden OcampoGomez with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning suspected DUI crash

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-woman-24-killed-in-early-morning-suspected-dui-crash/. Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-woman-24-killed-in-early-morning-suspected-dui-crash/. Families of victims outraged over inmates avoiding …. Families of victims outraged over inmates avoiding death penalty. 8 on your side: Food allergies or intolerance. Learn the difference between food allergies and intolerances. More Millennials, Gen Z living with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police search for robbery suspect in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are searching for a suspect in a robbery near the northeast Las Vegas valley. According to LVMPD, the robbery occurred at the 4100 Block of N. Las Vegas Blvd. near Nellis Blvd around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. Officers describe the suspect as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Third suspect in Summerlin shooting arrested; others plead guilty

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The third of three suspects involved in a shooting in September that left two people injured has been arrested, while the other two suspects have pleaded guilty in court. Haley Ferree, 19, is charged with conspiring to commit murder and five counts of attempted murder...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Update: Police find missing 15-year-old Las Vegas girl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are trying to locate a missing 15-year-old girl and are asking the public for help. Lidia Chavez-Flores was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 13 around 3:30 p.m. near the 8200 block of Creek Water Lane near Windmill Lane and Paradise Road. Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy