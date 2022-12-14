Read full article on original website
Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Finally Share Photos Of Their Baby Boy
Finally, we get to see mogul Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky’s baby boy. After much anticipation and seeing the new parents out and a bout the world wondered—when would we get to see the golden child? While we still don’t know the baby’s name we are happy just to see this little muffin.
Rihanna shares first glimpse of baby son with A$AP Rocky in adorable video
Rihanna posted a video of her baby to her verified TikTok account. The video is her first post on the platform.
Mariah Carey Soars in Clear Platforms and Flowing Gown at Final ‘Merry Christmas To All’ Concert
Mariah Carey spread holiday cheer in New York City this week while performing her final “Merry Christmas to All” concert in New York City. The Grammy Award-winning musician commanded the stage at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, performing hit songs including, of course, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” For the special moment, she wore a dramatic white gown with a sleeveless silhouette, complete with a column base and an exaggerated skirt, al covered in glistening sequins and crystals. A set of sparkling diamond statement earrings, as well as a sparkling white butterfly-embellished tiara, finished her outfit. When it came...
Glowing and Flowing: Keke Palmer Shakes Her Tailfeather with Her Baby Bump on Display
Now that the cat is out of the bag, Keke Palmer can post fun dance videos with her baby bump in tow. The Nope star took to TikTok in the wake of her pregnancy announcement to share her impromptu dance to the O’Jay’s “She Used to Be My Girl”.
Toya Bush-Harris’ Towering Christmas Tree Is Decked with Florals and Green Lights
The Married to Medicine cast member is adding some Christmas cheer to her Atlanta abode. In 2021, Toya Bush-Harris had the most incredible Christmas decor in her Atlanta home, and this year, the Married to Medicine cast member is keeping the same festive energy. In a December 12 Instagram Story,...
‘RHOA’: The New York Times Names Cast Member as the Most Stylish of 2022
'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' cast are known to be the most stylist of the Bravo franchise series. One cast member was named one of 2022's most stylish in The New York Times.
Kelly Rowland Styles Knit Turtleneck With Nike ‘Panda’ Dunks at Baby2Baby’s Holiday Toy Distribution
Kelly Rowland gave back to her community at the Baby2Baby holiday distribution event presented by Frame and Nordstrom at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles yesterday. Rowland came prepared with lots of holiday cheer, putting her best foot forward in Nike sneakers and cozy cold-weather wears. The charitable event saw Rowland dressed in a cream turtleneck sweater made of a thick knitted wool. The warm addition was paired up with fitted jeans of a similar shade that made her outfit mostly monochrome, save for her shoes. The former Destiny’s Child member amped up her look with sparkling studs that hid behind her...
Mary J. Blige Shows Off Dramatic White Fur Coat in Canadian Tuxedo & Thigh-High Boots
Mary J. Blige continued her sensational style steak during her latest outing in New York City. The Hip Hop and Soul icon stopped by the Daniel’s Leather clothing store to pay her dear friend and design Naheem Waheed a visit on Dec. 15. In a video uploaded by the official Daniel’s Leather Instagram page, Waheed thanks Blige for making an appearance at the boutique. “We got a superstar in the building!! Finally my good friend @therealmaryjblige stopped by,” Daniel’s Leather captioned the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadeem Waheed (@danielsleather) Of course, Blige was stylishly dressed for the occasion....
Monica Denise Proves She’s A Fly Girl In A Fabulous $4,945 Dolce & Gabbana Blazer
If you're ever in need of fashion inspiration, take some time to peruse Monica's Instagram feed.
E.l.f.'s Glow Plow To Hand Out Free Holiday Goodies In NYC On Dec. 14
It’s getting glowy out there. Amid the dropping temps across the country, there’s an “e.l.f.ing glow storm” heading to the Northeast. You know what that means? 100% chance of heavy slay, especially in the New York area. To prepare you for what’s ahead, e.l.f. Cosmetics is giving away *free* goodies to groups of (lucky AF) people across the boroughs of NYC on Wednesday, Dec. 14, via e.l.f.’s glow plows — because snow plows are so last season — and just in time for the holidays, too.
