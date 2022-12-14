ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Finally Share Photos Of Their Baby Boy

Finally, we get to see mogul Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky’s baby boy. After much anticipation and seeing the new parents out and a bout the world wondered—when would we get to see the golden child? While we still don’t know the baby’s name we are happy just to see this little muffin.
Mariah Carey Soars in Clear Platforms and Flowing Gown at Final ‘Merry Christmas To All’ Concert

Mariah Carey spread holiday cheer in New York City this week while performing her final “Merry Christmas to All” concert in New York City. The Grammy Award-winning musician commanded the stage at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, performing hit songs including, of course, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” For the special moment, she wore a dramatic white gown with a sleeveless silhouette, complete with a column base and an exaggerated skirt, al covered in glistening sequins and crystals. A set of sparkling diamond statement earrings, as well as a sparkling white butterfly-embellished tiara, finished her outfit. When it came...
Kelly Rowland Styles Knit Turtleneck With Nike ‘Panda’ Dunks at Baby2Baby’s Holiday Toy Distribution

Kelly Rowland gave back to her community at the Baby2Baby holiday distribution event presented by Frame and Nordstrom at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles yesterday. Rowland came prepared with lots of holiday cheer, putting her best foot forward in Nike sneakers and cozy cold-weather wears. The charitable event saw Rowland dressed in a cream turtleneck sweater made of a thick knitted wool. The warm addition was paired up with fitted jeans of a similar shade that made her outfit mostly monochrome, save for her shoes. The former Destiny’s Child member amped up her look with sparkling studs that hid behind her...
Mary J. Blige Shows Off Dramatic White Fur Coat in Canadian Tuxedo & Thigh-High Boots

Mary J. Blige continued her sensational style steak during her latest outing in New York City. The Hip Hop and Soul icon stopped by the Daniel’s Leather clothing store to pay her dear friend and design Naheem Waheed a visit on Dec. 15. In a video uploaded by the official Daniel’s Leather Instagram page, Waheed thanks Blige for making an appearance at the boutique. “We got a superstar in the building!! Finally my good friend @therealmaryjblige stopped by,” Daniel’s Leather captioned the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadeem Waheed (@danielsleather) Of course, Blige was stylishly dressed for the occasion....
E.l.f.'s Glow Plow To Hand Out Free Holiday Goodies In NYC On Dec. 14

It’s getting glowy out there. Amid the dropping temps across the country, there’s an “e.l.f.ing glow storm” heading to the Northeast. You know what that means? 100% chance of heavy slay, especially in the New York area. To prepare you for what’s ahead, e.l.f. Cosmetics is giving away *free* goodies to groups of (lucky AF) people across the boroughs of NYC on Wednesday, Dec. 14, via e.l.f.’s glow plows — because snow plows are so last season — and just in time for the holidays, too.
