Read full article on original website
Related
KRDO
Walsenburg man charged with 2nd-degree murder, accused of stabbing a victim four times
WALSENBURG, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Walsenburg man faces a murder-two charge after allegedly stabbing another man multiple times and leaving him for dead. According to court documents, a deputy with the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a stabbing in the 210 block of W. Pinon St. at 9:31 a.m. At the scene, the deputy went up to an RV suspected to be where the victim was living. The deputy saw clothing that appeared to be covered with blood on the stairs leading into the RV.
KKTV
A Colorado bondsman is in jail, one man is dead
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A wanted man is dead, a Colorado bondsman is behind bars, and his associate is recovering in a Colorado Springs hospital. Alamosa police are still investigating a shooting that happened Thursday in Alamosa. Police say bondsman Robert Thrash entered a home looking for Phil Lucero, who...
iheart.com
This Is The Coldest City In Colorado
People look forward to the winter to cool down from the summer and even enjoy some snow. While some states may not experience bone-chilling temperatures, like Florida and California, even these places get dips from time to time. Stacker got curious and found the coldest city in every state. The...
Comments / 7