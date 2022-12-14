WALSENBURG, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Walsenburg man faces a murder-two charge after allegedly stabbing another man multiple times and leaving him for dead. According to court documents, a deputy with the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a stabbing in the 210 block of W. Pinon St. at 9:31 a.m. At the scene, the deputy went up to an RV suspected to be where the victim was living. The deputy saw clothing that appeared to be covered with blood on the stairs leading into the RV.

