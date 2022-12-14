Read full article on original website
Android Authority
Samsung is ready to spare no expense with the Galaxy S23 to topple Apple
Samsung is throwing caution to the wind to beat Apple. Samsung has decided to change its business strategy next year. The new strategy will see Samsung focus less on cost reduction and more on competitiveness. Samsung is going all in to beat Apple and become the top OEM. For years...
Android Authority
Who owns Samsung? A brief history of the South Korean giant
Samsung is one of the world's largest companies, but who owns and controls the empire?. When you hear the word Samsung, your mind probably jumps to smartphones and home appliances. But most don’t know that the company’s influence extends far beyond electronic devices. In its home country of South Korea, the Samsung Group operates everything from hotels to hospitals and even runs the country’s largest life insurance firm. With so many businesses and subsidiaries, you may be wondering — how does the Samsung Group manage day-to-day operations and who owns it all?
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs. Google Pixel 6 Pro: Modern warfare
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus goes to war against the Google Pixel 6 Pro in a glorious battle. Which premium flagship is the better phone? Here's our take.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 💻 Time to reevaluate Chrome OS
The state of Chrome OS in 2022, Motorola's upcoming flagship killer, Google Matter expansion, and more tech news today!. 🎁 Happy Friday, everyone! Christmas is just over a week away (if you celebrate), and we still only have two presents under the tree. Time to get wrapping!. Chrome OS...
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
Apple might let users sideload apps like Android. Welcome to the 463rd edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. Google enabled Matter on Google, Nest, and Android products this last week. It’s a pretty big deal. Matter is a smart home connectivity standard that aims to make smart home tech much easier to use. We’ve talked about Matter all year, and it’s nice to see it launch.
Android Authority
The Weekly Authority: 💻 Chrome's ad blocking's safe, for now
Plus Oppo's new foldables, Motorola's crazily-priced flagship, our favorite geeky podcasts for the holidays, and more... ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 225th edition here, with an update on Chrome’s ad blocking, Oppo’s new foldables, Motorola’s crazily-priced flagship, our favorite geeky podcasts for the holidays, and more.
Android Authority
Exclusive: Android 13 is coming to Nothing Phone 1 — here's why it took so long
"The worst engineer didn't even want to work two days for our company," says Carl Pei. As I sat down to chat with Carl Pei about some news related to Nothing OS — the software powering his company’s Nothing Phone 1 — I was surprised by how he opened up the conversation. He told me a story about one of the early hires on Nothing’s software engineering team. After a disappointing interview with the developer, Pei told his team, “Please do not hire this person.” However, the team informed Pei that this was the only person who applied, and they needed to bite the bullet. After one day of work, the developer quit, telling Nothing he got a better job elsewhere.
Android Authority
OnePlus gives the 10T a sort of superhero makeover with new Marvel Edition box
Not a full-fledged superhero-themed phone. OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition in India. The limited-edition box contains a OnePlus 10T and some Marvel goodies to dress up the phone. OnePlus is launching the Marvel Edition of the 10T, its affordable Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 flagship. Nothing changes...
Android Authority
Oppo Find N2 hands-on impressions: A sign of things to come
Oppo’s Find N2 is the company’s second commercially available swipe at the foldable phone-tablet form factor. However, like the original Find N, it’s still only available in China (for the time being), and our admittedly brief time spent with the unit so far has been spent overcoming a few obstacles in the handset’s Chinese software. Still, there are plenty of interesting things to talk about with the Find N2 already.
Android Authority
This year, I fell back in love with my Google Pixelbook and Chrome OS
I bought my first Chromebook in January 2015. I still remember sitting in a hotel room in Vegas during CES week, a brand new Toshiba Chromebook 2 on my lap, looking in bewilderment at Chrome OS and how it took all of three minutes to get it set up, signed in to my Google account, and ready for use.
Android Authority
Will Valve make a Steam Deck 2 or a ‘Pro’ model? Now we know the answer
Steam Deck designers Lawrence Yang and Pierre-Loup Griffais took part in an interview to reveal what’s in store for the handheld gaming PC. The designers confirmed there are plans for a next-gen Steam Deck, but a “Pro” model is unlikely, for now. The two also say the...
Android Authority
Reader's Choice: Pick the best camera phone of 2022 in our blind shootout
Have your say in picking the best smartphone camera of 2022 by voting in this shootout. We’re spoilt for choice when it comes to taking pictures, but which is truly the best camera phone of 2022? We’re here to enlist your help to find out. We’ve already dug...
Android Authority
I used AI to settle the Android vs iPhone debate, here's how it went
That machines will steal our jobs has been a common fear stemming back to the industrial revolution. We’ve long assumed that to be an inevitable truth for repetitive, manual, labor-intensive jobs. However, as writers or creative individuals, we tend to think that our professions sit well protected in a relatively safe domain. So when DALL-E 2 and ChatGPT were released this year, the potential repercussions of AI hit a bit closer to home.
Android Authority
How to combine multiple Word documents
Add content from one Word doc to another. If you use Microsoft Word a lot, you’ll know it’s very easy to start documents. You save them, and then the documents you start but don’t finish can pile up. In cases like these, especially if documents are covering similar topics, it can be useful to merge or combine them. Let’s review how to merge Word documents.
Android Authority
How to leave incognito mode in any browser
Exit incognito mode to start browsing normally. Incognito mode helps you keep your secretive search and browsing history private. However, you need not remain in incognito mode for normal browsing. Let’s review how to get out of incognito mode on any browser. QUICK ANSWER. To get out of incognito...
Android Authority
The Whoop 4.0 convinced me I don't need a screen on my fitness tracker
On-screen stats aren't the end-all-be-all. I will be the first to admit I was dubious about the Whoop 4.0. In short, a fitness tracker without a screen sounds a lot like a glorified bracelet. However, after nearly a month strapped into Whoop’s ecosystem, I humbly admit I’m changing my tune. The Whoop 4.0 hasn’t only convinced me a screen isn’t necessary, it has me questioning if I want to go back at all.
Android Authority
How to use your own router with Verizon Fios
Verizon offers a variety of mobile and internet plans, but Verizon’s Fios fiber Internet plans are the way to go if you want an ultra-high-speed internet connection, as long as you live in a supported area. Fios plans start at $39.99 for 300Mbps speeds and go up to $89.99 for its Gigabit Internet plan. Fios plans are expensive and don’t include the additional $18 monthly cost to rent the Verizon wireless router (or $399.99 to buy it outright). There’s a way if you already have a router, need more performance, or want to get something cheaper, though. Here’s how to use your own router with Verizon Fios.
Android Authority
Google enables Matter on Google, Nest, and Android products you already own
Google is making it easier to customize your smart home with other brands. Google has announced that it is enabling Matter on a variety of Google products. The new standard will make it easier to customize your smart home with other brands. Google plans to enable Matter on more devices...
Android Authority
Leaked Galaxy S23 images reveal a few design changes
The dummy units reveal slight tweaks to the body. The photos reveal a couple of design changes between the S23 and S22. There were no photos taken of a Galaxy S23 Ultra dummy unit. As we inch our way to the eventual launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23, details about...
Android Authority
How to remove someone as a Best Friend on Snapchat
If you use Snapchat a lot, you will find that Snapchat chooses “Best Friends” for you. These are the users you interact with most, meaning you send them Snaps and messages more often than others on your My Friends list. Who shows up as a Best Friend for you is account-specific, meaning, if someone is a Best Friend for you, that doesn’t necessarily mean you are one of their Best Friends. Let’s clarify how to remove someone as a Best Friend on Snapchat.
