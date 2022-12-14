The mother of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss is speaking out days after her son was found dead in a California hotel room from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Connie Boss Alexander shared a message on her Instagram Story on Thursday (December 16). "Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can't use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can," she wrote. "Please continue to keep us in prayer. Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond."

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO