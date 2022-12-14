Read full article on original website
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Music: Disturbed Singer David Draiman Ditched His Chin Piercings Because...
Disturbed Singer David Draiman Ditched His Chin Piercings Because He Didn't Want to Be a "45-Year-Old Hot Topic Kid." David Draiman from Disturbed shaved his head and got his double labret chin piercing when he got a record deal to create an "original" look that nobody else had. In an...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Speaks Out After His Death
The mother of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss is speaking out days after her son was found dead in a California hotel room from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Connie Boss Alexander shared a message on her Instagram Story on Thursday (December 16). "Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can't use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can," she wrote. "Please continue to keep us in prayer. Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond."
Rihanna Finally Shows Off Baby Boy In Adorable First Video On TikTok
We have two pieces of very, very important news to tell you:. Second, Rihanna's first video on TikTok is of her brand new baby boy!. The "Love On The Brain" singer shared on Saturday (December 17) an adorable video of her son, whose name has not yet been made public. He's seen grabbing hold of Rihanna's phone before momma takes control of the device to show off her smiling baby. "Oooh! You're trying to get Mommy's phone," Rihanna is heard saying in the background.
