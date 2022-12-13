The man charged in the murders of two Bridgewater College officers will decide whether to enter a plea or go to trial. Online records show that Alexander Wyatt Campbell, of Ashland, will appear in Rockingham County Circuit Court today after a grand jury returned six indictments against the 28-year-old last month. The charges include first-degree murder and aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer.

BRIDGEWATER, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO