Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
969wsig.com
JMU Women’s Basketball rallies for road win at Hampton, 57-52
HAMPTON, Va. – Trailing by four early in the fourth quarter, James Madison fought back and closed out the game on a 5-0 run to overcome Hampton, 57-52, Sunday afternoon inside the Convocation Center. With the win, James Madison improves to 8-2 for the program’s best start since going...
969wsig.com
Dayton holds meeting concerning manager
The town of Dayton has scheduled a special meeting tonight evening to discuss hiring an interim town manager. The meeting will begin at six o’clock in the Council chambers. According to the agenda, after the roll call, invocation and Pledge of Allegiance, members will go into closed session. Following...
969wsig.com
Court appearance today for Alexander Campbell
The man charged in the murders of two Bridgewater College officers will decide whether to enter a plea or go to trial. Online records show that Alexander Wyatt Campbell, of Ashland, will appear in Rockingham County Circuit Court today after a grand jury returned six indictments against the 28-year-old last month. The charges include first-degree murder and aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer.
969wsig.com
Brent Berry Food Drive fills two school buses
The 15th Annual Brent Berry Family Food Drive rolls on. One of the coordinators, Bucky Berry, reports that two Rockingham County School buses have been filled with food and they have started on a third bus. He reports that they are about halfway to their goal and folks can donate...
969wsig.com
Two injured in Staunton house fire
A house fire early Sunday morning in Augusta County. Crews responded for a reported structure fire on Berkeley Place just before 4 a.m. and found fire burning through the rear of the house. Staunton Fire and Rescue says two occupants were able to escape and were transported by Staunton-Augusta Rescue...
969wsig.com
Woodstock man’s case delayed
The Woodstock man charged in last summer’s shooting in Shenandoah County was supposed to be arraigned last week. However, online records showed that Friday’s hearing for Edgar Uriel Padron Rodriguez was continued until March 17th of next year in General District Court. It is the second time that his preliminary hearing has been delayed.
969wsig.com
Trial date set for Nexus CEO set for next year
A trial date has been set for two Augusta County men accused of defrauding the brother of Parkland, Florida, school shooter Nikolas Cruz. Online records show that a five-day trial for Richard Moore and Michael Donovan will begin on December 11th of next year in the Circuit Court. The pair...
Comments / 0