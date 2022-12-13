Read full article on original website
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WAFF
From your family Christmas gathering to NYE, here’s some holiday outfit inspo
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What are the holidays without a new outfit?. Whether you’re hanging out in your grandma’s living room or heading to a cocktail party, we have all the outfit inspiration you need with Monkee’s of Huntsville!. From sparkly little numbers to cute...
thesmokies.com
21 best things to do in Gatlinburg TN for couples
Gatlinburg and the surrounding Smoky Mountains are often considered to be a family vacation destination. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t have a romantic getaway in the Smokies. Here are some of the best ways to spend time in Gatlinburg and the surrounding areas for couples:. 21....
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Oakridge, TN
Mountainous and rich in history, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is a popular tourist destination. The American Museum of Science & Energy is dedicated to educating visitors about energy and nuclear power while preserving the heritage of Oak Ridge's military past. Oakridge is also home to some of the finest eateries!. You'll...
2 locations in the Smokies made Google’s scenic spots list
Two destinations in the Great Smoky Mountains made the Top 10 Scenic Spots in the United States searched on Google.
kingsriverlife.com
5 Things You Should NOT Do In Gatlinburg
When you go on vacation, you must follow the guidelines of the place you are visiting. This is because every popular tourist spot has specific rules that visitors need to know. These are designed to keep you safe, prevent the property from being damaged, and ensure everyone has a good time. Gatlinburg is no different. This is a cozy mountain town in eastern Tennessee, also known as a gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains.
WBIR
Old Sevier Holiday Market in Knoxville
People got some Christmas shopping done at the Old Sevier Holiday Market. It was held at Hi-Wire Brewing and had over 40 vendors in attendance.
Found wedding ring at Dairy Queen returned to rightful owner
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: The ring has been returned to its rightful owner!. Carl Foust, the owner of the ring, watched the 11 o'clock news on WBIR Saturday night and saw the announcement of his missing ring. He contacted James Nixon and was elated!. Nixon and his wife delivered...
KFVS12
61,000 Christmas lights dazzle community with light show
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a Christmas light display that rivals Clark Griswold’s. But, this is no movie. It’s reality. And it’s brought to life by a man with a hobby. “Go big or go home,” said Jacob Burris, the creator of the Muddy Creek...
secretcharlotte.co
The Polar Express Train Is Returning To North Carolina This Holiday Season
All aboard for a magical holiday train ride this season through the Great Smoky Mountains National Forest. The magical Polar Express voyage is the perfect roundtrip treat for the whole family. Start off in Bryson City (a little more than 3 hours from Charlotte so why not make a weekend getaway out of it?) and head towards the North Pole. Once you’re there, be greeted by Santa Claus. Santa Claus will hop on the Polar Express afterwards, greeting and giving a gift to each of the children aboard. Guests can also enjoy Christmas treats and hot chocolate on the train during the voyage to and from the North Pole!
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Dec. 16-18
Winter is here and East Tennessee has seen the change in weather and that means some new opportunities to take on free activities indoors.
WATE
Playful puppy is looking for a new home
Millions of people all over the country and hundreds right here in East Tennessee honored American heroes Saturday. Maryville Police and Animal Control will be using propane air cannons in the Maryville area to persuade birds to relocate. Registered Sex Offender Arrested. The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said that Cody...
wvlt.tv
Cold air settles in for the weekend and the week ahead
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Welcome to Saturday and the cold air that’s settled in for the weekend. Temperatures today will struggle to get out of the 30s in many locations. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Bar owner says he feels targeted after Pigeon Forge changes liquor rules
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The owner of the "Funky Budha" in Pigeon Forge said his business is down 70% after the city started enforcing a change in the time businesses can serve liquor. Previously, the bar was allowed to serve alcohol until 3 a.m., but the city started enforcing...
Christmas continues in Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. – Christmas continues in Cullman County as the countdown to Christmas Day begins. Below are some upcoming events. Saturday, Dec. 17 Winter Market Saturday, Dec. 17 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Warrior Way Market is hosting the second annual Winter Market at the Cullman County Child Development Center. Over 70 participating vendors will provide countless holiday gifts available for purchase. More information is available at www.facebook.com/warriorwaymarket. The Cullman County Child Development Center is located at 17600 U.S. Highway 31 in Vinemont. “The Nutcracker” Saturday, Dec. 17 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 2:30 p.m. The Cullman Ballet Theatre School presents the perennial holiday classic...
Outside dogs at Monroe County shelter brace for frigid temperatures
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Colder temperatures are moving into East Tennessee and some forecasts suggest several below-freezing nights and days. This is bad news for the Monroe County Animal Shelter. It’s a work in progress but the plan is to start building a new animal shelter in the county. The current shelter has been over […]
Colder temperatures may be enough for snow ahead of Christmas in Knoxville
Those looking for a white Christmas may be more hopeful as recent forecast models show that colder air comes to Knoxville on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
WATCH: Black Bear Spotted Strolling Through Downtown Knoxville
A Monday morning video out of Knoxville, Tennessee captures the moment a curious black bear found himself wandering the streets and sidewalks surrounding downtown’s City County Government building. While the bear didn’t encounter any humans—save for a graveyard shift deputy—wildlife officers are using the clip to highlight that black bears are more commonly finding their way into urban areas.
Inspection finds Morristown bakery using paintbrushes in food preparation
From bread being tossed to employees using paint brushes in the kitchen, a Morristown bakery failed its recent health inspection. The inspector checked off more than a dozen health violations in the report.
wvlt.tv
Colder for Sunday with plenty of sunshine
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re getting a taste of colder weather this weekend with another day well-below average heading into Sunday. Warmer weather will be slowly building heading into early next week, but then a big Artic blast arrives just in time for Christmas with a chance of some wintry weather.
wvlt.tv
Seeing more clouds, ahead of late week rain to some snow and Arctic wind chills
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are seeing more clouds ahead of that late week cold front’s rain to some snow. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for what will be widespread Arctic wind chills just ahead of Christmas!. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app...
