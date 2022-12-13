ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

thesmokies.com

21 best things to do in Gatlinburg TN for couples

Gatlinburg and the surrounding Smoky Mountains are often considered to be a family vacation destination. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t have a romantic getaway in the Smokies. Here are some of the best ways to spend time in Gatlinburg and the surrounding areas for couples:. 21....
GATLINBURG, TN
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Oakridge, TN

Mountainous and rich in history, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is a popular tourist destination. The American Museum of Science & Energy is dedicated to educating visitors about energy and nuclear power while preserving the heritage of Oak Ridge's military past. Oakridge is also home to some of the finest eateries!. You'll...
OAK RIDGE, TN
kingsriverlife.com

5 Things You Should NOT Do In Gatlinburg

When you go on vacation, you must follow the guidelines of the place you are visiting. This is because every popular tourist spot has specific rules that visitors need to know. These are designed to keep you safe, prevent the property from being damaged, and ensure everyone has a good time. Gatlinburg is no different. This is a cozy mountain town in eastern Tennessee, also known as a gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains.
GATLINBURG, TN
KFVS12

61,000 Christmas lights dazzle community with light show

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a Christmas light display that rivals Clark Griswold’s. But, this is no movie. It’s reality. And it’s brought to life by a man with a hobby. “Go big or go home,” said Jacob Burris, the creator of the Muddy Creek...
LENOIR CITY, TN
secretcharlotte.co

The Polar Express Train Is Returning To North Carolina This Holiday Season

All aboard for a magical holiday train ride this season through the Great Smoky Mountains National Forest. The magical Polar Express voyage is the perfect roundtrip treat for the whole family. Start off in Bryson City (a little more than 3 hours from Charlotte so why not make a weekend getaway out of it?) and head towards the North Pole. Once you’re there, be greeted by Santa Claus. Santa Claus will hop on the Polar Express afterwards, greeting and giving a gift to each of the children aboard. Guests can also enjoy Christmas treats and hot chocolate on the train during the voyage to and from the North Pole!
BRYSON CITY, NC
WATE

Playful puppy is looking for a new home

Millions of people all over the country and hundreds right here in East Tennessee honored American heroes Saturday. Maryville Police and Animal Control will be using propane air cannons in the Maryville area to persuade birds to relocate. Registered Sex Offender Arrested. The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said that Cody...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cold air settles in for the weekend and the week ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Welcome to Saturday and the cold air that’s settled in for the weekend. Temperatures today will struggle to get out of the 30s in many locations. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Cullman Tribune

Christmas continues in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – Christmas continues in Cullman County as the countdown to Christmas Day begins. Below are some upcoming events.  Saturday, Dec. 17  Winter Market   Saturday, Dec. 17 9 a.m.-4 p.m.  Sunday, Dec. 18 10 a.m.-3 p.m.  Warrior Way Market is hosting the second annual Winter Market at the Cullman County Child Development Center. Over 70 participating vendors will provide countless holiday gifts available for purchase. More information is available at www.facebook.com/warriorwaymarket. The Cullman County Child Development Center is located at 17600 U.S. Highway 31 in Vinemont.    “The Nutcracker”  Saturday, Dec. 17 6 p.m.  Sunday, Dec. 18  2:30 p.m.  The Cullman Ballet Theatre School presents the perennial holiday classic...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WATE

Outside dogs at Monroe County shelter brace for frigid temperatures

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Colder temperatures are moving into East Tennessee and some forecasts suggest several below-freezing nights and days. This is bad news for the Monroe County Animal Shelter. It’s a work in progress but the plan is to start building a new animal shelter in the county. The current shelter has been over […]
MONROE COUNTY, TN
Outsider.com

WATCH: Black Bear Spotted Strolling Through Downtown Knoxville

A Monday morning video out of Knoxville, Tennessee captures the moment a curious black bear found himself wandering the streets and sidewalks surrounding downtown’s City County Government building. While the bear didn’t encounter any humans—save for a graveyard shift deputy—wildlife officers are using the clip to highlight that black bears are more commonly finding their way into urban areas.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Colder for Sunday with plenty of sunshine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re getting a taste of colder weather this weekend with another day well-below average heading into Sunday. Warmer weather will be slowly building heading into early next week, but then a big Artic blast arrives just in time for Christmas with a chance of some wintry weather.
KNOXVILLE, TN

