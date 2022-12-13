All aboard for a magical holiday train ride this season through the Great Smoky Mountains National Forest. The magical Polar Express voyage is the perfect roundtrip treat for the whole family. Start off in Bryson City (a little more than 3 hours from Charlotte so why not make a weekend getaway out of it?) and head towards the North Pole. Once you’re there, be greeted by Santa Claus. Santa Claus will hop on the Polar Express afterwards, greeting and giving a gift to each of the children aboard. Guests can also enjoy Christmas treats and hot chocolate on the train during the voyage to and from the North Pole!

BRYSON CITY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO