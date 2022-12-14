Silent Seeds & Sherbinskis announce a unique collaboration

Seed bank Silent Seeds and famous breeder Mario Guzman, founder of Sherbinskis, are proud to announce their partnership in a range of five unique US exotic varieties.

Following an initial highly successful collaboration with the rapper Booba and the creation of his own seed strain ( B-45 ), the Silent Seeds teams are proud to be embarking on a significant new strategic partnership with Mario Guzman, one of the best breeders of his generation.

Creator of the brand C, his work is recognized and appreciated worldwide. He is particularly well known for developing two of the most iconic strains in the cannabis world: Gelato and the Gelato lineage of Bacio, Acaiberry, Mochi and Gello, and the famous Sunset Sherbert.

The collaboration between Silent Seeds and Sherbinskis will offer a range of five unique US exotic varieties, of which 3 are feminized ( Polar Gelato, Pink Sunset, and Acai Jelly ) and 2 are autoflowering ( Polar Gelato Auto and Pink Sunset Auto ). They are available at www.silent-seeds.com.

Strongly inspired by the US spirit and Californian vibes, this collection signals the initial stage in marrying together knowledge that is recognized as the best in the world and the will to achieve genetic excellence.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Mario Guzman, confirming the return of Silent Seeds as a leader in the field. This is due to the work by all the teams, boasting experience of more than 20 years, and our strategic action plan since we took over Dinafem’s historic genetics bank.” - Alexandre-Henri Lacarré, CEO of Silent Seeds

The collaboration also signals the transatlantic ambitions of Silent Seeds, with the launch of a growth project to be completed by the end of 2023.

The teams from Silent Seeds and Sherbinskis will be delighted to meet you at the next edition of Spannabis, March 10 to March 12, 2023, Europe’s leading international Cannabis Fair. Stand 129, Hall 1. Over two days, at the conference and in meetings, Mario Guzman will be sharing his vision and experience with all attendees.

