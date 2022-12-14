Read full article on original website
Charles Barkley called his former Philadelphia 76ers teammate the best player he ever played with
Andrew Toney had a potential Hall of Fame career, but injuries unfortunately got in the way.
Standard Issue Tees Brings Ready-to-Wear Cardigans to Its Second NBA Collaborative Collection
Standard Issue Tees has released another collaboration with the NBA, this time bringing a ready-to-wear cardigan collection into the mix. The fashion label is running it back after the successful release of the first round of their collaboration. Jimmy Gorecki‘s Standard Issue Tees previously released a cardigan sweatsuit collection that featured teams, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.
Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry To Miss "a Few Weeks" After Suffering From a Shoulder Injury
Steph Curry suffered a left shoulder injury in Wednesday’s loss against the Indiana Pacers. ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Curry is expected to be out for “a few weeks”. The sharpshooter suffered the injury with 2:04 left in the third quarter against the Pacers after...
MasterClass Taps Duke Basketball Legend Coach K to Teach Value-Driven Leadership
Mike Krzyzewski‘s legendary coaching career at Duke University may be over, but his desire to spread all of the knowledge that he gained from the game still remains. And so this holiday season, “Coach K” has been tapped by MasterClass to teach a class on values-driven leadership.
Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Is Wrapped up in a Golf Controversy
The son of golf legend Tiger Woods is involved in a little bit of a controversy when it comes to the PNC Championship. Charlie Woods will participate in the tournament with his father and was scheduled to move back a tee box. Charlie, 13, was set to play a course that was nearly 6,600 yards, which is the same length that LGPA pros and seniors on the PGA Tour. The reason the decision was originally made was tournament organizers were looking to keep up with Charlie's big-time swing speed, according to Golf.com. But the Golf Channel later reported that the committee for the PNC Championship reconsidered and decided to move Charlie's tee markers again, meaning he will play a course that is 6,452 yards long.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Jordan Brand Is Closing Out 2022 With the Return of the Air Jordan 2 "Chicago"
Before 2022 officially comes to a close, Jordan Brand is carving out space for one last bring-back: the Air Jordan 2 “Chicago.” We’ve seen this pair’s official images pop up along with a myriad of early leaks, so let’s dive a little into its backstory.
Ranking the Best Christmas Sneakers
‘Tis the season for festive looks. Sneakerheads have long been treated to pairs centered around Christmas, resulting in all sorts of unique takes on the theme. From bringing adored characters to life and assembling color coordinated styles, these festive looks continue to serve as some of footwear’s most adventurous releases. To celebrate the holidays, the Hypebeast team has put together a list of sneakers that best bring Christmas spirit.
Michael Mack and the Air Jordan 13 for Hypebeast’s Sole Mates
We all have a tiny whisper inside of us that tells us what we’re enthusiastic about well before we fully realize it. For Michael Mack, that interest is sneakers. His love for footwear was sparked at an early age when his older brother introduced him to sneakers and fashion while they grew up in Goose Creek, South Carolina. As Mack grew up, he became obsessed with how footwear transcended culture and lifestyles. This ardor eventually evolved into a vocation that guided his career path. He’s put his design skills into practice for brands like Roberto Cavalli, Under Amour, Pyer Moss and Dr. Martens all while developing a thorough understanding of the footwear industry’s minutiae. Now, Mack serves as a professor at the acclaimed Savannah College of Art and Design — where he hopes to inspire the next generation of footwear and accessory creatives.
Early Look at the Air Jordan 1 High "Lucky Green"
If you’ve paid attention to the evolution of Jordan Brand and its retro category, then you’ve noticed that it has a cyclical nature to it. Its expansive array of classic colorways is released over and over again to satisfy the older sneakerheads and introduce classics to newer ones. In 2023, we can expect to see MJ’s imprint bring back some gems, one being the Air Jordan 1 High “Lucky Green” that was originally launched in 2009 as part of a “DMP” Pack.
Here Is the Official Look at the Nike LeBron 7 "Florida A&M"
Nike is once again paying homage to Florida A&M University. Following the release of the special edition Dunk Low in October, the Swoosh label dresses the Nike LeBron 7 in the school’s colors. The offering arrives in an all-black base, constructed mostly in suede material. The lateral upper features...
