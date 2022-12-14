We all have a tiny whisper inside of us that tells us what we’re enthusiastic about well before we fully realize it. For Michael Mack, that interest is sneakers. His love for footwear was sparked at an early age when his older brother introduced him to sneakers and fashion while they grew up in Goose Creek, South Carolina. As Mack grew up, he became obsessed with how footwear transcended culture and lifestyles. This ardor eventually evolved into a vocation that guided his career path. He’s put his design skills into practice for brands like Roberto Cavalli, Under Amour, Pyer Moss and Dr. Martens all while developing a thorough understanding of the footwear industry’s minutiae. Now, Mack serves as a professor at the acclaimed Savannah College of Art and Design — where he hopes to inspire the next generation of footwear and accessory creatives.

