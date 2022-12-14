Read full article on original website
'Flawless' new PlayStation 5 model teased by developer
PlayStation 5 stock levels are stabilising, according to Sony, which is great news for those of us who are fed up of signing up for stock alerts only to not make it through the checkout process in time. What they haven’t confirmed though, is if rumours of a new PS5 model are true. Earlier this year, it was suggested that Sony had completely overhauled the design of the PS5.
PlayStation Plus Adding 18 new PS4, PS5 Games
PlayStation’s PS4 and PS5 services will welcome 18 more PS4 and PS5 games in a hurry, PlayStation announced this week. Some of the big franchises have gotten hit with the Yakuza, WWE 2K and Far Cry series – but the new titles are relatively new. Several of these games feature dedicated PS5 versions for a lot. All of the games, but one, are scheduled to open from December 20th.
PS5 Rumor Claims PS3 Game Series Making Unexpected Return
According to a new rumor, a PS3 series could soon make an unexpected return via PS5. The PlayStation 3 was a weird era for Sony. It's worst-selling home console to date, Sony fumbled the rollout of the PS3 so badly it never fully ecovered. It did end up outselling the Xbox 360 -- Xbox's best-selling Xbox console to date -- but only at the very end and only marginally, unlike other generations. Despite this, several great modern PlayStation franchises got their start during the generation. It was also a generation where PlayStation was still far more experimental and making games that aren't just high-quality, narrative-driven third-person action games. For example, in the PS3 era PlayStation released PlayStation All-Stars: Battle Royale. Fast-forward, and skipping a generation, PlayStation is interested in bringing the series back, or at least that's the claim of a new rumor.
Mortal Kombat 12 Roster Teased
The roster of the next Mortal Kombat game -- tentatively dubbed Mortal Kombat 12 -- has been teased by series creator and director, Ed Boon. There's nothing definitive at the moment, but Boon has seemingly confirmed a few characters that will be in the next game, confirmed a few characters that are up in the air, and confirmed a few characters that will not be in the next installment in the series. All of the information specifically comes the way of Ed Boon's Twitter page, where he's been answering various questions from fans, including many about the next, but unannounced installment in the Mortal Kombat series.
PlayStation Plus Extra’s December games lineup offers lots of Far Cry, Yakuza
Three Far Cry games, including Far Cry 5 and the underrated caveman adventure Far Cry Primal, lead the slate of games joining PlayStation Plus’ new Extra tier of downloadable titles in December. Far Cry 5, Far Cry Primal, and Far Cry New Dawn (for PlayStation 4, all compatible with PlayStation 5) are available to subscribers beginning Dec. 20.
Pokemon Fans Bid Farewell To Pikachu And Ash
The time has finally come for anime fans to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, with Pokemon Journeys bringing its season to an end and the anime's return looking to focus on two new trainers. With Ash achieving his dream of becoming the world champion, many fans believed that he would continue as the anime's star as the top of the food chain, but were staggered by the revelation that both the trainer and his trusty Pikachu were bidding the television series a fond farewell.
Can’t Afford PS5 or the Latest Xbox? Get Your Game on With Cheaper Options
It’s time to wrap up your holiday shopping. A few of your friends and family members are hoping for a brand-new game console, but prices are high and may be out of your budget. Luckily, we’re no strangers to the game market and have a few alternatives that may help your wallet.
Rick and Morty co-creator's new game is free to download today
It’s been an expensive couple of months for those of us who enjoy games. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, God of War Ragnarök, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet all released in quick succession so a couple of free games might just be the very thing you need right about now. If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can currently get your hands on Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout.
PlayStation Plus announces a bunch more free games for December
The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium titles for December have been revealed, filling out the offering with a couple of corkers. Of course, the Essential line-up comprises Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant and Divine Knockout and these became available to download from 6 December if you haven't gotten round to it yet. These are an enviable bunch, and with even more coming over the hill, it's feeling like Christmas has come early for PlayStation Plus subscribers.
Elden Ring dethroned as 2022's best-selling game
The Game Awards are over and done with for another year, and I think we can all agree that it was an enjoyable show. For many, the highlight was Christopher Judge’s acceptance speech. The actor won ‘best performance’ for his role as Kratos in God Of War Ragnarök and deservedly took his sweet time thanking his friends, fans, and family. The evening also brought us our first look at Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s gameplay which is a major step-up from the first game.
PinkPantheress Channels Overwhelming Angst With New ‘Take me home’ EP
Music’s resident rising popstar PinkPantheress has released a new EP Take me home. The new 3-track project comes just in time for the Christmas holiday – a gift sure to excite her growing international fan base. The EP begins with “Boy’s a liar” and the Kaytranada-produced cut “Do you miss me?,” which were both released last month. From feelings of contemplation to romance and longing, what stands out about the UK-born songstress’ musical style is her way of fusing deep and sometimes sorrowful messages with upbeat music.
GTA 6: Rockstar's strange new teaser sends fans wild
Rockstar Games knows how badly we want GTA 6 news, and by God they're only too happy to mess with us. For those that haven't been keeping up with all the latest GTA 6 news, we... know the game is in development. That's pretty much it, as far as the official word goes. Okay, so there were those leaks just a few months ago that appeared to confirm the game's setting and female protagonist, but beyond that? Rockstar is keeping mum.
Spider-Man 2 Hits PS5 Next Fall
The next game in PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man series lands on PS5 in fall 2023, Sony said Thursday, without nailing down an exact release date or giving us any fresh footage. We haven't seen anything of Spider-Man 2 since it was announced back in 2021. "Following the events of Marvel's Spider-Man and...
Grab the first of 15 free games for Christmas right now
On the first day of Christmas Epic Games gave to me, Bloons TD 6 free on PC. Look, it beats a partridge in a pear tree. It’s almost Christmas, and as expected, the Epic Games Store is once again being very generous by giving away 15 free PC games (one per day) until the end of the month. The promotion kicked off yesterday with Bloons TD 6, which is free to download and keep right now.
Nintendo Switch Online: Sega Genesis Library Adds 4 Classic Games
If you pick up the original model Nintendo Switch, the little Switch Lite or the fancy Switch OLED, you'll have heaps of stellar games to choose from. However, if you want online multiplayer gaming and access to a library of retro Nintendo 64, SNES, NES and Sega Genesis titles, you'll want to sign up for Nintendo's Switch Online subscription service and check out its Expansion Pack tier for some nostalgic joy.
JJJJound X PUMA Tease Green Suede Sneaker for FW22
JJJJound has unveiled the next shoe in its collaboration with PUMA. Since teaming up earlier this year, the brands have been rolling out a series of suede sneakers in various colorways. September saw the release of the soft beige “Putty” and gray “Limestone” colorways, while last month, they delivered a...
Ubisoft's Star Wars game is looking for playtesters, but there's a catch
There's one way to get an early look at the story-driven open-world game
Ash and Pikachu are leaving the Pokemon anime for good
The Pokémon anime is officially closing the book on the two most iconic characters in franchise history
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is free to download and play right now
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a video game that can only be described as one of this year's shooters, is currently available to download and play for the low price of nothing. Starting today (15 December) you can download Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and get access to...
Epic is giving away free games daily for the holidays — again
Epic Games is once again giving away a bunch of free games over the course of the holiday season. Technically, the company will be giving 15 free games on the Epic Games Store, but since the sale kicked off on Thursday, if you missed the first freebie (Bloons TD 6), you won’t be able to claim it.
