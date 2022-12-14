Read full article on original website
Frank Ocean Drops T-Shirts, Posters and Reissued ‘Blonde’ Vinyl
Frank Ocean has returned with new merchandise. Rather than the jewelry he’s been putting out through his Homer label, the artist’s latest collection celebrates his blonded radio show. The drop features four t-shirts, two posters and a one-of-a-kind vinyl. Among the shirts, all of which are in black,...
Jeremy Scott Covers adidas Originals' Superstar In a Rich "Money" Print
Jeremy Scott is the master of madness, and now the designer continues developing his relationship with adidas Originals by plastering the Superstar in one of his most vividly rich prints, “Money.”. Taking a “Footwear White” base, Scott applies a full teal overlay decorated with dollar bills — ones branded...
Interscope Records and fragment design Reunite for a 2Pac Collection
After connecting a range of merchandise, Interscope Records and Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design have reunited for a special collection. Celebrating the legacy of Tupac Shakur, the 2Pac collection honors the rapper’s legacy with a striking range of street leaning apparel. The Interscope Records x fragment design 2Pac collection...
MCM Reunites With BE@RBRICK for Monogram-Clad Collection
Since its 2001 creation, Medicom Toy’s BE@RBRICK has featured a wide array of collaborations from Astro Boy to TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. Now the toy maker is expanding its fashion catalog by reuniting with MCM. The entities’ new collaboration sees the toys clad in MCM’s signature monogram print. Appearing in the offering...
JAY-Z Adds Drake, 21 Savage, Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé to His Year-End 2022 Playlist
JAY-Z is closing out his 2022 with his newest year-end playlist. The 40-track selection, which is available to stream on TIDAL, features offerings from the likes of Drake and 21 Savage, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Metro Boomin, Benny The Butcher and J. Cole, SZA, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Vince Staples, Rosalía, Nas, Burna Boy, Quavo and the late Takeoff, Lil Yachty, Snoh Aalegra and more. Fans will also hear some of the tracks Hov hopped on this 2022, including Pusha T and Pharrell’s “Neck & Wrist” and DJ Khaled, Fridayy, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and John Legend’s “GOD DID.”
First Look at the Air Jordan 1 "Washed Black"
If something’s dubbed “washed,” the connotation associated with it is often negative. According to Urban Dictionary, “washed” is “a term used to describe a general feeling of exhaust, tiredness and lack of motivation.” Thankfully, Jordan Brand isn’t adhering to that malaise-inducing definition on their newest Air Jordan 1 colorway, the “Washed Black.” A largely understated color scheme with some compelling material adjustments, the “Washed Black” is the good kind of washed: fresh, clean and crisp.
Cézanne Self-Portrait Discovered Under 150-Year-Old Painting
“We went from having two Cézannes to three with this discovery.”. The Cincinnati Art Museum (CAM) was conducting a routine check on Paul Cézanne‘s Still Life with Bread and Eggs (1865) when something peculiar arose. There was an unusual concentration of cracks on a specific area of the painting, prompting conservator Serena Urry to examine the 150-year-old painting further.
Ab-Soul Provides a Space to Heal With New Album 'Herbert'
Ab-Soul is here and is honest in Herbert, his fifth studio album and first solo full-length release in six years. Clocking in at a little over one hour, the 18-track project is named after the Los Angeles by way of Carson, CA artist’s legal name — Herbert Anthony Stevens IV — as an ode to the vulnerability he displays in the record. With the help of Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR, Punch, Zacari, Fre$h, Ambré, ALEMEDA and Lance Skiiiwalker and production from the likes of Sounwave, DJ Premier, James Blake, Hit Boy, Boi 1da, DJ Dahi, Soulo takes off his gloves to present a brutal truth brought upon by “a series of unspeakable tragedies” and offers a sonic space of healing for others who have suffered through the same ordeals.
Sam Wise Presents New E.P. 'None the Wiser,' Drops New Visuals for "Thankful"
House Of Pharaohs rapper, Sam Wise has returned with new music and he is more mature than ever before. Earlier this year, Hypebeast caught up with the London-based musician following his recent Billionaire Boys Club campaign, of which he was involved in the continuing press run from his critically-acclaimed project, Free Game. Now, the rhymer is back with another new E.P. in the form of None The Wiser — and he’s just dropped off some new visuals to go with it.
South Korean Musician SHAUN Was Invited to Tour Leeum Museum's 'Kaleidoscope Eyes' Exhibition
HypeArt spoke with the singer-songwriter about where he finds inspiration and how AR and VR may seep into his future plans. Augmented Reality and virtual reality were once held as visions of a distant future. Just stating the words conjure up retro-futuristic films and TV shows, such as Star Trek or Back to the Future. As social media has shown over the years, however, this idealized future is well within the present and artists of all backgrounds have utilized AR and VR technologies to further expand on their creative expression.
Drew Barrymore Struggles to Finish Interview After ‘Emily in Paris’ Star Lucien Laviscount Hits on Her: “This Has Never Happened to Me”
In a galaxy far, far away, Drew Barrymore lives happily ever after with an attractive British man. After Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount sweet-talked Barrymore using her own childhood crush as leverage, the actress-turned-talk show host became so flustered she could hardly finish the interview on today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the 1017 ALYX 9SM x Nike Air Force 1, HBX Archives is back with a new selection of accessories, apparel, and other miscellaneous goods for week 100. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion...
Billionaire Boys Club Looks to Space for Winter 2022 Drop 2
Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club is back for another release before the close of the year. This time around, the brand looks to space for delivery two of its Winter 2022 collection. To bring about the latest offering, Williams’ clothing brand takes pieces of inspiration from a wide array...
The adidas COS fomQUAKE Is the adiFOM Q's Rusty Chemical Formula-Inspired Sibling
Might have parted ways with a certain controversial rapper, but the influence of their work remains strong within the Three Stripes’ identity — encouraging the brand to release the adiFOM Q, and now the adidas COS fomQUAKE. While structurally and visually identical to the adiFOM Q, the COS...
Rounding Up Air Jordan 1 Low Grails in Light of the "Black Phantom" Drop
With the release of the Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” right around the corner, it’s time to revisit eye-catching AJ1s currently dominating the sneaker sphere, including signature colorways such as “Bred” and “Chicago.” By now, these color stories are culturally synonymous with the career and legacy of Michael Jordan and the coterie of collectors who’ve popularized these famed models.
Jordan Brand Is Closing Out 2022 With the Return of the Air Jordan 2 "Chicago"
Before 2022 officially comes to a close, Jordan Brand is carving out space for one last bring-back: the Air Jordan 2 “Chicago.” We’ve seen this pair’s official images pop up along with a myriad of early leaks, so let’s dive a little into its backstory.
Victor Victor and PANGAIA Deliver Latest Releases From Their Earth-Friendly Capsule
Shortly after being launched at the end of October, Victor Victor Worldwide and PANGAIA have returned to deliver the latest releases from their Earth-friendly capsule collection. Leading the range is the Chains Hoodie designed in collaboration with Steven Victor‘s music and media company. The limited-edition signature hoodie features a “Black” base and is accented by 3D embroidery and digitally printed chains.
Henry Cavill To Star In and Executive Produce ‘Warhammer 40,000’ Franchise for Amazon
While fans were disappointed to learn that Henry Cavill won’t be returning as Superman, they’ll still be able to see their favorite actor on-screen sometime in the future. Cavill will be starring in and executive producing the new Warhammer 40,000 franchise for Amazon Studios. Since its launch nearly...
Made By Monsters and Ron English Connect for the UN1TED Edition 'Mogul Grin' Figure
This past October, Hong Kong saw UN1TED FEST 2022, a gathering of culture featuring 50 international and local brands, along with 30 music acts and showings of sports. Additionally, artist Ron English collaborated with Made By Monsters for a limited-edition Mogul Grin release. For the holiday season, UN1Ted and Ron...
Local Creatives Tour the Diverse Food Stops Fuelling Them On-The-Go
In a new biking odyssey, VanMoof teams up with Hypebeast to find out how its lightweight-yet-high-powered e-bikes are helping a new generation of food enthusiasts discover an authentic array of cuisines. After stopping off at LA’s fresh-flavored eateries, the second installment in the series sees Hypebeast head to London where...
