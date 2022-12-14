Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Mandy Rose’s NXT Title Reign Comes Crashing To A Halt
The 413-day NXT Women’s Title reign of Mandy Rose has come crashing to a halt as she lost her gold on Tuesday night’s show. Mandy Rose first captured the NXT Women’s Championship – the first gold of her WWE career – back at Halloween Havoc 2021 when she defeated Raquel Rodriguez. Since then Rose has become the third-longest reigning NXT Women’s Champion in company history, successfully defending her belt against the likes of Dakota Kai, Cora Jade, Alba Fyre, and Zoey Stark. But now, the reign is over.
tjrwrestling.net
Mandy Rose Comments Following WWE Release
Mandy Rose has issued her first public comment since being released by WWE due to the “explicit nature” of content she was producing online. Mandy Rose was released by WWE just one day after dropping the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez on the December 13th episode of NXT. Rose held the championship for an incredible 413 days before her surprise loss to the 21-year-old challenger.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Director Of Longtime Creative Warns Fans Not To Miss Smackdown This Week
A key member of WWE’s creative team has issued a bit of a warning about how fans shouldn’t miss Smackdown this week. The Friday, December 16th episode of WWE Smackdown is being built around the return of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The “Tribal Chief” Reigns hasn’t appeared on WWE television since he led The Bloodline to victory at Survivor Series in the Men’s WarGames match in the main event.
tjrwrestling.net
Huge Shawn Michaels Match Pitched By Kevin Owens
Kevin Owens has indicated that he pitched an idea that would have seen him go one-on-one with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. In the spring of 2022, Kevin Owens surely became the envy of his peers when he was the man chosen to close night one of WrestleMania 38 with Stone Cold Steve Austin. The segment was originally advertised as The KO Show, but when the men got to the ring, the real plan unfolded. Owens challenged Austin to a match in his home state of Texas and Austin was only too happy to accept.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Confirms Mandy Rose Release By Moving Her To Alumni Roster
The release of former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has been confirmed by WWE based on where she is on the company website. It came as a surprise to many when it was reported on Wednesday that Mandy Rose was released by WWE. The report came from Fightful with WWE choosing not to release any kind of statement on their website.
tjrwrestling.net
Chris Jericho Told Tony Khan To Sign AEW Star
Chris Jericho says he is the one that was behind a current AEW star signing with the company after Jericho told Tony Khan “we need to sign this guy.”. One week after winning the ROH World Championship at Dynamite Grand Slam, Chris Jericho took aim at Ring of Honor’s past, belittling the promotion and its past champions. As a result, The Ocho found himself going one-on-one with former ROH World Champion, Bandido.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross On How He Saved A WWE Hall Of Famer’s Life
AEW announcer Jim Ross has explained how he was in the right place at the right time to help save a WWE Hall of Famer’s life. Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast – courtesy of AdFreeShows – Jim Ross recalled a scary situation that involved Sgt Slaughter playing out at a hotel in late 1997 when Slaughter was portraying WWE’s on-screen Commissioner:
tjrwrestling.net
Saraya Responds To Mandy Rose’s Surprise WWE Release
AEW star Saraya is the latest wrestling star to respond publicly to the shocking release of Mandy Rose from her WWE contract. On the 13th of December edition of NXT television, Mandy Rose found herself in action as she put her NXT Women’s Title on the line against Iron Survivor Challenge winner Roxanne Perez. In something of a shock result, Perez was able to defeat Rose ending her 413-day reign as NXT Women’s Champion. In reality, the decision came at the last minute by NXT decision-makers as a result of discovering content Rose was posting on her subscription-only website.
tjrwrestling.net
Bobby Lashley No Longer Fired From WWE
Bobby Lashley’s supposed firing has not lasted very long after WWE official Adam Pearce recanted on what he told Lashley on Monday Night Raw. Bobby Lashley has had a rough time of late since losing the WWE United States Championship to Seth Rollins back in October. That loss came courtesy of an attack by Brock Lesnar with Lesnar later defeating Lashley at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
tjrwrestling.net
Roxanne Perez Comments On NXT Women’s Title Win
Roxanne Perez has commented on the biggest win of her young career as she dethroned Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship. At NXT Deadline, the Iron Survivor Challenge matches promised to find new number one contenders for the NXT and NXT Women’s Titles. In the women’s match, it was Roxanne Perez that walked away victorious and she didn’t waste any time in going after the title.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Executive Reveals Who Threw The Pie In Infamous Kevin Owens Segment
Kevin Owens had a pie thrown in his face many years ago and it was never revealed who threw it, but Road Dogg has revealed what the plan was for it. On the July 4th, 2016 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, they had a backstage segment where a party took place to celebrate America’s Independence Day on the Fourth of July.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star To Appear At Raw 30th Anniversary
A former WWE Superstar best known for his time in the company during the nineties has revealed they will be part of the 30th anniversary of Raw. Former WWE star Tatanka made his name during the early nineties. He first featured on Monday Night Raw on the fifth edition of the show where he was part of a 15-man battle royal won by Razor Ramon. His time in the company stands out for the impressive undefeated streak he built which was improbably ended by Ludvig Borga.
tjrwrestling.net
Former US Champion Refuses To Comment On Possible WWE Return
A former United States Champion has refused to comment on rumours that they could become the latest star to return to WWE. Since Triple H took over from Vince McMahon at the top of WWE, many former stars have returned to the company after being released or their contracts expiring. With the Royal Rumble on the horizon, many fans are wondering if any other former stars could make a return in Rumble matches themselves.
tjrwrestling.net
Impact Wrestling Review – December 15, 2022
This week’s edition of Impact Wrestling was headlined by a World Tag Team Championship rematch that was ruined last week by the Major Players, as well as a big match-up between Eddie Edwards and Delirious which kicked off the show. Impact Wrestling 15/12/22 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The opening...
tjrwrestling.net
SmackDown Star Discusses Changing Gimmicks On The Show
A current WWE SmackDown star has discussed changing gimmicks on the show and says they “could’ve been Joe Shmoe for all it matters” when they debuted. In early 2021 former IMPACT Wrestling and NWA star Eli Drake debuted on NXT as the villainous LA Knight. Knight spent a year on the developmental brand before joining the main roster in April 2022. However, his move to the main roster wasn’t as Knight with the star changing his gimmick to Max Dupri – the manager of the Maximum Male Models tag team of Mace and Mansoor.
tjrwrestling.net
“Oh, I Meant It” – Jim Ross Doubles Down On Heated John Laurinaitis Remarks
AEW announcer Jim Ross has doubled down on recent comments made about former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis losing his job. John Laurinaitis was released by WWE on 8th August 2022 as part of the investigation into alleged misconduct which also saw Vince McMahon eventually step down as Chairman of the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Braun Strowman Wants To Be On The Masked Singer
Braun Strowman believes he’d be a great choice to be on the popular Fox singing show “The Masked Singer.”. As one of the biggest men on the WWE roster, it’s not hard to spot Braun Strowman when he enters an arena because at 6’8″ and 330 pounds, the “Monster of All Monsters” stands out in a crowd. While Strowman regularly appears on Fox as part of the Smackdown roster, the former WWE Universal Champion also thinks he would do a great job on a different Fox show called The Masked Singer.
tjrwrestling.net
The New Day Addresses NXT Tag Team Title Win, Helping Other Teams
The New Day have reflected on their NXT Tag Team Title victory while also praising the former champions, Pretty Deadly. It was at NXT Deadline on December 10th when The New Day’s Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston challenged Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) for the NXT Tag Team Titles in a match that went back and forth.
tjrwrestling.net
Saraya Explains How Much Fun It Is Being A Heel
If Saraya had her say, she’d be playing a villainess in AEW. The former Paige wrestled her first match in five years at AEW Full Gear on November 19th. In that match, she played the underdog against a cocky and arrogant Dr. Britt Baker. And when Saraya won, she was met with a loud reaction from the crowd as they cheered her victory.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Slams Jim Ross – “He Lost Every Bit Of Credibility With Me”
Ric Flair has hit out at AEW’s Jim Ross and says the veteran announcer is “starving to be relevant” and calls Ross a “convicted felon.”. Ric Flair made headlines when the documentary series Dark Side Of The Ring aired an episode focussed on the infamous ‘plane ride from hell.’ During the episode, Flair was accused of serious sexual assault by one of the flight attendants on board, claims that Flair continues to strenuously deny.
