Rixos Hotels Gulf announced the promotion of Anjeanette Manuel to Country Public Relations Manager for all Rixos properties in GCC. Ms. Manuel will now oversee establishing a clear standard for Rixos Hotels PR & Communications Strategy, initiating regional and wider activations and campaigns for Rixos Hotels Gulf, along with organising larger FAM trips and international press visits and sourcing media opportunities for the properties. Prior to this role, Ms. Manuel served as the Marketing Manager for Rixos Premium Dubai for the last year.

2 DAYS AGO