A ROARING TWENTIES THEMED NYE GALA DINNER AWAITS AT JW MARRIOTT MARQUIS
Ring in 2023 at JW Marriott Marquis’ New Year’s Eve Gala dinner set on the iconic terrace of Aqua Poolside Grill & Bar, complete with a Roaring Twenties theme. Dress to impress and enjoy an unforgettable evening overlooking the city’s picturesque skyline with free-flowing beverages until midnight, while The Swing Revue band will keep you entertained with smashing hits from the roaring 20’s era until the highly awaited New Year’s Eve fireworks.
RIXOS HOTELS GULF APPOINTS ANJEANETTE MANUEL AS COUNTRY PUBLIC RELATIONS MANAGER
Rixos Hotels Gulf announced the promotion of Anjeanette Manuel to Country Public Relations Manager for all Rixos properties in GCC. Ms. Manuel will now oversee establishing a clear standard for Rixos Hotels PR & Communications Strategy, initiating regional and wider activations and campaigns for Rixos Hotels Gulf, along with organising larger FAM trips and international press visits and sourcing media opportunities for the properties. Prior to this role, Ms. Manuel served as the Marketing Manager for Rixos Premium Dubai for the last year.
GRAMMY NOMINATED UK STAR BONOBO TO PERFORM AT DUBAI OPERA
UK electronica star Bonobo aka Simon Green will take to the iconic stage for. an electrifying performance that will showcase his new Fragments album, an LP dedicated to nature and movement on 11 March 2023. One of the biggest names in dance music, Green’s career includes seven GRAMMY nominations, having...
MELIÁ HOTELS INTERNATIONAL AND RAFAEL NADAL CREATE A NEW LIFESTYLE HOTEL BRAND
The tennis player Rafael Nadal and Gabriel Escarrer, CEO of Meliá Hotels International, presented the hotel brand ZEL today in Madrid. ZEL is a new brand of the resort and urban leisure hotels that will first begin to operate in Spain, and then later in key destinations in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and America.
GLOBAL INVESTMENT SET TO BOLSTER RAS AL KHAIMAH HOSPITALITY ROOMS SUPPLY BY 70% BY 2026
Stirling Hospitality Advisors (SHA), one of the leading boutique advisory institutions in the region, announces the tenacious growth plans for Ras Al Khaimah’s burgeoning hospitality sector. As the advisory arm of Ras Al Khaimah Hospitality Holding (RAKHH), in the past 5 years, SHA has consulted on close to 30 projects in the northern emirate, including hotels, luxury resorts, experiential camps and more.
RADISSON HOTEL GROUP LAUNCHES CLOUD KITCHEN IN PARTNERSHIP WITH KRUSH BRANDS
Radisson Hotel Group announced its partnership with KRUSH Brands, the region’s full-stack, fully-integrated, omnichannel food and beverage (F&B) company, to cater freshly-cooked foods for the wider community. With the first location in Radisson RED Silicon Oasis launched last October 2022, Radisson Hotel Group (RHG) continues to lead the transformation across the region by driving greater value for its guests, partners, and communities.
ENJOY THE ULTIMATE STAYCATION AND FESTIVE SEASON AT WYNDHAM RESIDENCES THE PALM
Wyndham Residences The Palm has launched its unmissable staycation deal and festive offers for those staying in town this winter. Located amongst the residential community on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, the recently-opened 102-room pet-friendly property welcomes residents and their furry friends to a getaway complete with luxury living in modern rooms, and stunning vistas of lush white sand beaches.
THE NEXT GENERATION OF IMMERSIVE & EXPERIENTIAL ENTERTAINMENT PARKS OPENS IN DUBAI THIS WEEKEND
If you’re looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the busiest time of year, then AYA – Dubai’s latest adventure park using the latest technology opening its doors on Saturday December 17 – could be the perfect place for an out-of-this-world experience. Dubai may already...
WALDORF ASTORIA KUWAIT MARKS GRAND OPENING WITH CELEBRATORY EVENT
Waldorf Astoria Kuwait celebrated its official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the property, a refined haven blending timeless elegance with a modern sensibility in the heart of Kuwait City. Connected to The Avenues, the country’s largest retail, entertainment, and luxury lifestyle destination, a 15-minute drive from Kuwait...
