thechurchillobserver.com
Recent home explosions cause homeless victims and scared citizens
Maryland has had a pattern of explosions happening in the past few years, and the pattern has continued with another recent explosion which caused a deadly fire in Montgomery County. On Nov. 16, the residents of the Potomac Oaks Condominium were forced to evacuate their homes due to a fire. More than 14 people were injured in the incident, and now dozens of residents have been left homeless. Following this recent tragedy, questions are being raised as to why this strange and dangerous pattern continues across the state.
Hogan declares Dec. 23 a holiday for state workers; Moore family visits Government House
A holiday declaration and a holiday tour. The post Hogan declares Dec. 23 a holiday for state workers; Moore family visits Government House appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mymcmedia.org
Community Condemns Antisemitic Vandalism in Bethesda
For the third time in one month, the Bethesda area was the scene of antisemitic vandalism. Saturday morning, Montgomery County Police officers went to Walt Whitman High School on Whittier Boulevard where they found antisemitic graffiti spray painted on the school’s sign board. The words “Jews Not Welcome” was written on the school sign.
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigating 2 Incidents of Antisemitic Graffiti in Bethesda
Montgomery County Police (MCP) are investigating two more acts of antisemitic graffiti in Bethesda. On Friday, a swastika was found on a bench at Westfield Montgomery mall and Saturday a hateful message was found and removed from the school sign in front of Walt Whitman High School.
mymcmedia.org
Anonymous Resident Donates Nearly $10,000 in Metro Cards
A Montgomery County resident — who wants to remain anonymous — donated nearly $10,000 in Metro cards that will go to low-income families, County Council President Evan Glass announced Thursday. Glass, who is facilitating the donation, said the resident reached out to him a few weeks ago wanting...
dcnewsnow.com
Video of fight that led to stabbing at Accokeek Academy in Prince George’s County
Video from a fight outside of a Prince George's County school that led to a stabbing was released. https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/student-stabbed-at-accokeek-academy-in-prince-georges-county/. Video of fight that led to stabbing at Accokeek Academy …. Video from a fight outside of a Prince George's County school that led to a stabbing was released. https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/student-stabbed-at-accokeek-academy-in-prince-georges-county/. DC...
NBC Washington
3 Gang Members Convicted in MS-13 Killing of Virginia Teen
A jury convicted three men in the brutal killing of a teenager in Maryland in March 2019, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Domingo Ordonez-Zometa, 33, of Landover Hills, Maryland; Jose Rafael Ortega-Ayala, 30, of Greenbelt, Maryland; and Jose Henry Hernandez-Garcia, 29, of Annandale, Virginia, were convicted of murder and racketeering charges.
DC winery and concert venue closing due to crime: 'Too unsafe for our staff'
A popular winery and live entertainment venue in Washington, D.C., is being forced to close due to rising crime that has made it 'unsafe' for its staff and customers.
mymcmedia.org
Parents Able to Plan Ahead with Summer Camps Fairs
It is never too early for parents to start thinking about their children’s plans for the summer. For residents looking for summer camp programs, Montgomery County Recreation will be hosting two Summer Camps Fairs during the month of January. The first fair will take place Saturday, Jan. 7 at...
fox5dc.com
City Winery DC relocating due to crime in Ivy City
WASHINGTON - City Winery is temporarily closing in D.C. over safety concerns in Ivy City. FOX 5 spoke with the founder and CEO, Michael Dorf, who said this was a tough decision to make. He has over 100 employees who are like family and he cares about their safety. He says staff and customers have experienced car break-ins, assaults, robberies, and have heard gunshots daily.
18 men arrested for internet crimes against children in Northern VA, DC
RIVERDALE, Md. — Eighteen men across seven states, including Maryland and Virginia, have been arrested on more than 40 felony charges for internet crimes against children in the area. The Northern Virginia-Washington, D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force announced that 18 people from Maryland, New Hampshire,...
mymcmedia.org
Jasmine White Named New CEO of MCM
Montgomery Community Media (MCM) has named Jasmine N. White its new CEO. White served as the Executive Director of Capital Community Media in Salem OR, where she led a successful organization restructure and created their first fund development strategy. She previously worked for Montgomery Community Media as the Director of Education and Community Engagement, and DCTV, where she managed Production Services, Creative Services and DCTV’s Youth Training Institute. She spearheaded both organization’s media education programs, and managed membership and outreach initiatives. As an independent producer, she has created content about food injustices, voting rights and social justice programming.
mymcmedia.org
NBC4’s Pat Collins: 50 Years of Stories and Snow Sticks
TV news reporter Pat Collins announced Dec. 7 that he’ll be retiring at the end of the year after a 50-year career. Born in Washington, D.C., Collins has worked at NBC4 since 1986 and had stints at WUSA9 and ABC7. During his five-decade career, Collins has covered breaking news,...
mymcmedia.org
Council Meeting Gets Contentious Over Park and Planning Proposal
The fallout following the Oct. 12 dismissal of the entire five-member Montgomery County Planning Board continues to ripple through local government. The County Council met on Dec. 12 to review upcoming legislation. The meeting became contentious as the focus moved to a proposal by State Senator Ben Kramer. The Montgomery...
mymcmedia.org
COVID Cases on the Rise, But Officials Not Recommending Mask Mandate
Although Montgomery County’s COVID-19 community level remains low, new cases have risen steadily during the past month and now are more than double a recent low on Nov. 28. Two hundred and one new cases per 100,000 residents during the past seven days were reported to the county on Dec. 14. The county is experiencing one death per day, according to Sean O’Donnell, program manager for the county Office of Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response.
mymcmedia.org
Report: MCPS’ Department of Transportation Abused Use of its Purchase Cards
This story has been updated to include comments from Montgomery County Public Schools. Montgomery County Public School’s auditing group first identified the problem with its Department of Transportation’s use of purchase cards. The school district then hired professional forensic auditors, according to a school spokesperson. “It was because...
mymcmedia.org
Connecticut Avenue Closure Set for January
Parts of Connecticut Avenue will be closed “on or about” Jan. 13 from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. in order to make way for the new Capital Crescent Trail pedestrian bridge,. Residents will be able to use a detour route during the closure and can also expect single-lane closures to occur the week before from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Crash on Old Columbia Pike Thursday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a crash on the 13700 block of Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville at approximately 1pm, according to MCFRS Lieutenant Franco Martinez. According to Martinez a person was extracted fro the vehicle, but there is no word on any possible injuries.
4 men arrested in Montgomery County murder
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Thursday that four people face charges for killing a man whose body was found in a wooded area in Piney Branch on Nov. 9. Officers were in the 100 block of Colony Rd. shortly before 4 a.m. that day after they […]
mymcmedia.org
MCPS Announce 2-Hour Delayed Opening Thursday
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) announced Wednesday evening that schools including the MCPS Virtual Academy will open two hours late Thursday due to “anticipated emergency weather conditions.” They added that bus service will be provided on a two-hour delayed scheduled.
