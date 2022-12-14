Read full article on original website
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
$2,900 per month could hit million of Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
Payment worth of $2,900 per month could come for PennsylvaniaPhoto byPepi Stojanovski/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Crypto Ponzi Schemes Forcount and IcomTech Charged with Fraud
Law enforcement agencies in the United States are continuously busting fraudulent cryptocurrency schemes. On Wednesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC ) brought charges against four promoters of the Forcount Trader Systems, a fraudulent crypto pyramid scheme, for violating the anti-fraud and registration provisions. The Department of Justice brought separate...
Central Banks to Enforce Standard on Banks’ Exposure to Crypto in 2025
The Group of Central Bank Governors and Head of Supervision (GHOS) of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has endorsed a global prudential standard for banks’ exposure to crypto assets. The Group has also decided on January 1, 2025, as the implementation date for the standard. The standard was...
OneCoin Co-Founder Karl Greenwood Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud
Karl Greenwood, the Co-Founder of OneCoin, the multi-billion dollar cryptocurrency pyramid scheme, has pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud and money laundering in connection with his role in the fraudulent crypto project. The counts before him carry a maximum potential sentence of 20 years each, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Friday.
BaFin President Seeks Global Crypto Regulation
Germany, the largest economy in Europe, is seeking global crypto regulation amid market turmoils and fraud. Mark Branson, the President of the country's financial market regulator, BaFin, recently voiced his opinion on the necessity of crypto regulations in Germany and globally. BaFin President Casts Doubt on Self Crypto Regulation. As...
ITI Capital Exits Retail Business Amid Revenue Collapse
ITI Capital, an FCA-regulated multi-asset brokerage firm, published its financials for fiscal 2021, ending on 31 December. It reported about £3.32 million in turnover, a year-over-year decline of 43 percent. This figure came only from the company's primary operations and excluded other income, which is an additional £2.1 million compared to the previous year's £503,117.
CySEC Reaches New €100k Settlement with BCM Begin Capital Markets
BCM Begin Captial Markets, a forex and CFD broker, has paid €100k to the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) for possible violation of Cyprus’ Investment Services and Activities and Regulated Markets Law of 2007. CySEC announced the payment by the Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) on Friday, noting...
Inside Invast Global's GMO-Z.com Trade UK Acquisition
Following the announcement of their plans to acquire GMO Financial Holdings owned GMO-Z.com Trade UK Limited, the Invast Global team were in London to attend the 10th anniversary of the Finance Magnates London Summit. Finance Magnates sat down with Chief Executive Officer Gavin White and Chief Commercial Officer James Alexander...
New York Regulator Mandates Crypto Permission for Banks
The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has published guidance that requires banking firms under the State of New York to seek advance permission from it before they or their authorized third-party agents engage in cryptocurrency-related activities. According to the state financial regulator, the rule also extends to the...
Swissquote Adds ESG Information on Offered Stocks
Environmental, social and governance, popularly known as ESG, has become a priority in backing companies, including investments in them by companies such as Swissquote. Thus, trading platforms are adding support to include ESG data on their platforms. Swissquote Offering ESG Information. In addition, Swissquote jumped onto the ESG bandwagon and...
Global Stock Markets Decline After Another Fed Rate Hike
The Federal Reserve has increased interest rates by 0.50%, bringing the fund rate to a 15-year high as expected by the market. Investors were specifically looking for guidance from the regulator’s Chairman, Jerome Powells, regarding future interest rates, inflation and the economic outlook. In response to the event, the US Dollar, Gold and global assets saw higher levels of volatility.
ICE Expands Its Access Centers in Japan and China
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), a major operator of global exchanges and clearing houses, has announced its Global Network expansion in the APAC region, opening new access centers in Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Shanghai. According to the press release on Thursday, the move comes in the wake of important investments in the...
Saxo Bank's Reveals its Outrageous Predictions for 2023
Saxo Bank has released its ten 'Outrageous Predictions' again, this time for 2023. As the name suggests, the predictions are pretty 'outrageous': it predicted the resignation of the French President, the skyrocketing of Gold prices to $3,000, an 'UnBrexit' referendum in the UK, and fixing USDJPY at 200, among others.
CLS’ FX ADV Drops -2% to $1.9trn in November, Rises 4% YoY
Average daily traded volumes (ADTV) on Continuous Linked Settlement (CLS), a New York-headquartered provider of settlement and aggregation services for the forex industry, decreased by -2% to $1.89 trillion in November 2022. However, year-over-year (YoY), the daily average improved by 4% last month, which is up from $1.81 trillion in the same period last year.
Hong Kong’s First Crypto Futures EFTs Raise $73.6M Ahead of Launch
CSOP Asset Management, an investment advisor based in Hong Kong, will launch Bitcoin and Ether futures exchange-traded funds (ETS) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday. However, ahead of their debut, the ETFs have raised a combined $73.6 million, with the Bitcoin futures ETF alone accounting for $53.9 million, Reuters reports.
CFTC Charges Glen Point Capital for FX Market Manipulation
On Thursday, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC ) in the U.S. filed a civil enforcement action against two Glen Point Capital entities and Neil Phillips, their Co-Founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer, for market manipulation to trigger the payout of two binary options contracts. Along with the preliminary charges, the...
