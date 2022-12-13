ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WMTW

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Maine hit-and-run

Police in Portland were looking for a driver they said hit a pedestrian on Wednesday and then drove off. Police said a 41-year-old man was crossing the street at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Taft Avenue at about 8:40 Wednesday evening when he was hit. He was taken to Maine Medical Center with what police called serious injuries.
PORTLAND, ME
coast931.com

Lewiston murder suspect arrested by police

Police have arrested a man accused in the shooting death of his 25-year-old girlfriend in Lewiston. Police began their search for 40-year-old Eddie Massie after he allegedly gunned down Lacresha Howard in her Pierce Street apartment Sunday night. A press release from state police said Massie was arrested shortly after...
LEWISTON, ME
B98.5

TSA Discover Homemade Gun During Search At Maine Airport

Just like Santa, this is the busiest time of the year for our TSA security workers. Between a few days before Thanksgiving and a few days after New Years, they are slammed. Not only are they dealing with people who are traveling for work, they are dealing with millions more (nationwide) who are traveling to spend the Holidays with family.
PORTLAND, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Man Found Dead in Dover, New Hampshire, Park

A body found in Dover's Henry Law Park late Wednesday afternoon is not considered to be suspicious. Dover Police Capt. Mark Nadeau told Seacoast Current police were called to an area behind the Dover Children's Museum and the Cocheco River for a medical emergency around 4:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a deceased man in his 20s.
DOVER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Rochester, New Hampshire, Man Dead After Being Thrown From Jeep

The driver of a Jeep Wrangler was killed when he was ejected during a rollover in Rochester Thursday night. Rochester Police said the Jeep went off Estes Road between Dry Hill Road and Gear Road around 9 p.m. The driver, a 24-year-old Rochester man, was pronounced dead at the crash scene. There were no passengers in the vehicle.
ROCHESTER, NH
WMTW

Casco man killed in fiery Oxford County crash

OTISFIELD, Maine — The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says a man from Casco died Wednesday night when he crashed into a tree in his hometown. Police said Kenneth Haviland, 43 of Casco was speeding on Forrest Edwards Rd. just before 8 p.m. when he failed to stop at the intersection with Powhattan Rd. and went into the woods. Police said his Jeep rolled over and then caught fire.
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Westbrook holiday lights wow out-of-towners

WESTBROOK, Maine — In the long, dark winter nights in Maine shine the City of Westbrook's holiday lights in Riverbank Park and Main Street. The city increased its budget for these lights since the pandemic: $25,000 in 2020; $50,000 in 2021, and $75,000 in 2022, according to Mayor Michael Foley. City public services staff said there is a reason behind the spending.
WESTBROOK, ME
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Slippery Roads, Power Outages Possible as Storm Continues

Friday’s storm continues to intensify, bringing areas of rain, wet snow and gusty wind depending on your location. The rain/snow line has set up essentially from around Rochester, New Hampshire, southwest to Gardner, Massachusetts, and Northampton to the southwest corner of the Commonwealth. Snow totals and rain expectations. Near...
ROCHESTER, NH
92 Moose

Portland, Maine, Boat Parade of Magical Holiday Lights is Back for 2022

During holidays in the spring, summer, and fall, you can almost guarantee that there will be a parade to celebrate the festive occasions. Streets get closed off and people come out in droves, ready to have a good time. But what about winter? There's plenty of reasons to celebrate, but weather makes it tricky to parade in the streets. Instead of the streets, Portland, Maine, plans to take their Christmas parade to the water in a magical Festival of Lights.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Heavy, wet snow could make clean up tough in Maine

SANFORD, Maine — Snow came down at a steady pace in Sanford Friday afternoon. Roads were treated, but the intensity of the snow meant the pavement quickly became covered again. The heavy, wet flakes essentially made a paste on everything from tree limbs to powerlines. It also makes it...
SANFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mainers ready for first significant snowfall of the season

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's first notable snowfall of the season is on its way and folks are getting ready for everything Friday has to bring. "Its been busy," said Maine Hardware president Rick Tucker. "We're seeing a lot of people picking up calcium, rock salt, shovels, and snow blowers, everything that they need to get ready and, hopefully, be safe tomorrow and the next day.”
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine's white Christmas chances increasing big time

PORTLAND, Maine — With our weather pattern now flexing its muscle and pumping out some notable storm systems, we are now getting in the range where we can at least start to gauge what the Christmas timeframe may look like. Let's first dive into a historical probability (based on 1991-2020 data) of a white Christmas in Portland. A coating of snow puts us at about a 60 percent chance, while an inch of snow brings us down to a 37 percent chance, and at the higher end of the total list a 7 percent chance of 12 inches of snow on Christmas Day.
PORTLAND, ME

