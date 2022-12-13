Read full article on original website
TSA Discover Homemade Gun During Search At Maine Airport
Just like Santa, this is the busiest time of the year for our TSA security workers. Between a few days before Thanksgiving and a few days after New Years, they are slammed. Not only are they dealing with people who are traveling for work, they are dealing with millions more (nationwide) who are traveling to spend the Holidays with family.
Man Found Dead in Dover, New Hampshire, Park
A body found in Dover's Henry Law Park late Wednesday afternoon is not considered to be suspicious. Dover Police Capt. Mark Nadeau told Seacoast Current police were called to an area behind the Dover Children's Museum and the Cocheco River for a medical emergency around 4:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a deceased man in his 20s.
Rochester, New Hampshire, Man Dead After Being Thrown From Jeep
The driver of a Jeep Wrangler was killed when he was ejected during a rollover in Rochester Thursday night. Rochester Police said the Jeep went off Estes Road between Dry Hill Road and Gear Road around 9 p.m. The driver, a 24-year-old Rochester man, was pronounced dead at the crash scene. There were no passengers in the vehicle.
WMTW
Casco man killed in fiery Oxford County crash
OTISFIELD, Maine — The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says a man from Casco died Wednesday night when he crashed into a tree in his hometown. Police said Kenneth Haviland, 43 of Casco was speeding on Forrest Edwards Rd. just before 8 p.m. when he failed to stop at the intersection with Powhattan Rd. and went into the woods. Police said his Jeep rolled over and then caught fire.
Westbrook holiday lights wow out-of-towners
WESTBROOK, Maine — In the long, dark winter nights in Maine shine the City of Westbrook's holiday lights in Riverbank Park and Main Street. The city increased its budget for these lights since the pandemic: $25,000 in 2020; $50,000 in 2021, and $75,000 in 2022, according to Mayor Michael Foley. City public services staff said there is a reason behind the spending.
Can You go Out to Eat in the Old Port in Portland, Maine, for Less than $30?
I don’t know if prices have truly skyrocketed beyond comprehension, if new places are just opening up outside of my budget, or if I’m just now realizing how expensive Portland is. The other night I wanted to grab something to eat with friends before we frolicked off into...
newscentermaine.com
Noon update on statewide nor'easter
Much of the state is seeing its first significant storm of the season. Here's what the storm looks like at noon in Portland.
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Slippery Roads, Power Outages Possible as Storm Continues
Friday’s storm continues to intensify, bringing areas of rain, wet snow and gusty wind depending on your location. The rain/snow line has set up essentially from around Rochester, New Hampshire, southwest to Gardner, Massachusetts, and Northampton to the southwest corner of the Commonwealth. Snow totals and rain expectations. Near...
Central Maine Delivery Driver Takes Xmas Decorating To The Next Level
Last night my wife, Nelly and I decided to order a pizza because we were gassed (tired). It's exhausting being an adult and we didn't want to cook. So, I jumped on my Domino's App and placed my order in two clicks. I am not sponsoring them, but it is so easy to order a pizza.
Portland, Maine, Boat Parade of Magical Holiday Lights is Back for 2022
During holidays in the spring, summer, and fall, you can almost guarantee that there will be a parade to celebrate the festive occasions. Streets get closed off and people come out in droves, ready to have a good time. But what about winter? There's plenty of reasons to celebrate, but weather makes it tricky to parade in the streets. Instead of the streets, Portland, Maine, plans to take their Christmas parade to the water in a magical Festival of Lights.
newscentermaine.com
Nor'easter causes flight delays and cancellations
By noon Friday, several delays and cancellations were listed at Bangor International Airport. Delays were reported at the Portland Jetport, but no cancellations yet.
WMTW
Heavy, wet snow could make clean up tough in Maine
SANFORD, Maine — Snow came down at a steady pace in Sanford Friday afternoon. Roads were treated, but the intensity of the snow meant the pavement quickly became covered again. The heavy, wet flakes essentially made a paste on everything from tree limbs to powerlines. It also makes it...
Mainers ready for first significant snowfall of the season
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's first notable snowfall of the season is on its way and folks are getting ready for everything Friday has to bring. "Its been busy," said Maine Hardware president Rick Tucker. "We're seeing a lot of people picking up calcium, rock salt, shovels, and snow blowers, everything that they need to get ready and, hopefully, be safe tomorrow and the next day.”
WMTW
Maine's white Christmas chances increasing big time
PORTLAND, Maine — With our weather pattern now flexing its muscle and pumping out some notable storm systems, we are now getting in the range where we can at least start to gauge what the Christmas timeframe may look like. Let's first dive into a historical probability (based on 1991-2020 data) of a white Christmas in Portland. A coating of snow puts us at about a 60 percent chance, while an inch of snow brings us down to a 37 percent chance, and at the higher end of the total list a 7 percent chance of 12 inches of snow on Christmas Day.
