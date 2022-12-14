Effective: 2022-12-17 20:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 17:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 815 AM CST. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Attala and Holmes Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Several thousand acres of agricultural and lowland become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Saturday the stage was 17.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CST Saturday was 17.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.6 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Big Black River West 15.0 17.6 Sat 7 pm CST 16.1 11.2 8.0

ATTALA COUNTY, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO