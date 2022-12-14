Read full article on original website
Four Warriors in Double-Figures Lead Rochester Past Centralia
Centralia: Vallejo 18, Ballard 18, Wasson 4, Daarud 4, Sprague 3. Rochester: B. O’Connor 16, Robbins 16, Payne 13, Rotter 13, A. Rodriguez 6, J. O’Connor 3, Rodeheaver 2, Nelson 2. The Rochester boys basketball team earned its first win of the winter Wednesday, taking down Centralia 71-47...
Thunderbirds Hold On Late for Win to Open Hardwood Invite
The Tumwater opened its run at one of the premier winter tournaments in the state with a non-league win Saturday, gritting out a 62-59 win over 1A Kings at the Hardwood Invite at Garfield High School in Seattle. Andrew Collins led the T-Birds with 15 points, and Luke Brewer added...
Mules Blast Past Cardinals
Winlock: Geehan 1, Kelly 2, Cardenas 2, Garcia 3, Peppers 6. Wahkiakum: McKinley 11, Abdul-Kariem 5, LaFever 7, Kerstetter 21, Niemeyer 17. Having a hard time keeping up with the defending league champions, the Winlock girls basketball team fell on the road in Cathlamet to Wahkiakum Friday night, 61-14. The...
Mountaineers Too Much for Riverhawks
Trailing by two after one quarter, the Rainier girls basketball team flipped the switch and outscored Toledo, 36-10 through the final three frames to win, 43-19, Friday night in Toledo. They were rough for us,” Riverhawks coach Randy Wood said of the last three quarters. “(Angelica) Askey got loose...
Phelps, Carper Lead Pe Ell Comeback over MMK
Mary M Knight: Fletcher 13, Morris 10, Lohman 8, Reeves 2, Ziegler 2. Pe Ell: Carper 19, Phelps 9, Zock 7, King 5, Coleman 4, Engel 4. Whatever the spark was for the Pe Ell girls basketball team’s offense, it was sitting in the locker room. After managing just 14 points in the first 16 minutes of play, the Trojans found their groove and took off Friday, coming from behind to beat Mary M. Knight 48-35.
Winlock Comes Back to Beat Owls
Mary M Knight: Fletcher 8, Reeves 7, Lohman 2, Morris 10. Winlock: Geehan 2, Kelly 15, Gil 2, Garcia 9, Peppers 11. Turning on the jets in the second half, the Winlock girls basketball team needed every bucket it got late in a 39-27 win over Mary M Knight Saturday afternoon in a non-league matchup.
Loggers Drop Game to Ducks
Onalaska: Rushton 5, Underhill 7, Russon 6, C. McGraw 5, R. McGraw 4, Zandell 2. Having a tough night shooting, the Onalaska boys basketball team fell to Toutle Lake on the road Thursday night, 77-29. The Loggers were outscored 24-5 in the first quarter, and the Ducks never looked back...
Cardinals Thrash Owls
Mary M Knight: Walters 2, Morris 5, Camacno 2, Tupper 2. Winlock: Scofield 3, Cline 7, Svenson 5, Sickles 17, Patching 9, Ruiz 4, Allman 5, Thapa 4, Solorio 11. Paced by a dominant defensive showing, the Winlock boys basketball team crushed Mary M Knight at home Saturday afternoon, 65-11, in non-league action.
T-Wolves Stay Unbeaten in League Play, Throttle Chinooks in Morton
MORTON — Thursday night’s matchup against the defending 2B District 4 champion didn’t look quite like the last time the Morton-White Pass boys basketball team played Kalama, with the Timberwolves emerging victorious in Morton, 91-39 in league action. Improving to a perfect 4-0 in league play, MWP...
A Look Back in Time: Centralia Bank Seeks to Head Off Bank Run Amid the Great Depression in 1932
The First Farmers-Merchants Bank and Trust Company in Centralia apparently persuaded nearly all of its depositors to sign an agreement it believed would protect the bank’s solvency, The Chronicle reported on Saturday, Dec. 17, 1932. The plan followed the passage of a resolution by the Centralia City Commission two...
Bob Mohrbacher Commentary: It Was a Very Good Year for Centralia College
December lends itself to taking stock of the year and reflecting on accomplishments. It’s an opportunity to pause and breathe before jumping into the next goals and challenges. At Centralia College, we’ve accomplished so much in 2022 and it’s important to take a few moments to celebrate how far we’ve come.
In Loving Memory of Arlene Freitag: 1936-2022
Fifty-one year resident of Chehalis, Washington, Arlene Bottorff Freitag passed away of natural causes on Dec. 6, 2022, in Centralia, Washington. She was born June 11, 1936, to Robert and Karen Bottorff in Longview, Washington. Arlene graduated from Longview’s R.A. Long High School and attended Longview Community College where she...
Chehalis Council Amends Water Rights Agreement With Centralia, TransAlta
The Chehalis City Council on Monday approved an addendum to the City of Centralia’s purchase and sale agreement with TransAlta for water rights, adding the City of Chehalis as an owner. That addendum went along with an amendment to the regional water supply agreement between the two cities that...
In Loving Memory of Dianne Fletcher: 1936-2022
Dianne Lee Fletcher, age 86, of Chehalis, Washington passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Dianne was born July 18, 1936. She graduated from W.F. West High School in 1954, and went on to attend Centralia College, earning a degree in electronics. She married the love of her life, Douglas E. Fletcher, on Oct. 19, 1956.
Students Gain ‘Transformation’ in First Lewis County Business Week Since 2019
Handshakes were offered, new products presented, scouting salespeople grabbed the attention of investors and dollars changed hands — in a room full of 16-year-olds. Lewis County’s first Business Week since 2019 was held this week at the Northwest Sports Hub in Centralia thanks to nonprofit Kiddin’ Around with sponsorship by the Cowlitz Indian Tribe and the Economic Alliance of Lewis County.
Lewis County-Based Adventure Medics Provides Emergency Care in Hard-to-Reach Places in Washington
ATVs, four-wheel-drive and chain saws aren’t typically associated with emergency medical response, but when someone is injured in a place that’s difficult to reach or is blocked off by fallen trees, first responders need a way to safely treat and transport the patient. That’s where Adventure Medics comes...
Death Notice: Dec. 17, 2022
• CHARLES WILLIAM COOK, 64, Rochester, died Dec. 11. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
One Person Injured in Collision With Logging Truck in Grays Harbor County on Thursday
One person was transported to a hospital with injuries after a logging truck struck a passenger car that was turning left on U.S. Highway 12 south of Elma Thursday morning. Both vehicles were traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 12 when, at mile marker 30, the passenger car slowed to make a left turn and was struck by the logging truck, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).
YMCA Seeks Court Action Against Lewis County After Land Use Decision
Earlier this fall, the YMCA of Greater Seattle needed the Lewis County commissioners to approve a rezone of about 500 acres of forest resource land north of Mineral Lake as the next step in its quest to build the organization’s first new overnight youth camp in a century. But...
Lewis County Home Prices Fall in November as Real Estate Market Sees Seasonal Slowdown
Western Washington home prices declined from October to November as “holidays, inclement weather and various economic factors” prompted a reduction in real estate activity, according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service (Northwest MLS). However, while prices were down month-to-month, home prices rose from November 2021 to November 2022.
