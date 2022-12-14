Jeremy Scott is once again applying his over-the-top aesthetic to adidas‘ sneakers. For his latest collaboration with the footwear giant, the designer has reworked the Superstar silhouette, covering the sneaker in “Money.” With a white base on the soles, toe box, Three Stripes and heel, the kicks arrive with a teal hue across the upper. The design is highlighted with dollar bill motifs, which are branded with “In adidas We Trust.”

2 DAYS AGO