Take a Look at the Women’s Exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low "Bred Sail"
Black and red are clearly having a moment in fashion and Jordan Brand is taking note, spicing things up with a new iteration of the “Bred” Air Jordan Low. Arriving exclusively in women’s sizing, the sneaker features an overall black colorway with contrasting “Gym Red” accents and revives the spirit of 2018 staple.
This Air Jordan 1 Mid Is Dripping in "Strawberries and Cream"
The latest Air Jordan 1 Low silhouettes all shared in common muted hues and minimal colorways that blend in perfectly with the ongoing cold weather. Yet, in preparation for the warmer seasons to come, Nike has revealed a sneak peek at a womenswear exclusive, Air Jordan 1 Mid “Strawberries and Cream.”
Jeremy Scott Gives the adidas Originals Superstar a "Money" Makeover
Jeremy Scott is once again applying his over-the-top aesthetic to adidas‘ sneakers. For his latest collaboration with the footwear giant, the designer has reworked the Superstar silhouette, covering the sneaker in “Money.” With a white base on the soles, toe box, Three Stripes and heel, the kicks arrive with a teal hue across the upper. The design is highlighted with dollar bill motifs, which are branded with “In adidas We Trust.”
The Air Jordan 5 Receives a Varsity Treatment in "UNC" University Blue
After recently unveiling an exclusive new iteration of the Air Jordan 5 following a planet Mars motif, the Jordan Brand has revealed an upcoming college-themed version of the staple. Dubbed Air Jordan 5 “UNC,” the model arrives in a “University Blue” colorway, a nod to Michael Jordan’s alma mater, the...
