ringsidenews.com

Shawn Michaels Rewrote WWE NXT After Learning About Mandy Rose’s Extreme Subscription Content

Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most improved female pro wrestlers since she won the NXT Championship last year. Rose had carried the title for 413 days and defended it ten times. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose was released by WWE, and this brought an end to get flourishing career. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels rewrote this week’s NXT to get the title off Mandy Rose.
stillrealtous.com

Mandy Rose Makes First Comments Following WWE Release

It’s been quite the week for Mandy Rose as she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night and it was later reported that Rose had been released from WWE. WWE reportedly released Mandy Rose because of explicit photos she posted on her FaceTime page,...
ringsidenews.com

WWE Told Dolph Ziggler He Was Never Allowed To Wear Certain Ring Gear Again

Dolph Ziggler’s appearance has evolved over the course of his 18-year WWE career. Earlier in his career, the RAW Superstar wore snow leopard-themed gear during a match against his real-life friend John Morrison. Ziggler recently recalled being chastised backstage following a WWE match for his choice of attire. Dolph...
PWMania

Latest Backstage News on Mandy Rose’s WWE Release, Shawn Michaels’ Reaction to Content, More

Officials from WWE NXT reportedly met before Tuesday’s TV show to discuss Mandy Rose’s release. As PWMania.com previously reported, Rose was released by WWE this week, just hours after losing the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez in the NXT main event on Tuesday night, bringing her 413-day reign to an end. Rose was reportedly released by WWE because of the photos and videos she was posting to social membership platform FanTime, as officials felt they were in a difficult position due to the adult nature of the content, with the feeling that the content was outside the parameters of her WWE contract. The title change on Tuesday was a last-minute decision based on Rose’s release, rather than the original plan. You can read about Rose’s first post-release comments to fans, WWE’s prior knowledge of her FanTime domain, what Rose had been telling people in recent months about possibly getting in trouble for the content, and more by clicking here.
ringsidenews.com

Mandy Rose Increases Premium Content Subscription Price After WWE Release

Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE was a long-term thing, as she truly found herself in NXT, becoming a record-setting NXT Women’s Champion. Rose wanted respect for her name and she certainly got that, for the most part. Mandy Rose was fired by WWE recently and it ended up infuriating fans. Now that she is no longer part of WWE, Rose has increased the price of her subscription service.
bodyslam.net

MLW Fusion Results (12/15/22)

Major League Wrestling aired the latest episode of MLW Fustion on December 15. Matches were taped on September 18 from Space Event Center in Norcross, GA. The show aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results from the show below. – Star Roger def. Cosmos. – There...
NORCROSS, GA
bodyslam.net

List Of Producers From SmackDown This Week

This week’s edition of SmackDown was an action packed edition with multiple championship matches and a horror filled reveal. As ever, Fightful Select have provided the full list of producers from this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. A notable inclusion is Road Dogg, who is a former match agent. He produced LA Knight and Bray Wyatt’s segment on the show.
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Director Of Longtime Creative Warns Fans Not To Miss Smackdown This Week

A key member of WWE’s creative team has issued a bit of a warning about how fans shouldn’t miss Smackdown this week. The Friday, December 16th episode of WWE Smackdown is being built around the return of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The “Tribal Chief” Reigns hasn’t appeared on WWE television since he led The Bloodline to victory at Survivor Series in the Men’s WarGames match in the main event.
webisjericho.com

Naomi Reportedly “Has To Make A Decision”

WWE suspended both Naomi and Sasha Banks after they walked out on the promotion due to being unhappy with their creative during the May 15th episode of Raw. And while there is likely much more to the situation than simply feeling their tag team was underutilized, as neither has commented yet, many questions remain unanswered. However, with Banks set to work for New Japan, fans have been wondering what the future holds for Naomi, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reporting that she “has to make a decision” regarding her career.
FLORIDA STATE
bodyslam.net

Former NXT Name To Make IMPACT Wrestling Debut

Austin Grey is on his way to IMPACT Wrestling. Following his WWE release, Grey went back to his old name, Anthony Greene. He also worked in Evolve and other indie promotions. Fans wondered whether he would ever debut in a major promotion. According to a report by PW Insider, Anthony...
FLORIDA STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling Legend Says If AEW Doesn't Sign Mandy Rose, Impact Will

Mandy Rose's unexpected release from WWE continues to be a hot topic. While many continue to debate whether it was the correct call by WWE and what could have been, the "Busted Open Radio" crew is thinking about what could be for the former "NXT" Women's Champion. On today's episode,...
bodyslam.net

Lineup For 12/23 SmackDown Revealed

Championships and Contenders galore. Next Week’s SmackDown is being taped in Chicago, IL and we have the lineup for you. As announced, Hit Row will challenge The Usos for the Tag Team Championships. Plus, there will be a women’s gauntlet match to determine a new number one contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. You can see the full lineup for the show below.
CHICAGO, IL
ringsidenews.com

WWE SmackDown Superstar Planning In-Ring Return Very Soon

WWE has a few Superstars who are out of commission for one reason or another. As it turns out, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns are out with the same eardrum injury. We’re not sure how the Tribal Chief is doing, but the Scottish Warrior is getting ready for his return to the ring.
bodyslam.net

AEW Rampage Viewership Sees Slight Increase This Week

The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage. Alfred Konuwa reports that the December 16th episode of AEW Rampage pulled a fast national viewership number of 447,000, with 185k in the 18 to 49 demographic. The overall viewership is down 22% from last year’s number.
bodyslam.net

Demand Lucha A Very Merry Lucha Christmas Results (12/15/22)

Demand Lucha held its A Very Merry Lucha Christmas event on December 15 from Parkdale Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results below. – Demand Royal Canadian Tag Team Championship: Los Medicos (Medico One & Medico Two) (w/ Dr. Zoknov) (c)...

