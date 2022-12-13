Read full article on original website
Related
This Popular Bucks County Restaurant is Being Featured on Andrew Zimmern’s “Family Dinner” Show
A famous chef brought his television show to the Newtown restaurant. One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries is being featured on a major televisions show, hosted by one of cooking’s biggest names. Jeff Werner wrote about the restaurant for the Newtown Patch. Vecchia Osteria by Pasquale, an...
Santa Claus Will Be Visiting a Bucks County Borough This Week. Read to Learn When and Where
Santa Claus is scheduling a trip to Bucks County this week, and local law enforcement will be assisting him through his journey. The Tullytown Borough Police Department has announced that Santa will be visiting the area on Dec. 16 at 5:30 PM. Kris Kringle himself will visit the area on a series of stops to greet children and adults alike.
The Holiday Light Tour is back at this Pa. city and it’s BYOB
Founding Footsteps, part of the Philadelphia tour company, is celebrating the holiday season with the annual Holiday Light Tour. Guests can take a ride via the Jolly Trolley for a tour through Philly’s iconic neighborhoods with holiday lights. And not only that, but the tour is BYOB. That’s right...
knightcrier.org
The Holiday Season at North Penn High School
The holiday season is recognized as “the most wonderful time of the year,” but what exactly makes it so wonderful? The different holidays have unique traditions that fill people with joy and make these cold months feel a lot warmer. One of North Penn’s many gifts is its diversity; during the holiday season, we can appreciate the different cultures and religions that come to make up our community and educate others on the different ways to celebrate in December.
NBC Philadelphia
Restaurant Week to Return to Center City. Which Spots Are Taking Part?
The new year is just around the corner and so is Center City District Restaurant Week. The Center City District announced in a news release Monday the return of the beloved restaurant week happening Jan.15 through Jan. 28, 2023, offering meal deals from restaurants across the city. More than 60...
glensidelocal.com
Renato’s Pizzaria to open this Friday in Glenside
Renato’s Pizzaria is opening for business this Friday. The new restaurant is located at 2601 Jenkintown Road, the former site of KNJ Pizza and Hana’s Kitchen & Pizzaria. Renato Estrada, a name familiar to many area residents, is the owner. He took over head chef responsibilities at Jerzee’s in 2009, and helped the sports bar establish a popular food presence around town.
Winter Foodies Should Check Out Glen Mills for Food and Scenery
A group enjoys a night by the fire at the Inn at Grace WineryPhoto byThe Inn at Grace Winery. This winter food day trip promises coziness and winter comfort foods in Glen Mills, a place where you’ll feel like you’re on a Hallmark Movie set, writes Maddy Switzer-Lammie for Philadelphia Magazine.
‘Resilience and Beauty of Our Community’: Thousands Gather in Phoenixville for Firebird Festival
This year's Firebird before it was burned.Photo byVirginia Lindak, The Daily Local News. Thousands of people from all over the region gathered in Phoenixville on Saturday to watch the famous Firebird go up in an enormous fiery blaze, writes Virginia Lindak for The Daily Local News.
phillygrub.blog
Cake & Joe Celebrating 2nd Birthday with Free Cakes
Cake & Joe, Sarah Qi and Trista Tang’s specialty coffee and dessert destination in Philadelphia’s Pennsport neighborhood, is approaching its second anniversary, and will be celebrating with a few promotions and a giveaway during the weekend of December 16th at the restaurant, which is located at 1401 E. Moyamensing Avenue.
glensidelocal.com
Roling’s Bakery segment from FOX 29’s “Kelly Drives”
Roling’s Bakery in Elkins Park was recently featured on FOX 29’s “Kelly Drives”. For those who missed the on-air showings, you can check out the four-minute video of Bob Kelly interviewing owner Israel Roling about his kosher goods, the bakery’s origins, and a freshly-baked sample (which includes a happy dance by Kelly).
Ardmore’s New Luxury Nail Salon Has Thirst for Adventure
Looking for the perfect stay-cation activity? Ardmore’s Resort Nails transports clients to the travel destination of their dreams with location-inspired spa packages. The nail salon, which opened its doors Monday, will also be the first in the area to offer press-on services, writes Laura Brzyski for Philadelphia Magazine. The...
Phillymag.com
Three Winter Food Day Trips Within 90 Minutes of Philly
Where to go on a winter Saturday when eating, drinking, and ogling holiday lights are your top priorities. There are lots of ways to access the holiday spirit in Philly — you could check out a decked-out bar, stroll down South 13th Street, or go to Dilworth Park. But to unlock the purest expression of winter coziness, getting out of the city is a must. Here are three afternoon itineraries for destinations within 90 minutes of Philly. These wineries, walking areas, and pubs aren’t too far from the city, but they’ll essentially transport you to a Hallmark movie set.
Malvern 7-Year-Old Already Finding Her Place on Big Screen
Despite being just seven years old, Malvern’s Rose Decker is already leaving her mark on the big screen with her roles in Nanny and Mare of Easttown, writes Kim Douglas for Main Line Today. Decker got her start as a baby, when her photo was selected as the winner...
mainlinetoday.com
Your Guide to the Main Line’s Luxury Apartment Communities
Luxury apartments abound around the Main Line. Photo courtesy of Ashbridge Exton. The luxury rental market continues to thrive across the Philadelphia suburbs. Our guide will help you find the perfect place to call home. The Airdrie at Paoli Station. 9 E Central Ave, Paoli, (610) 890-3700. Arlo Apartment Homes.
I Wanted To Find Out If This Was Best Sandwich In America
On my quick weekend trip to Philadelphia, I wanted to try some of the local food. More importantly, I wanted to try what some call the best sandwich in America. I’m sure that some people think I’m about to visit the corner of Philly Cheesesteaks. But I’d bet that those people would be surprised to learn that the cheesesteak isn’t even the best sandwich Philadelphia has to offer. If you want a real Philadelphia classic, you’ll need to find a roast pork sandwich.
Glenside Pub Crawl, Sidelined by Other Priorities in 2016, Returns
Prosit! After a long hiatus, the Glenside Pub Crawl shows signs of a Dec. 2022 revival. Chuck Dougherty’s idea for a mobile party that would travel from one Glenside watering hole to another started small. But over the outing’s ensuing 20 years, it surged in popularity and gained an official title: the Glenside Pub Crawl. Dougherty’s familial responsibilities eventually made it unsustainable. But, as reported by Ryan Genova in the Glenside Local, it’s coming back for Dec. 2022.
billypenn.com
Remote workers fuel Center City surge; Tierra Whack shows local love; Launching 1,000 mid-priced homes | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Foot traffic in Center City is nearing pre-pandemic levels — and it’s not necessarily because of return-to-office mandates. If they can afford...
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
Phillymag.com
On the Market: Live/Work Loft Condo in Callowhill
This truly unique residence atop a former factory gets loads of light through factory-style windows in its walls and its ceiling. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Up in Callowhill — or Spring Arts, or the Eraserhood, or whatever...
Best Dining Destinations in Montco, According to PhillyBite
Montgomery County has a variety of delicious dining options for both tourists and residents. From Italian to seafood, PhillyBite Magazine cited the best destinations for foodies in the region.
Comments / 0