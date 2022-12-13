ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

knightcrier.org

The Holiday Season at North Penn High School

The holiday season is recognized as “the most wonderful time of the year,” but what exactly makes it so wonderful? The different holidays have unique traditions that fill people with joy and make these cold months feel a lot warmer. One of North Penn’s many gifts is its diversity; during the holiday season, we can appreciate the different cultures and religions that come to make up our community and educate others on the different ways to celebrate in December.
LANSDALE, PA
glensidelocal.com

Renato’s Pizzaria to open this Friday in Glenside

Renato’s Pizzaria is opening for business this Friday. The new restaurant is located at 2601 Jenkintown Road, the former site of KNJ Pizza and Hana’s Kitchen & Pizzaria. Renato Estrada, a name familiar to many area residents, is the owner. He took over head chef responsibilities at Jerzee’s in 2009, and helped the sports bar establish a popular food presence around town.
GLENSIDE, PA
phillygrub.blog

Cake & Joe Celebrating 2nd Birthday with Free Cakes

Cake & Joe, Sarah Qi and Trista Tang’s specialty coffee and dessert destination in Philadelphia’s Pennsport neighborhood, is approaching its second anniversary, and will be celebrating with a few promotions and a giveaway during the weekend of December 16th at the restaurant, which is located at 1401 E. Moyamensing Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

Roling’s Bakery segment from FOX 29’s “Kelly Drives”

Roling’s Bakery in Elkins Park was recently featured on FOX 29’s “Kelly Drives”. For those who missed the on-air showings, you can check out the four-minute video of Bob Kelly interviewing owner Israel Roling about his kosher goods, the bakery’s origins, and a freshly-baked sample (which includes a happy dance by Kelly).
ELKINS PARK, PA
MONTCO.Today

Ardmore’s New Luxury Nail Salon Has Thirst for Adventure

Looking for the perfect stay-cation activity? Ardmore’s Resort Nails transports clients to the travel destination of their dreams with location-inspired spa packages. The nail salon, which opened its doors Monday, will also be the first in the area to offer press-on services, writes Laura Brzyski for Philadelphia Magazine. The...
ARDMORE, PA
Phillymag.com

Three Winter Food Day Trips Within 90 Minutes of Philly

Where to go on a winter Saturday when eating, drinking, and ogling holiday lights are your top priorities. There are lots of ways to access the holiday spirit in Philly — you could check out a decked-out bar, stroll down South 13th Street, or go to Dilworth Park. But to unlock the purest expression of winter coziness, getting out of the city is a must. Here are three afternoon itineraries for destinations within 90 minutes of Philly. These wineries, walking areas, and pubs aren’t too far from the city, but they’ll essentially transport you to a Hallmark movie set.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Your Guide to the Main Line’s Luxury Apartment Communities

Luxury apartments abound around the Main Line. Photo courtesy of Ashbridge Exton. The luxury rental market continues to thrive across the Philadelphia suburbs. Our guide will help you find the perfect place to call home. The Airdrie at Paoli Station. 9 E Central Ave, Paoli, (610) 890-3700. Arlo Apartment Homes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BoardingArea

I Wanted To Find Out If This Was Best Sandwich In America

On my quick weekend trip to Philadelphia, I wanted to try some of the local food. More importantly, I wanted to try what some call the best sandwich in America. I’m sure that some people think I’m about to visit the corner of Philly Cheesesteaks. But I’d bet that those people would be surprised to learn that the cheesesteak isn’t even the best sandwich Philadelphia has to offer. If you want a real Philadelphia classic, you’ll need to find a roast pork sandwich.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Glenside Pub Crawl, Sidelined by Other Priorities in 2016, Returns

Prosit! After a long hiatus, the Glenside Pub Crawl shows signs of a Dec. 2022 revival. Chuck Dougherty’s idea for a mobile party that would travel from one Glenside watering hole to another started small. But over the outing’s ensuing 20 years, it surged in popularity and gained an official title: the Glenside Pub Crawl. Dougherty’s familial responsibilities eventually made it unsustainable. But, as reported by Ryan Genova in the Glenside Local, it’s coming back for Dec. 2022.
GLENSIDE, PA
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Live/Work Loft Condo in Callowhill

This truly unique residence atop a former factory gets loads of light through factory-style windows in its walls and its ceiling. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Up in Callowhill — or Spring Arts, or the Eraserhood, or whatever...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

