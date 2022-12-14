81/82 Group corporate chef Lanny Chin was awarded as Outstanding Chef of the Year at the Nevada Restaurant Association Culinary Excellence Awards on December 8 at TPC Summerlin. The award recognizes a chef in Nevada who has served as an inspiration to other food professionals, leads an exceptional restaurant kitchen and demonstrates community involvement. Chin has been instrumental in the company’s venues including restaurants Mas Por Favor and La Neta Cocina as well as bars and lounges at the Cosmopolitan and the Palms.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO