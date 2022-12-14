Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Set for Saturday Night Session at Inaugural Super 16 in Las Vegas
NORMAN – The defending national champion and No. 1-ranked Oklahoma women's gymnastics team will headline the Saturday night session at the inaugural Super 16 presented by Ozone inside the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Jan. 7, event organizers announced Friday. OU will face 2021 NCAA champion and No....
vegas24seven.com
Runnin’ Rebels Back At Home To Host San Francisco Saturday Afternoon
RUNNIN’ REBELS BACK AT HOME TO HOST SAN FRANCISCO SATURDAY AFTERNOON. UNLV men’s basketball is off to its best start to a season in 32 years; Will face Dons at 2 p.m. in first home game in 21 days. GameNotesvs San Francisco (PDF) | 2022-23 Schedule. Statistics (PDF)|...
news3lv.com
Desert Dogs prepare fans for Las Vegas debut
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The home opener of Las Vegas's newest professional franchise, the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, is approaching. The Desert Dogs held a special celebration inside Michelob Ultra Arena Thursday night. The celebrity ownership group including NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash, and...
news3lv.com
'Doritos After Dark' late-night dining launches in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Doritos' ghost kitchen menu is coming to Las Vegas. Those looking for a late-night snack can now share a classic bag of Doritos with its exclusive After Dark menu. The menu features globally inspired snacks ready for any time of the night. Doritos After Dark...
Chuy’s Appears to Be Headed to Las Vegas
The chain has almost 100 locations across the United States
news3lv.com
Have you been a Las Vegas local since 2008? If so, you might remember the snow
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Did you live in Las Vegas in 2008?. If you did, you might remember seeing some snow. On this day 14 years ago, Las Vegas and the surrounding desert became a winter wonderland thanks to a big snowstorm that swept across Southern Nevada. The official...
eopsports.com
PCLC spoils Desert Dogs’ home opener
Shawn Slaght, All Lacrosse All The Time – A Division of the Edge of Philly Sports Network. Playing the first-ever NLL lacrosse game at the Michelob Ultra Arena, the Panther City Lacrosse Club spoiled the Las Vegas Desert Dog’s home opener 9-3 on Friday night in Sin City.
cwlasvegas.com
Craft-mania return to Silverton in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Craft-mania returns to the Silverton this weekend!. Susi Engl from the LV Craft Shows joined us to share all of the details. Visit LVCraftShows.com to learn more.
Cheba Hut is coming to Henderson
Elevated Huts, Inc. is Cheba Hut Franchising’s largest Franchise Group and they have continued plans to expand across Nevada and Colorado
news3lv.com
Report: Bobby Petrino to join UNLV football coaching staff
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Missouri State head football coach Bobby Petrino is joining the UNLV Rebels coaching staff, according to a new report. He will serve as the offensive coordinator for head coach Barry Odom, ESPN's Chris Low reported Thursday morning. Petrino, 61, has spent the last three seasons...
news3lv.com
Bye bye Bally's: Horseshoe Las Vegas rebrand makes its debut
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Horseshoe Las Vegas is making its official debut. Caesars Entertainment said the rebranding of the former Bally's Las Vegas enters a "soft opening phase" on Thursday. That means guests will book their rooms online at "Horseshoe Las Vegas," the company said in an email to...
news3lv.com
High Roller set to be lit blue and white to celebrate beginning of Hanukkah
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hanukkah is right around the corner. To celebrate, the High Roller Observation Wheel will be lit blue and white on Dec. 18. The High Roller is located on the Las Vegas Strip at 3545 S Las Vegas Blvd. The wheel takes 30 minutes to complete...
Report: Petrino to Become OC at UNLV
The former Louisville and Arkansas coach is returning to the FBS ranks.
news3lv.com
Gaming regulators clear Mirage sale to Hard Rock
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — State gaming regulators have cleared the sale of The Mirage to Hard Rock International, the final regulatory hurdle for the billion-dollar transaction that will transform a cornerstone of the modern Las Vegas Strip. The Nevada Gaming Commission voted unanimously during a Friday special meeting to...
news3lv.com
Bruno Mars to host New Year's Rum Fiesta at Bellagio
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab a glass and join superstar Bruno Mars in kicking off the New Year in Las Vegas. Mars is bringing the hype with a New Year’s Eve Rum Fiesta at the Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio. His rum brand SelvaRey hosts the night with...
jammin1057.com
City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States
A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
81/82 Group corporate chef Lanny Chin was awarded as Outstanding Chef of the Year at the Nevada Restaurant Association Culinary Excellence Awards on December 8 at TPC Summerlin. The award recognizes a chef in Nevada who has served as an inspiration to other food professionals, leads an exceptional restaurant kitchen and demonstrates community involvement. Chin has been instrumental in the company’s venues including restaurants Mas Por Favor and La Neta Cocina as well as bars and lounges at the Cosmopolitan and the Palms.
news3lv.com
Open the Books looks at top receivers of federal grants in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're back to open the books, and this week we're focused on the top receivers of federal grants in Las Vegas. Open the Books founder Adam Andrzejewski joined us to discuss what he found.
Brew Festivus, ‘A Beer Fest for the Rest of Us’
Brew Festivus, a Nevada Craft Brewers Association (NCBA) event, was held Saturday, December 10, on...
news3lv.com
Nevada SPCA host ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ fee-waiving event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local animals are looking for a loving home this holiday season, and the Nevada SPCA is making the reunion easy for residents. The Nevada SPCA is teaming up with Findlay Toyota in hosting the upcoming ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event this Saturday, December 17.
Comments / 1