oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Set for Saturday Night Session at Inaugural Super 16 in Las Vegas

NORMAN – The defending national champion and No. 1-ranked Oklahoma women's gymnastics team will headline the Saturday night session at the inaugural Super 16 presented by Ozone inside the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Jan. 7, event organizers announced Friday. OU will face 2021 NCAA champion and No....
NORMAN, OK
news3lv.com

Desert Dogs prepare fans for Las Vegas debut

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The home opener of Las Vegas's newest professional franchise, the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, is approaching. The Desert Dogs held a special celebration inside Michelob Ultra Arena Thursday night. The celebrity ownership group including NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash, and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Doritos After Dark' late-night dining launches in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Doritos' ghost kitchen menu is coming to Las Vegas. Those looking for a late-night snack can now share a classic bag of Doritos with its exclusive After Dark menu. The menu features globally inspired snacks ready for any time of the night. Doritos After Dark...
LAS VEGAS, NV
eopsports.com

PCLC spoils Desert Dogs’ home opener

Shawn Slaght, All Lacrosse All The Time – A Division of the Edge of Philly Sports Network. Playing the first-ever NLL lacrosse game at the Michelob Ultra Arena, the Panther City Lacrosse Club spoiled the Las Vegas Desert Dog’s home opener 9-3 on Friday night in Sin City.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Report: Bobby Petrino to join UNLV football coaching staff

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Missouri State head football coach Bobby Petrino is joining the UNLV Rebels coaching staff, according to a new report. He will serve as the offensive coordinator for head coach Barry Odom, ESPN's Chris Low reported Thursday morning. Petrino, 61, has spent the last three seasons...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Bye bye Bally's: Horseshoe Las Vegas rebrand makes its debut

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Horseshoe Las Vegas is making its official debut. Caesars Entertainment said the rebranding of the former Bally's Las Vegas enters a "soft opening phase" on Thursday. That means guests will book their rooms online at "Horseshoe Las Vegas," the company said in an email to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Gaming regulators clear Mirage sale to Hard Rock

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — State gaming regulators have cleared the sale of The Mirage to Hard Rock International, the final regulatory hurdle for the billion-dollar transaction that will transform a cornerstone of the modern Las Vegas Strip. The Nevada Gaming Commission voted unanimously during a Friday special meeting to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Bruno Mars to host New Year's Rum Fiesta at Bellagio

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab a glass and join superstar Bruno Mars in kicking off the New Year in Las Vegas. Mars is bringing the hype with a New Year’s Eve Rum Fiesta at the Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio. His rum brand SelvaRey hosts the night with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States

A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
NEVADA STATE
Las Vegas Weekly

Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week

81/82 Group corporate chef Lanny Chin was awarded as Outstanding Chef of the Year at the Nevada Restaurant Association Culinary Excellence Awards on December 8 at TPC Summerlin. The award recognizes a chef in Nevada who has served as an inspiration to other food professionals, leads an exceptional restaurant kitchen and demonstrates community involvement. Chin has been instrumental in the company’s venues including restaurants Mas Por Favor and La Neta Cocina as well as bars and lounges at the Cosmopolitan and the Palms.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada SPCA host ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ fee-waiving event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local animals are looking for a loving home this holiday season, and the Nevada SPCA is making the reunion easy for residents. The Nevada SPCA is teaming up with Findlay Toyota in hosting the upcoming ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event this Saturday, December 17.
LAS VEGAS, NV

