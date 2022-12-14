Read full article on original website
WWE’s Plan For Cody Rhodes Return Reportedly Revealed
Cody Rhodes has been absent from Hell In A Cell due to a torn pectoral injury. Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in the brutal match, where he worked the contest despite his pectoral injury. Fans have been wondering what WWE will have planned for Rhodes once he comes back. While speaking...
WWE Tribute To The Troops Results (12/17/22)
WWE aired its Tribute To The Troops event on December 17 on FOX. The matches were taped on November 11 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. You can read the results for the show below. – Braun Strowman def. LA Knight. – Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Tamina...
WWE Legends Confirms Appearance For RAW 30th Anniversary Event
We know a name heading to RAW XXX. WWE will be holding the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW on January 23, 2023 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. WWE has not officially announced any names for the event, but, WWE legend Tatanka revealed on his Facebook that he’s been asked to appear on the 30th anniversary of Raw. He went on to thank fans for the support as well.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 13 Results (12/10/22)
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode thirteen of its show on December 10. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. You can read the full results for the episode below. – Robbie Rocket def. Kandi Krush. – Foxxy Fierce def. Ice Cold. – Penelope...
Mustafa Ali Was Allowed To Wrestle SmackDown Dark Match In Chicago Due To Family Being In Attendance
Mustafa Ali is known for being a resilient person in and out of the ring. That being said, he is still in search of his first championship match in the WWE. It’s not hard to root for Ali, whether you’re a fan or a WWE official. WWE held...
Booker T Urges Mandy Rose Not To Throw Away Her WWE Career For A “Dangerous World”
Mandy Rose was released from her WWE contract due to content she posted behind her premium content paywall. Fans were shocked WWE could release her for a reason like this. While speaking on his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T talked about Mandy Rose’s shocking exit. Booker T simply urged the former Toxic Attraction leader to not throw away her WWE career for a dangerous world.
DDP Reveals DM Randy Orton Sent Him After Ric Flair’s Last Match Event
Ric Flair finally got the opportunity to retire on his own terms in July. The Nature Boy partnered up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo and faced Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett on July 31st, 2022. The match itself was criticized for a lot of reasons, as many fans felt...
STARDOM Initially Turned Down The Chance To Sign Sasha Banks
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to attend the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4th, 2023. This will mark her first appearance for a wrestling promotion in months. It was also reported that Sasha Banks is done with WWE. According to Dave Meltzer in the...
WWE Creative Pitching Alternative Roman Reigns Options For WrestleMania 39
It seems like WWE are preparing for The Rock not being available for WrestleMania 39 in 2023. Ringside News was told by a tenured source within the company that WWE creative is “pitching alternatives” for Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania match. It was also made very clear that no contract for that match has been made official yet, and any report saying The Rock is 100% locked in is “irresponsible.”
Plans To Hype John Cena’s Upcoming SmackDown Appearance Over The Next Two Weeks
It looks like WWE are looking to get ready for John Cena’s upcoming appearance. Fightful Select have now reported that there are “discussions within WWE and even plans to integrate John Cena into upcoming episodes of Smackdown even before he arrives.” It was also noted that, “some of the discussions included a “video presence” of some sort, but the extent of that wasn’t known.”
GCW: Amerikaz Most Wanted Results – 12/16/22
Game Changer Wrestling’s Amerikaz Most Wanted aired on FITE+ December 16th from the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. The results for the event are below. GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted Results (12/16) Scramble Match: Jack Cartwheel defeated Titus Alexander, Cole Radrick, Alec Price, Jordan Oliver, and Nick Wayne.
Former NXT Name To Make IMPACT Wrestling Debut
Austin Grey is on his way to IMPACT Wrestling. Following his WWE release, Grey went back to his old name, Anthony Greene. He also worked in Evolve and other indie promotions. Fans wondered whether he would ever debut in a major promotion. According to a report by PW Insider, Anthony...
Dax Harwood Reveals Brutal Bruising From Final Battle
At ROH Final Battle, FTR put their ROH World Tag Team Championships on the line against The Briscoes, in the third match of their trilogy. It was truly a blood war from start to finish, as fans were at the edge of their seats throughout the match. In the end,...
Watch: Alternative Angle Of Top Dolla’s Botched Dive On SmackDown
Hit Row faced Legado Del Fantasma and Viking Raiders in a triple threat match on SmackDown. During the contest, Top Dolla attempted to perform the leaping plancha. However, he failed badly and almost had a horrific fall to the outside. A fan recently took to Twitter and uploaded a video...
Kevin Owens Missed SmackDown Due To “Travel Nightmare”
Kevin Owens was scheduled for SmackDown but missed it due to a situation outside his control. Fightful Select reports that Kevin Owens was supposed to be a SmackDown for this week’s double tapings. Sadly, Kevin Owens could not make SmackDown this week. His situation was described as a “nightmare...
Dixie Carter Wanted To Become The Female Vince McMahon
At one point, TNA hired Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff to steer the ship for the promotion. But soon they realized that they couldn’t save the company. As news spread that Hulk Hogan’s contract was expiring, TNA did an angle where Hulk was walking out on the company, but Dixie Carter begged him to say.
Billie Starkz Makes Her AEW Debut During AEW Dark Tapings
Billie Starkz is one of the youngest and most highly touted independent wrestlers going right now. The 18 year old has made a name for herself on the independent scene and recently went over to Japan for TJPW. Now, she’s making more waves as she has debuted at tonight’s AEW Dark Tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Twitter User JJWilliamsWON posted photos of her making her debut.
Mercedes Varnado Discusses Filming Her Movie And Teases Makeup Line
The former Sasha Banks is making moves. On December 4th, Mercedes Varnado announced that she had wrapped her first movie in Boston. Since walking out of WWE back in May, Mercedes has been busy with movies, fashion shows and a CBD line. Yesterday, she appeared on a charity stream to benefit Family Giving Tree on Instagram Live with Bayley, Mercedes discussed filming the movie.
