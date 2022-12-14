It seems like WWE are preparing for The Rock not being available for WrestleMania 39 in 2023. Ringside News was told by a tenured source within the company that WWE creative is “pitching alternatives” for Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania match. It was also made very clear that no contract for that match has been made official yet, and any report saying The Rock is 100% locked in is “irresponsible.”

