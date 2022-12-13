ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Varsity Soccer beats Summit Preparatory 8 – 0

Half Moon Bay Girls Varsity soccer beat Summit Prep 8 – 0 on Monday evening. The 40-degree weather didn’t stop the Cougars from starting fast. The scoring started in the first five minutes when, freshman Jaelyn Spikes, put a ball into the far corner of the goal on an assist from Nala Sanchez.
