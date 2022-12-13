Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mercy is in short supply -- at least for nowClay Kallam
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
Charlie Ramirez is new head football coach at Pittsburg High School
Calling it a "dream come true," former player and defensive coordinator for Pittsburg's football team Charlie Ramirez was named its new head coach Wednesday night. The Pittsburg Unified School District voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the hiring. He's a perfect fit by unanimous ...
scotscoop.com
Scots outlast Panthers in competitive matchup
Carlmont’s varsity girls soccer team played a close game against Presentation on Dec. 13 and came back from a 1-0 deficit to beat the Panthers 3-1. “It was a really good game with two really solid teams playing against each other. Momentum swung both directions and we both had plenty of opportunities,” said Todd Daniels, a coach for Presentation.
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont girls basketball defeats powerhouse Archbishop Mitty
The Piedmont High School girls basketball team did more than win its own Paris Twins Classic. Along the way, the Highlanders beat Archbishop Mitty-San Jose in the championship game on Dec. 10, likely the biggest win in program history since winning back-to-back California Interscholastic Federation Division 4 championships in 2004-05.
sfbayview.com
‘The Next Big Thing’: an interview with Bay Area Hip Hop mogul Big Rich
Big Rich has been known in the Bay Area Hip Hop world as a legendary Frisco rapper for a decade plus, but that is the least of his accomplishments when you look at the thousands of youth that Big Rich and his wife Danielle have served internationally for over a decade with their non-profit, Project Level, as well as the success of their record label and management company, 1015 Management, which helped to make Stunnaman02 a household name regionally and nationally. Now Big Rich, Danielle and their team are the executives applying pressure behind another just-scratching-the-surface-soon-to-be-big-name-in-Hip-Hop, Lil Kayla.
KQED
Cellski’s Big Mafi Burgers Come With a Side of SF Rap History
¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. A group of true San Franciscans is easy to spot in the Bay Area wild. Usually, they’re wearing some OG Frisco gear — like an all-gold satin 49ers jacket and Giants fitted brim — and have someone rolling a blunt in the passenger seat of a nearby Buick or Chevy, doors open and music blaring onto the street.
How San Francisco’s legendary It’s-It ice cream was almost lost to history
"People are going to know what you're talking about: cookies, ice cream and chocolate."
TMZ.com
Too Short Talks Oakland Street Sign, Teases Dr. Dre x Mt. Westmore Collab
Too Short is giving props to his home city of Oakland, a place that just named a street after him and dedicated a day as a holiday to the rapper. TMZ Hip Hop linked with $hort Dawg Monday after his big weekend in Oakland, and he humbly tells us the honor couldn't have happened without immense support from the community.
Hot chocolate for cold nights: 10 places to satisfy your cocoa cravings, from boozy options to giftable ones
Visit these Peninsula restaurants, shops and chocolatiers to find cups of cocoa worthy of your wallet. When it gets truly cold outside (by California standards anyway), there’s a reason that the hot drink many people of all ages reach for remains the tried-and-true humble mug of hot cocoa. It’s the quintessence of cozy: warm, creamy and revitalizing. And while many cafes and restaurants tend to treat hot chocolate as a kids-menu afterthought, we think our readers deserve better this holiday season. So we scoured the Peninsula to find the best hot chocolate – and European drinking chocolate – offerings around. We’ve got both boozy and alcohol-free options, some for drinking out and others for making at home, and even a best-served-cold option or two. Here’s your classy cocoa guide:
Eater
The Wave of Nouveaux French Restaurants Washing Over the Bay Area Won’t Stop
When Paul Canales, chef of Spanish dining favorite Duende, was approached to discuss a new restaurant at an upcoming hotel in 2020, the developers raised many possibilities for the restaurant’s theme and menu. One of them was to go in the direction of France, and the idea caught Canales’s attention. “I thought, there are no French restaurants in Oakland or Berkeley,” he says.
sfstandard.com
Cirque du Soleil Will Return to Bay Area for the First Time in Three Years
Next August, the famed troupe Cirque du Soleil returns to the Bay Area for the first time in three years with the production of Corteo, a carnival-like show that centers a clown imagining their own funeral in a space between heaven and earth. The largest contemporary circus company in the...
The Daily 12-13-22 A billionaire just hosted a truly odd event in the middle of SF
Jim Irsay, the 63-year-old goateed owner of the Indianapolis Colts, recently held court at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, where he sang Bruce Springsteen and showed off his favorite things. "There’s no possible way to succinctly describe the range of artifacts on show," writes SFGATE's Alex Shultz, who witnessed the 'Jim Irsay Collection tour' in person. "It’s a free-of-charge fever dream combining Irsay’s expensive taste in sports memorabilia, musical relics, timeless American literature and concerningly indispensable historical pieces (the only signed copy of the Atlantic Charter!), followed by a totally separate hour-and-a-half concert featuring Irsay on the vocals... "Some of the items, like Jack Kerouac’s 'On the Road' scroll, are visually impressive. Others... were hilariously out of place."
sfstandard.com
The Yams From This Oakland Barbecue Spot Will Give You ‘Ratatouille’ Flashbacks
Moving back in with your parents after college is supposed to be a bad thing, like with Will Ferrell in Step Brothers. But for Asian American families and Gen Zers like me who’ve entered a pandemic job market, it’s kind of the move. Even my sister, her husband and their dog are at home with us—and I’m loving it.
ksro.com
Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area
The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
calmatters.network
Foothill band director charged with inappropriate conduct against minor while at prior district
Foothill High School director of bands Efrain Hinojosa faces charges this week for alleged inappropriate conduct against a minor that occurred during his time working in the Ceres Unified School District just outside Modesto, the Weekly has learned. Hinojosa, 40, was arrested on the Foothill campus in Pleasanton on Dec....
San Francisco-based diner Mel's Drive-In celebrates 75 years with 75% off
The famed diner chain is slashing prices to celebrate its 75th anniversary.
NBC Bay Area
Burglars Break Into ‘Curry Up Now' Locations in San Jose, Oakland
A Bay Area restaurant chain was hit by burglars at two locations over the weekend. Managers at "Curry Up Now" said that someone broke into the San Jose restaurant Saturday and the Oakland location Sunday. According to the managers, the thieves smashed windows, broke into cash registers and even cut...
Bay Area restaurant faces weekend burglaries at two locations
(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
Get Lost In San Jose’s Massive Christmas Light Maze
When it comes to holiday light displays in the Bay Area, it’s hard to beat this enormous Christmas maze and ice skating rink in San Jose. Enchant is taking place now through January 1st at PayPal Park, and it’s the place to be if you (like us) have caught an extreme case of holiday cheer. Enchant is essentially a massive glittering winter wonderland rife with photo opportunities and fun activities. Explore a giant glowing light maze with larger-than-life reindeer, a 100-foot Christmas tree, and endless interactive elements. Guests can pick up a Maze Passport and look for all 9 reindeer...
What's next for the Bay Area housing market in 2023? Experts weigh in.
It's been a wild year for Bay Area real estate.
sfstandard.com
Questions Remain Over Cause of San Francisco’s Double Play Bar & Grill Fire
Questions remain over the September fire that laid waste to San Francisco’s historic Double Play Bar & Grill. Investigation results were released Tuesday and list the cause as “undetermined.”. More than 40 firefighters battled the 6 a.m. blaze that dealt $25,000 in property damage and destroyed $100,000 in...
