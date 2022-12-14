ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

NCAA Football: Liberty at Connecticut

Nov 12, 2022; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies running back Victor Rosa (22) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Liberty Flames in the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
EAST HARTFORD, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Brennan: We’ve heard enough from certain high school sports fans

DERBY — “You know you can hear me!”. Yes, he could hear you. The official heard your incessant screaming. We all heard it. After all, it was impossible to ignore — irate, embarrassing, shameful bluster from a parent at a high school football game. On one hand,...
DERBY, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale to help send high school seniors to HBCUs, one year after Salovey commitment

On Monday, University President Peter Salovey announced a fellowship dedicated to helping New Haven public high school students attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The announcement marks the first update to a commitment made by Salovey over a year ago at the Yale and Slavery conference promising to connect Yale and New Haven with HBCUs.
NEW HAVEN, CT
shsroundtable.com

Is that a “glizzy” in the vending machine?

Have you heard about the new glizzy vending machines at SHS? You probably haven’t, because they don’t exist. But that didn’t stop reporters J.J. Salvatore and Kyle Karanastasis…. Theresa DiBlasio is the Multimedia editor for 2022-2023 round table. She is a senior at Stamford High School. Theresa...
connecticuthistory.org

The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker

The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Georgia fugitive captured in Bristol on Monday

(WTNH) – A fugitive from Georgia was captured in Bristol on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshal Service announced that Anthony Santiago of Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. Santiago was wanted since August of 2022 for the charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody. When authorities captured […]
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Cruiser Involved in Hartford Crash

Investigators are looking into what led up to a crash Thursday evening in Hartford. It happened around 7 on Jennings Road near the Exit 33 ramp and involved a State Police cruiser. An ambulance did respond to the scene, but it the extent of injuries are not yet known. Additional...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

18-year-old wounded in Hartford Main Street shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting on Main Street in Hartford Thursday night. Hartford police responded to the area of 3229 Main St. and located evidence of gunfire. While on scene, a woman arrived at an area hospital suffering from a non-life threatening wound. She is currently listed in […]
HARTFORD, CT
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in New Haven, CT

New Haven is a coastal city located on Long Island Sound. It is said that it has more foot traffic than any other place between New York City and Boston. With many attractions for tourists and those with active lifestyles, there are also many good restaurants in the area. If you live in New Haven or are planning to visit there soon, check out one of the best restaurants in New Haven. Here is an alphabetical guide to help. Bon Appetit!
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Four families get new homes in Windsor from Habitat for Humanity

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Four Hartford families are moving to Windsor after putting some hard labor in to build their homes. On Wednesday, Habitat for Humanity joined the families in a celebration to welcome them to the neighborhood. Annie Higgins and her family can start a new chapter in Windsor after partnering with Habitat for […]
WINDSOR, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Bridgeport school board elects Bobbi Brown as new chairperson

BRIDGEPORT — The Board of Education on Monday elected Bobbi Brown, the body’s vice chairperson and a senior administrator at the New Haven-based Workforce Alliance, as its new chairperson. Brown, a Democrat, was chosen in a 5-2 vote to succeed former chairperson John Weldon, a Republican who abruptly...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

“Every Day Is An Anniversary of a Gun Death”

Dozens of advocates against gun violence gathered in Fair Haven Heights to mourn the 26 young people murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School — as well as the hundreds of fellow Connecticut residents shot to death each year — in a solemn ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of a preventable tragedy.
NEW HAVEN, CT

