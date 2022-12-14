ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tremonton, UT

ksl.com

Firefighters gain control of house fire near Logan Tabernacle

LOGAN — Firefighters early Saturday say they've gained control of a house fire just east of the Logan Tabernacle. The area is still an active scene, so individuals should use caution in the area. The fire department was dispatched around 4 a.m. Saturday morning to a home at 156...
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Palmer, Karen (Peterson)

Palmer Karen Peterson Palmer 82 Preston, Idaho passed away December 16, 2022. Services will be Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Preston 3rd Ward Chapel, 155 N. 2nd W., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Sorge, Martin

Sorge Martin Sorge 88 Smithfield, Utah passed away December 16, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
SMITHFIELD, UT
Herald-Journal

Givens, Angela Leatham

Angela Leatham Givens, 52, of Logan, passed away on December 12, 2022, in a car accident. She was born in Logan, Utah to Arthur Leatham and Lynda Poppleton. Angie started walking and talking before she was a year old and never stopped! She went to Logan schools. Graduated from Pinson High School in Pinson, Alabama. She worked in several places over the years in Logan, Utah. She was currently employed at Cytiva. Angie has four children she absolutely adored and would do anything for. Dakota her oldest, Madison and McKenzie her twins, and Pagan her youngest. She married Jeremy Givens on June 18, 2005. She had a smile for everyone and made friends everywhere she went. Angie is survived by her parents Arthur (Janice M) Leatham, Lynda (Doniel) Larsen, her husband Jeremy Givens, her son Dakota Bickmore, her three daughters Madison, McKenzie, and Pagan Givens. her brothers Kenneth (Nena) Leatham and Jason Cohran. sisters Jamie (Bryan) Owens, Leigh (Dana) Leatham, and April (Ben) Olas. In-laws Burnell and Darlene Hall, brother in-laws Zac (Heather) Givens, Brady (Bec) Hall, sister in-laws Katie (Sam) Hatch, Sheila (Sheyi) Adeyemi, and Ginny (Ethan) Nielsen. aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and many friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 20th at 12pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center with a viewing before from 10 am - 12 pm. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to . www.allenmortuaries.com.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Beckstead, Julie (Hawkes)

Beckstead Julie Hawkes Beckstead 79 Preston, Idaho passed away December 14, 2022. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 19, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 10:30-11:30 am. Interment will be in the Preston Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Sorensen, Orval

Sorensen Orval Sorensen 93 Logan, Utah passed away December 16, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Cramer, David

Cramer David Cramer 80 Logan, Utah passed away December 15, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Andreasen, Patricia Smith (Mendenhall)

Smith Andreasen Patricia Mendenhall Smith Andreasen 93 Logan Utah passed away December 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:00 am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9-10:30 am. Interment will be in the Logan Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Guest commentary: Trip to local food pantry reveals just how necessary it is

Hi, my name is Riana; I live in Logan and I would like to express my gratitude to those who keep the Cache Community Food Pantry alive as a resource. This fall I hit some hard times and was affected, like many of us, by inflated food and fuel prices (luckily fuel prices have since returned to a new normal). This fall I applied to the Cache Community Food Pantry, a local resource for low-income families and individuals. The SNAC is a resource for USU students in need, but as I’m not a student anymore I was grateful to know there is a resource even for working single people.
LOGAN, UT
KUTV

More school districts go on 2-hour delay to wait out morning snowstorm

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Davis School District on Thursday announced classes would start two hours later than usual as snow accumulated on roads throughout the county faster than plows could clear it away. Ogden and Weber districts announced two-hour delays minutes afterward. Not all delay and closure...
OGDEN, UT
Herald-Journal

Funderburk, W. Mark

Funderburk W. Mark Funderburk 63 Logan passed away December 14, 2022. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition. Services are under the direction of White Pine Funeral Services.

