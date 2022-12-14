Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Firefighters gain control of house fire near Logan Tabernacle
LOGAN — Firefighters early Saturday say they've gained control of a house fire just east of the Logan Tabernacle. The area is still an active scene, so individuals should use caution in the area. The fire department was dispatched around 4 a.m. Saturday morning to a home at 156...
kjzz.com
3 injured when senior center bus slid down shoulder, hit house in Brigham City
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Three people were hurt after a passenger bus from a senior center went off the road and into a house in Box Elder County. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday on 320 Forest Street in Brigham City. Lt. Tony Ferderber with the Brigham...
Herald-Journal
Palmer, Karen (Peterson)
Palmer Karen Peterson Palmer 82 Preston, Idaho passed away December 16, 2022. Services will be Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Preston 3rd Ward Chapel, 155 N. 2nd W., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Sorge, Martin
Sorge Martin Sorge 88 Smithfield, Utah passed away December 16, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Herald-Journal
Givens, Angela Leatham
Angela Leatham Givens, 52, of Logan, passed away on December 12, 2022, in a car accident. She was born in Logan, Utah to Arthur Leatham and Lynda Poppleton. Angie started walking and talking before she was a year old and never stopped! She went to Logan schools. Graduated from Pinson High School in Pinson, Alabama. She worked in several places over the years in Logan, Utah. She was currently employed at Cytiva. Angie has four children she absolutely adored and would do anything for. Dakota her oldest, Madison and McKenzie her twins, and Pagan her youngest. She married Jeremy Givens on June 18, 2005. She had a smile for everyone and made friends everywhere she went. Angie is survived by her parents Arthur (Janice M) Leatham, Lynda (Doniel) Larsen, her husband Jeremy Givens, her son Dakota Bickmore, her three daughters Madison, McKenzie, and Pagan Givens. her brothers Kenneth (Nena) Leatham and Jason Cohran. sisters Jamie (Bryan) Owens, Leigh (Dana) Leatham, and April (Ben) Olas. In-laws Burnell and Darlene Hall, brother in-laws Zac (Heather) Givens, Brady (Bec) Hall, sister in-laws Katie (Sam) Hatch, Sheila (Sheyi) Adeyemi, and Ginny (Ethan) Nielsen. aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and many friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 20th at 12pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center with a viewing before from 10 am - 12 pm. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to . www.allenmortuaries.com.
kjzz.com
17-year-old dies after rollover crash into river in northern Utah
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV — A teenager has died after a rollover crash into a river in Box Elder County. Officials said they responded to an upside down car in Bear River at 4000 West 3600 North in Corinne at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Friday. They said the driver was...
Herald-Journal
Beckstead, Julie (Hawkes)
Beckstead Julie Hawkes Beckstead 79 Preston, Idaho passed away December 14, 2022. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 19, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 10:30-11:30 am. Interment will be in the Preston Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Sorensen, Orval
Sorensen Orval Sorensen 93 Logan, Utah passed away December 16, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
ksl.com
Will I-15 expansion affect homes? Cox hopes not, but families will be 'compensated' if it does
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that he's hopeful a plan to expand I-15 from Salt Lake City to Farmington won't force people out of their homes, as Utah transportation engineers continue to piece together a draft environmental impact statement regarding the project. And if the...
Herald-Journal
Cramer, David
Cramer David Cramer 80 Logan, Utah passed away December 15, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
kjzz.com
Driver critically injured after heavy load flies through cab of truck in Weber County
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A driver was critically injured in Weber County after police say a snow plow suddenly did a U-turn that forced him to slam on the brakes, causing the load to fly through the cab of his truck. Officials said the crash happened Thursday at 1300...
kjzz.com
Driver impaled by guardrail on US-89 saved by good Samaritans, first responders
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A female driver was nearly cut in half during a gruesome car crash in Farmington Tuesday morning. Officials said the crash happened on US-89 when the driver slid into a guardrail. The guardrail impaled her car and the lower part of driver’s body. “I...
Herald-Journal
Andreasen, Patricia Smith (Mendenhall)
Smith Andreasen Patricia Mendenhall Smith Andreasen 93 Logan Utah passed away December 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:00 am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9-10:30 am. Interment will be in the Logan Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Ogden buys historic Union Station building from Union Pacific
The Ogden City Council approved a $5,562,044 purchase of the 8.6 acres of land under Union Station earlier this month.
Herald-Journal
Guest commentary: Trip to local food pantry reveals just how necessary it is
Hi, my name is Riana; I live in Logan and I would like to express my gratitude to those who keep the Cache Community Food Pantry alive as a resource. This fall I hit some hard times and was affected, like many of us, by inflated food and fuel prices (luckily fuel prices have since returned to a new normal). This fall I applied to the Cache Community Food Pantry, a local resource for low-income families and individuals. The SNAC is a resource for USU students in need, but as I’m not a student anymore I was grateful to know there is a resource even for working single people.
kvnutalk
Two vehicle crash in south Logan shuts down portion of US-89/91 – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Emergency crews were called out to a two-vehicle crash in southern Logan, Friday afternoon. The accident occurred near 1100 S. US-89/91 and shut down a portion of the highway for about 30 minutes. Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said a white Hyundai Sonata was northbound, in...
KUTV
More school districts go on 2-hour delay to wait out morning snowstorm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Davis School District on Thursday announced classes would start two hours later than usual as snow accumulated on roads throughout the county faster than plows could clear it away. Ogden and Weber districts announced two-hour delays minutes afterward. Not all delay and closure...
Herald-Journal
Funderburk, W. Mark
Funderburk W. Mark Funderburk 63 Logan passed away December 14, 2022. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition. Services are under the direction of White Pine Funeral Services.
kvnutalk
Logan man with lengthy drug history sentenced to prison – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 29-year-old Logan man has been sentenced to prison for causing a hit-and-run accident while under the influence. Christopher Joe Jr. was ordered to serve zero-to-five years in prison after prosecutors noted that he had more than 25 cases involving drug related crimes. Joe was sentenced Wednesday...
