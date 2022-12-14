Linda Deck Honored By County Council For 13 Years Of Service And Dedication To County Government

Read full article on original website
State, County Elected Officials Sworn In Thursday Evening
Rep. Christine Chandler is sworn in for her third term in office by Los Alamos County Clerk Naomi Maestas as Assessor-Elect George Chandler looks on. Newly elected or reelected County officials were sworn in Thursday afternoon in Council Chambers in the Municipal Building. Photo by Vint Miller/LAC. Los Alamos County...
Jennifer Guy Steps Up As Acting LAPS Superintendent While Supt. Jose Delfin Is Out On Administrative Leave
The Los Public Schools Board voted Tuesday evening to approve Jennifer Guy as acting superintendent of LAPS “with edits to the contract that the board will communicate to the Human Resources director”. Supt. Jose Delfin is believed to be on extended leave. The Los Alamos Reporter reached out...
Barranca Mesa Elementary School Helpers Visit Aspen Ridge Residents
Barranca Elementary School Helpers visited last week with residents of Aspen Ridge Lodge. The conversations were very interesting as both seniors and students learned about each other. Residents were happy to see the students, especially because visits were so restricted during the pandemic. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Barranca Mesa...
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR-NAMBÉ PUEBLO HOUSING ENTITY
NAMBÉ PUEBLO HOUSING ENTITY 11 W. Gutierrez, Box 3456 Santa Fe, NM 87506 Telephone (505) 455-0158 Fax (505) 455-7285 JOB POSTING EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Salary Range - DOE The Nambe Pueblo Housing Entity (NPHE) is recruiting for the position of the Executive Director. The position administers ...
UNM Board of Regents unanimously approves President Garnett S. Stokes’ contract extension, citing broad support
Noting the exceptionally positive outcome of a comprehensive evaluation process that included over 320 stakeholders, The University of New Mexico Board of Regents unanimously approved to extend the contract of Garnett S. Stokes, UNM president, for an additional three-year term, with an option for an additional two-year extension at the mutual agreement of the Board and the President.
Rotary Club of Los Alamos Winter Party Attendees Entertained By Lads Of Enchantment
Rotary District 5520 Assistant Governor Tom Simon (left) of the Rotary Club of Santa Fe assists Alison Pannell (second left), President of the Rotary Club f Los Alamos, and Greg Viola (right), Foundation chair, as they present Rotarians Linda Hull and Lesley Harelson with Paul Harris Fellowship recognitions. The recognition is named after Rotary International’s founder and given based upon members’ donations to The Rotary Foundation, the financial arm of Rotary International. Photo by Bob Hull.
County Customer Care Center To Close At Noon
The Los Alamos County Customer Care Center will close at noon on Dec. 23. The office is normally open until 5:00 p.m. on weekdays. Customers wishing to do business prior to the Christmas holiday weekend are encouraged to stop by during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays up until noon on Friday, Dec. 23. The Customer Care Center is on the first floor of the Los Alamos County Municipal Building. Customers may also call (505) 5.nt662- 8333 or email CustomerCare@lacnm.us.
Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard Awards Lease For Second Albuquerque Senior Affordable Housing Community
SANTA FE — New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard announced Wednesday that the State Land Office is awarding a lease to Farolito Apartments LLLP to construct a new affordable housing community for Albuquerque’s seniors on state land near Eubank and Central. Sealed bid envelopes were...
County Parks Division Reminds Public To Stay Off Ice At Ashley Pond
Ashley Pond is partially iced over. Photo Courtesy LAC. Los Alamos County Parks Division would like to remind the public to stay off the ice at Ashley Pond Park. Parks employees have received calls and complaints regarding children out on the ice, including one report of a child falling in, prompting the reminder.
Is Smith’s Treating Our Community Fairly?
Yesterday, the price for Smith’s unleaded gasoline in Los Alamos was $3.19 per gallon. Smith’s in Santa Fe on Saint Michael’s was charging $2.83 per gallon making unleaded gasoline approximately 13% higher in Los Alamos. That approaches the definition of price gouging (exorbitant pricing in a period of emergency).
Join Rabbi Jack Shlachter Today At Noon For ‘Lunch and Learn’ At The Los Alamos Jewish Center
Please join Rabbi Jack Shlachter today at noon for his monthly Third Thursday “Lunch & Learn” discussion, in person at the Los Alamos Jewish Center and also available via Zoom. On Thursday, Dec 15 from 12 noon- 1pm, Rabbi Jack will explore a variety of traditional and contemporary...
Girl Scout Leader Jeanine Wood Gives Presentation To Kiwanis Club
Long-time scout leader Janine Wood, who has participated in Girl Scouts since age five, addressed the Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos December 6. Photo by Brooke Davis. Jeanine Wood gave a presentation at the December 6 Kiwanis meeting about the Girl Scouts and their organization. A graduate of Los Alamos High School, a mother of three daughters, and a long-time scout leader, she knows a lot about both scouting and Los Alamos.
Chamber Announces 2022 Blue Bucks Promotion Winners
Blue Bucks Winner Sharon Hoover with her bag of gift cards to local businesses! The gift cards were purchased with funding from Enterprise Bank & Trust to support the small businesses. Photo Courtesy Chamber of Commerce. Samizdat Bookstore & Teahouse owner Jill Lang is presented with a check donated by...
Mayor Keller talks about homelessness issues going into 2023
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As 2022 wraps up, News 13 sat down with Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller for an in-depth look at the issues facing our city. He talked about the homeless problem and why he thinks the city will start seeing a difference next year. “You know, it’s a major issue and all around the […]
Update On August LAPS Cyber Security Incident
I want to thank you all for a successful fall semester! The last day of the semester is Friday, December 16. It has been wonderful to spend time in schools this week and see so many students thriving. I am already looking forward to the start of 2023! Students will return to school on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Preschool students will return on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
Los Alamos Seed Stewards Launch Project Wildflowers
“If the bee disappeared off the face of the Earth, man would only have four years left to live.” – Albert Einstein. The Los Alamos Seed Stewards are a group of local volunteer gardeners who are responsible for collecting, sorting, cleaning, and packaging seeds that they have saved, as well as seeds that are donated to the Seed Library project by the community, and ready them for filing and eventually being checked out by library patrons.
‘Break The Ice’ Six-Week Exhibit Of 16 Artists Now Underway
Calendars published by Rachel Pearson Fine Art are part of the ‘Break the Ice’ exhibit at Village Arts. Courtesy photo. Some of the fiber work by Debby Davis currently on display at Village Arts. Courtesy photo. Some of the diverse media of artwork on display at Village Arts...
Department Of Public Utilities Forewarns Of High Natural Gas Rates
Officials from the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) are encouraging county residents to consider the impact of natural gas usage on their pocketbooks this winter as rising market costs are driving the local natural gas rate up. The high price may motivate consumers to use less natural gas than usual when they are able to do so.
Birth Announcement: Alina Marie Austell – Dec.10, 2022
Alina Marie Austell was born at 9:22 am. on December 10, 2022 at the Rust Presbyterian Medical Center in Rio Rancho, NM. She weighed 6lbs 12.8 ounces and was 19 inches long at birth. Proud parents are Mary Alison Brasher Austell and Alexander Stivers Austell. Paternal grandparents are Ivanna Maria Austell and William Stivers Austell. Maternal grandparents are Katie DeLaO and David Matthew Brasher Courtesy Photo:
Transitional Housing program showing success after its first year in Española
“You know, I had to stop and think and you know, I was just surviving, and now, I finally think I have that chance to finally live,” someone involved in the program said.
