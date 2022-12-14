ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

Linda Deck Honored By County Council For 13 Years Of Service And Dedication To County Government

By Los Alamos Reporter
losalamosreporter.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
losalamosreporter.com

State, County Elected Officials Sworn In Thursday Evening

Rep. Christine Chandler is sworn in for her third term in office by Los Alamos County Clerk Naomi Maestas as Assessor-Elect George Chandler looks on. Newly elected or reelected County officials were sworn in Thursday afternoon in Council Chambers in the Municipal Building. Photo by Vint Miller/LAC. Los Alamos County...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Barranca Mesa Elementary School Helpers Visit Aspen Ridge Residents

Barranca Elementary School Helpers visited last week with residents of Aspen Ridge Lodge. The conversations were very interesting as both seniors and students learned about each other. Residents were happy to see the students, especially because visits were so restricted during the pandemic. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Barranca Mesa...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Indian Country Today

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR-NAMBÉ PUEBLO HOUSING ENTITY

NAMBÉ PUEBLO HOUSING ENTITY  11 W. Gutierrez, Box 3456 Santa Fe, NM 87506 Telephone (505) 455-0158 Fax (505) 455-7285 JOB POSTING EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Salary Range - DOE The Nambe Pueblo Housing Entity (NPHE) is recruiting for the position of the Executive Director. The position administers ...
SANTA FE, NM
unm.edu

UNM Board of Regents unanimously approves President Garnett S. Stokes’ contract extension, citing broad support

Noting the exceptionally positive outcome of a comprehensive evaluation process that included over 320 stakeholders, The University of New Mexico Board of Regents unanimously approved to extend the contract of Garnett S. Stokes, UNM president, for an additional three-year term, with an option for an additional two-year extension at the mutual agreement of the Board and the President.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Rotary Club of Los Alamos Winter Party Attendees Entertained By Lads Of Enchantment

Rotary District 5520 Assistant Governor Tom Simon (left) of the Rotary Club of Santa Fe assists Alison Pannell (second left), President of the Rotary Club f Los Alamos, and Greg Viola (right), Foundation chair, as they present Rotarians Linda Hull and Lesley Harelson with Paul Harris Fellowship recognitions. The recognition is named after Rotary International’s founder and given based upon members’ donations to The Rotary Foundation, the financial arm of Rotary International. Photo by Bob Hull.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

County Customer Care Center To Close At Noon

The Los Alamos County Customer Care Center will close at noon on Dec. 23. The office is normally open until 5:00 p.m. on weekdays. Customers wishing to do business prior to the Christmas holiday weekend are encouraged to stop by during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays up until noon on Friday, Dec. 23. The Customer Care Center is on the first floor of the Los Alamos County Municipal Building. Customers may also call (505) 5.nt662- 8333 or email CustomerCare@lacnm.us.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

County Parks Division Reminds Public To Stay Off Ice At Ashley Pond

Ashley Pond is partially iced over. Photo Courtesy LAC. Los Alamos County Parks Division would like to remind the public to stay off the ice at Ashley Pond Park. Parks employees have received calls and complaints regarding children out on the ice, including one report of a child falling in, prompting the reminder.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Is Smith’s Treating Our Community Fairly?

Yesterday, the price for Smith’s unleaded gasoline in Los Alamos was $3.19 per gallon. Smith’s in Santa Fe on Saint Michael’s was charging $2.83 per gallon making unleaded gasoline approximately 13% higher in Los Alamos. That approaches the definition of price gouging (exorbitant pricing in a period of emergency).
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Girl Scout Leader Jeanine Wood Gives Presentation To Kiwanis Club

Long-time scout leader Janine Wood, who has participated in Girl Scouts since age five, addressed the Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos December 6. Photo by Brooke Davis. Jeanine Wood gave a presentation at the December 6 Kiwanis meeting about the Girl Scouts and their organization. A graduate of Los Alamos High School, a mother of three daughters, and a long-time scout leader, she knows a lot about both scouting and Los Alamos.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Chamber Announces 2022 Blue Bucks Promotion Winners

Blue Bucks Winner Sharon Hoover with her bag of gift cards to local businesses! The gift cards were purchased with funding from Enterprise Bank & Trust to support the small businesses. Photo Courtesy Chamber of Commerce. Samizdat Bookstore & Teahouse owner Jill Lang is presented with a check donated by...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Update On August LAPS Cyber Security Incident

I want to thank you all for a successful fall semester! The last day of the semester is Friday, December 16. It has been wonderful to spend time in schools this week and see so many students thriving. I am already looking forward to the start of 2023! Students will return to school on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Preschool students will return on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Seed Stewards Launch Project Wildflowers

“If the bee disappeared off the face of the Earth, man would only have four years left to live.” – Albert Einstein. The Los Alamos Seed Stewards are a group of local volunteer gardeners who are responsible for collecting, sorting, cleaning, and packaging seeds that they have saved, as well as seeds that are donated to the Seed Library project by the community, and ready them for filing and eventually being checked out by library patrons.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

‘Break The Ice’ Six-Week Exhibit Of 16 Artists Now Underway

Calendars published by Rachel Pearson Fine Art are part of the ‘Break the Ice’ exhibit at Village Arts. Courtesy photo. Some of the fiber work by Debby Davis currently on display at Village Arts. Courtesy photo. Some of the diverse media of artwork on display at Village Arts...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Department Of Public Utilities Forewarns Of High Natural Gas Rates

Officials from the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) are encouraging county residents to consider the impact of natural gas usage on their pocketbooks this winter as rising market costs are driving the local natural gas rate up. The high price may motivate consumers to use less natural gas than usual when they are able to do so.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Birth Announcement: Alina Marie Austell – Dec.10, 2022

Alina Marie Austell was born at 9:22 am. on December 10, 2022 at the Rust Presbyterian Medical Center in Rio Rancho, NM. She weighed 6lbs 12.8 ounces and was 19 inches long at birth. Proud parents are Mary Alison Brasher Austell and Alexander Stivers Austell. Paternal grandparents are Ivanna Maria Austell and William Stivers Austell. Maternal grandparents are Katie DeLaO and David Matthew Brasher Courtesy Photo:
RIO RANCHO, NM

